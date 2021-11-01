The best Canon EOS M50 Mark II deals in November 2021: stock updates & prices

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon EOS M50 Mark II in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

The original Canon EOS M50 quietly became one of Canon's most popular cameras ever – and with good reason. An ultra-compact mirrorless camera with a fully articulating screen and electronic viewfinder, this pocket powerhouse APS-C camera was a favorite among everyone from vloggers and content creators to street shooters and travel photographers.

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II retains everything that was great about the original – including its 24.1MP image sensor, 10fps burst shooting and powerful Dual Pixel Autofocus system – but adds 4K video, improved AF with Eye Detect, and a slew of other adjustments that video shooters will love (such as vertical video, clean HDMI out and YouTube streaming).

While the Canon EOS M50 Mark II benefits from its own line of bespoke EF-M lenses, which are ultra compact to match the mirrorless form factor of the tony body, it can also accept Canon's full frame EF lenses, as well as EF-S APS-C glass, via an additional adapter. This means you can add this camera to your current DSLR kit for a seamless setup – perfect for adding an on-the-go camera to your backpack or glovebox.

