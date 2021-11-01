The best Nikon D6 deals in November 2021: stock updates and prices

The Nikon D6 is the Big N's flagship professional DSLR – and it packs all the firepower you could ask for, whether you're a weekend warrior shooting weddings or a top tier sports photographer capturing world-class athletes. This is the DSLR that is used at along the sidelines at Olympics and the Superbowl. The Nikon D6 does not come cheap - but if this is the sort of camera that is for you, then you undoubtedly need two or more of them!

The Nikon D6's 20.8MP sensor is the optimal balance between speed and resolution, enabling the Nikon D6 to crank out amazing 14fps stills bursts with deep detail and dynamic range. The ferocious AF system sticks to your subjects no matter how frantic the action, and with a native sensitivity that goes all the way up to ISO102,000 (expandable to ISO3.28 million!) it's a low light monster as well.

It's primarily a stills specialist, but the D6 also boasts 4K video up to 30p (though the AF isn't as robust as it is for photos), and it boasts all the connectivity you could ask for – Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 1000BASE-T ethernet – so you can fire your files back to base no matter where you are.

