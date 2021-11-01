The best Canon EOS M50 Mark II deals in November 2021: stock updates & prices

Popular

(Image credit: Canon)

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon EOS M50 Mark II in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

The original Canon EOS M50 quietly became one of Canon's most popular cameras ever – and with good reason. An ultra-compact mirrorless camera with a fully articulating screen and electronic viewfinder, this pocket powerhouse APS-C camera was a favorite among everyone from vloggers and content creators to street shooters and travel photographers.

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II retains everything that was great about the original – including its 24.1MP image sensor, 10fps burst shooting and powerful Dual Pixel Autofocus system – but adds 4K video, improved AF with Eye Detect, and a slew of other adjustments that video shooters will love (such as vertical video, clean HDMI out and YouTube streaming).

Canon's mid-range mirrorless camera is a great buy for beginners

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C | Lens mount: Canon EF-M | Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040k dots | Max burst speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: 4K UHD

Built-in electronic viewfinder
Good articulating touchscreen
Compromised 4K video
Simplified exterior controls

While the Canon EOS M50 Mark II benefits from its own line of bespoke EF-M lenses, which are ultra compact to match the mirrorless form factor of the tony body, it can also accept Canon's full frame EF lenses, as well as EF-S APS-C glass, via an additional adapter. This means you can add this camera to your current DSLR kit for a seamless setup – perfect for adding an on-the-go camera to your backpack or glovebox.

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

