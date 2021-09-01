Best DJI Mavic Mini deals in September 2021: grab a drone at the lowest price today

These are the best DJI Mavic Mini deals in 2021 that we could find – and we'll continue to keep looking and updating this page so that you can take advantage of the best offers.

If you've been looking for a compact, ultralight and portable drone that'll fit into a large pocket, you've come to the right place. Scroll down to see the various offers we've selected for you.



Read our full DJI Mavic Mini review

The DJI Mavic Mini has a smart, compact design and extensive feature-set that makes it a one-of-a-kind balance of portability, convenience, and affordability. Here, we've rounded up all the best offers on the DJI Mavic Mini in one place. The recent launch of the DJI Mini 2 means that there are some great Mavic Mini deals around for those who are looking for a low-cost intro into drone piloting and aerial photography.

While there's no 4K video capture or obstacle avoidance on this older 2019 model, the 2.7K image quality is top-notch, with buttery smooth stability. You can capture 12MP stills as well, with a manual mode available in the app in case you want to adjust shutter speeds. You can keep the shutter open for up to four seconds, and take ISO sensitivity up to ISO 3200.

Please note that there's a slightly more powerful bundle, the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More bundle, which costs a little bit more, but adds a 360-degree propellor-guard, two more batteries (so that's three in total) and a battery charging dock, which also doubles up as a power bank. With the Fly More bundle, you'll get around 90 minutes of flight time, which is really neat when you're out and about.

So, without further ado, here are the best deals for the DJI Mavic Mini - and Fly More Combo kit deals - we have spotted so far...

Best DJI Mavic Mini deals right now

