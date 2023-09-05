The best Sony A7CR deals in September 2023: stock updates and prices

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Find the best Sony A7CR deals on Sony's most powerful compact yet, offering ultimate specs in a compact form factor

Sony A7CR being used by a female photographer outdoors
(Image credit: Sony)

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Sony A7CR deals, you've come to the right place. Announced in August 2023, the Sony A7CR is an impressive compact mirrorless camera due to its compact size powerful 61MP stills, and 4K 10-bit video capabilities.

The Sony A7CR's advanced imaging system is powered by a 61-megapixel full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor and the Bionz XR processor, which makes a potent combination of incredible resolution with high clarity, low noise, and a wide 15-stop dynamic range. 

In terms of shooting speeds, the sensor and processor enable image capture of up to 8 fps with the mechanical shutter and 7 fps with the electronic shutter at full resolution with full-time AF/AE in RAW. However, if you are shooting JPEG only, more than 1000 frames can be recorded in a single burst. 

The sensor's structure also promotes impressive image quality, and a copper wiring layer dramatically improves data transmission speed for creating 14-bit, high-resolution 61MP stills with a native sensitivity range from ISO 100-32000, which can be further expanded to ISO 50-102400.

(Image credit: Sony)

The best Sony A7CR deals

Sony's most powerful compact to date!

Sensor: 61MP full frame Exmor R CMOS BSI | Image processor: BIONZ X | Lens mount: Sony E mount | AF points: 693 phase-detection | ISO range: 100 to 32,000 (Extended: 50 to 102,400) | Video: UHD 4K to 180p | Viewfinder: 0.39", 2,359,296 Dot | Size: 124 x 71.1 x 63.4 mm | Weight (body only): 0.9 lb / 430 g (Body Only)

61MP stills
AI-based AF
Ergonomics still not great with larger lenses

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony A7CR is also able to take pixel-shift images, working in conjunction with sensor-shift image stabilization, this mode shifts the sensor while making 16 consecutive exposures in order to acquire approximately 240.8MP images for greater color accuracy and detail than possible with a single exposure, along with an impressive image size of 19,008 x 12,672-pixels. 

These files can then be merged together during post-production by using the Sony Imaging software suite.

All these amazing features offer a compact powerhouse camera that is suitable for many applications, or when you want to travel light, but have the power of a full-blown professional camera.

Read more
Best Sony lenses
Best Sony cameras
Best Sony flashguns

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles