The best MacBook Pro cases and sleeves in 2021: options for every style & budget

The best MacBook Pro cases and sleeves are designed to help protect your laptop as much as possible. With a wide variety of sturdy, yet stylish options available, we've rounded up the best cases for you to choose from here.

A MacBook Pro is a hefty investment, so you'll want to ensure that it remains protected when you're not using it. After all, when you've spent hundreds of dollars on a laptop, investing a little bit extra to keep it undamaged and scratch-free is worth it! While some of the best MacBook Pro cases are made of a soft fabric, others feature robust shells that are suitable for air travel or protecting against drops and falls.

Just like the best MacBook laptops come in a variety of sizes, so do their cases as well. To help you find the right size for you, we've listed a selection of 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.

Before you invest in your new MacBook Pro case, you'll want to consider a few different things. Firstly, how much protection do you want for your laptop? If your laptop usually sits atop your desk, then perhaps a fabric sleeve will be all you need to keep it dust and scratch-free. Alternatively, if you're a frequent flier or travel often by train, then you might want a more robust shell-like case.

No matter your requirements and budget, we've got a fantastic line-up of the best MacBook Pro cases for you to choose from. Take a look below…

The best MacBook Pro cases

(Image credit: Incase)

1. Incase Designs Textured Hardshell in Woolenex The best lightweight, form-fitting protection for the MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: Incase Style: Shell Material: Polyester (Woolenex) Color: Black, Dark gray, Navy blue, Aubergine, Deep Marine, Khaki, Icon Heather Black, Peacock and Rose Blue Compatible with: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $20.50 View at Amazon Prime $24.95 View at Amazon Prime $24.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Quality Woolenex material + Soft, padded, faux-fur-lined interior + Lots of color options Reasons to avoid - Not available for the 16-inch MacBook Pro

This textured sleeve from Incase comes with Woolenex that provides a streamlined surface and side protection for your 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros. The hardshell exterior's Woolenex material overlay provides a lasting blend of abrasion-resistant fabric that repels the elements and its unique weave results in a lightweight, durable sleeve case that will protect your MacBook from everyday dirt and incidents. Thanks to its materials and construction, the sleeve is nice a slim; the case is crafted with premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate that offers your MacBook reliable protection from scratches and impacts. There's a faux-fur-lined interior that helps to protect your MacBook Pro further during transport, and, thanks to the zipper, the sleeve can be fully closed which prevents your device from accidentally slipping out, while keeping it safe from dust and dirt. What's more, there are loads of colors to choose from.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple Leather Sleeve for 13-inch MacBook Pro The best leather MacBook Pro sleeve case from Apple Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Style: Sleeve Material: Leather and microfiber Colors: Midnight blue, Saddle Brown, Black Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $179 View at Amazon $179 View at Apple $179 View at Apple Reasons to buy + Fits the MacBook Pro like no other case + High-quality leather product + Microfiber lining Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Fiddly to charge when encased

Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from sumptuous, high-quality French leather that's a joy to behold, and being an official product, it fits your MacBook Pro like a second skin. The quality of this product is unmatched – which is only right, given the high price tag – as soon as you open the box, you're met with a beautiful smell that comes from the top-class leather; it isn’t that overpowering, offensive one that you get from cheaper leather sleeves. As the sleeve is leather, the case will develop a wonderful patina over time, and it's pretty durable too. There's a choice of muted, sophisticated colors and the sleeve's details are neat and stylish: from the stitching around the edge of the case to the debossed Apple logo on the top, and there are even four impressions of the base that line up with the feet on the bottom of your MacBook Pro. The case comes with a soft microfibre lining that ensures your MacBook Pro is protected wherever you take it. Of course, if you need a highly protective case, you should look elsewhere – but for everyday use this sleeve case cannot be beaten.

(Image credit: Nomad)

3. Nomad Horween Leather Sleeve The most protective leather sleeve case for the MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: Nomad Style: Sleeve Material: Leather and faux fur Colors: Brown Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Constant access to the USB-C ports on the MacBook Pro + High-quality leather product Reasons to avoid - Doesn't lay flat like other sleeves

This sleeve from Nomad has a multi-layer design; the outside is crafted from durable, gorgeous leather, which will develop a unique patina over time – so, if you always want a perfect finish, this is not the case for you – while the inside features an "EVA body" which is a rubber-like polymer shell (making this sleeve it a little bit more protective than the leather offering from Apple featured above). This compression molded shell means that your MacBook sits neatly in a strong hollow pocket, which gives good drop protection compared to sleeves that rely solely on thick leather to protect. The interior is lined with a thin microfiber lining, which enables the sleeve to be as soft and lightweight as it can be. There are nice touches here too, like the reinforced stitching around the edge, the magnetic closure and the small groove in the center at the sleeve opening, which makes opening the sleeve a cinch. In summation, the leather is as good as the Apple offering, and the shell form gives good protection while making it easier to pop your laptop in and out of the case.

(Image credit: Incase)

4. Incase Compact Sleeve in Flight Nylon for MacBook Pro The most durable lightweight sleeve that offers good protection at a good price Specifications Manufacturer: Incase Style: Sleeve Material: Flight Nylon with faux-fur lining Color: Mulberry, Cognac Amber, Deep Orange, Forest Green, Old Brick Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $13.99 View at Amazon $16.25 View at QVC - US $49.95 View at Apple Reasons to buy + Fits the MacBook Pro perfectly + Incredibly lightweight + Durable Flight Nylon material + Lots of colors to choose from Reasons to avoid - Not the most protective

The Incase Compact Flight Nylon Sleeve’s premium design beautifully complements your MacBook, while its plush faux-fur lining helps to cushion your prized tech against bumps and prevent scratches. The Compact Sleeve features Flight Nylon material – that was originally used in flight jackets for its warmth and weather-resistant capabilities – it's a tightly woven fabric that's regarded for its high-tensile strength, luxuriously soft feel and good visual aesthetic. Flight Nylon can be easily cleaned and has excellent rebound qualities so you don't have to worry about tears, snags and stretching. And the material is X-ray friendly, so you don't have to get your MacBook Pro out of its case when going through airport security checks, for example. The sleeve has lovely metal zippers that keep your MacBook safely enclosed. What's more, there's a handy front panel accessory pocket should you want to carry extra things around with your MacBook Pro like a charging cable. Again, if you have butter fingers and you need more protection, you should look elsewhere, but for everyday use, this case is excellent. It's good value and there are lots of color options to suit your style.

(Image credit: Tomtoc)

5. Tomtoc Slim Laptop Sleeve The best value, lightweight MacBook Pro sleeve Specifications Manufacturer: Tomtoc Style: Sleeve Material: Fake leather and felt Color: Gray and brown Compatible with: 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $22.99 View at Amazon Prime $22.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Slim and lightweight + Enables easy charging Reasons to avoid - Other cases offer more protection

If you are looking for a case that protects your MacBook Pro from scratches and some light liquid spills, while at the same time looks good and doesn't cost too much, then look no further. This sleeve case from Tomtoc is great value and comes with one main compartment with a soft felt interior to ensure your MacBook Pro is properly protected and a secondary large pocket at the back for all your extras and valuables. Its fairly slim so won't offer as much protection as some others in this guide, but if you already have a solid laptop bag, you could pop this into it for extra protection. It's good to see that lots of thought has gone into the design of this sleeve too: the case features a neat side slit for so that you can easily access your MacBook Pro’s charging port, (you don't have to remove it, as you do with some other sleeve cases). The 'leather' and felt combination exterior is a good look and will suit those wanting something that looks a bit different. The cover closes very nicely with the two strong magnets on the flap.

(Image credit: LuvCase)

6. LuvCase Laptop Case for 13-inch MacBook Pro The best-value hard case for your MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: LuvCase Style: Hard shell Material: Plastic Colors: Silk White Marble, Blue White Marble, Mauve Marble, Orange, Blue Swirl, Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.97 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Easy to pop on + Nice design allows you to see the Apple logo on your MacBook Pro Reasons to avoid - Not the most protective

If you don't want to spend loads of money on a case, then a simple one like this hard plastic case from LuvCase might suffice. Attaching the two-piece hard shell to your MacBook is easy enough, it snaps on without too much trouble and is a near perfect fit. The bottom shell is vented to allow maximum heat dissipation to avoid overheating. As it is lightweight and slim, you could choose to use it along with a MacBook Sleeve. If you'd like to use it on its own, that's fine, but there are other hard cases that offer better protection. Having said that, if you're a careful owner, this hard shell case will happily prevent scratches, or smudges damaging your expensive MacBook Pro. also features a unique cut out on the top, so that the Apple logo can be seen. Another nice touch are the four rubberized feet, that will keep your MacBook Pro safe from accidental spills.

(Image credit: Amnie)

7. Amnie Shockproof and Water-resistant laptop sleeve The best-value shockproof shell sleeve case for your MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: Amnie Style: Sleeve Material: Polyester and polyurethane Color: Black Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Shockproof and water-resistant sleeve + Offers good protection Reasons to avoid - Not drop-proof

This form-fitting sleeve case ensures a precise fit for your 13-inch MacBook Pro and it feels really sturdy despite being sleek. The outer material is smooth to the touch and waterproof: you can be assured that it will protect your lovely MacBook Pro from knocks, bumps and dust, as well as scratches and spills. The interior lining is incredibly soft, so you know it's nicely cushioning your device's screen, while the advanced 6mm high-density, slow-recovery memory foam-type construction will absorb shocks and reduce any impacts while you're traveling. This is a quality case that offers great protection at a very reasonable price.

(Image credit: JETech)

8. JETech Laptop Sleeve for 13-inch MacBook Pro The most affordable, top-quality case with a handle Specifications Manufacturer: JETech Style: Sleeve with handle Material: Polyester Color: Black Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $10.98 View at Amazon $16.99 View at Amazon Prime $24.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes with a handle + Offers good protection Reasons to avoid - Not drop-proof

This case from JETech might be inexpensive, but it's nicely made, using good materials so you can rest assured that it's durable enough to look after your expensive tech. The exterior fabric is splash-proof making it easy to clean and helping to keep your MacBook Pro safe inside. It's also constructed using shock-proof sponge and inner foam that help to cushion your laptop, and effectively protects your device from unwanted scratches and shocks. Although it comes with its own handle, which is great if you're after a lightweight case, the sleeve's design is slim too, so you could easily slip it into a dedicated laptop bag or backpack if you needed a little more protection. The case is functional too and features an extra zippered front pocket for other items or valuables. While other cases might offer better protection, this is a great case that has a carry handle – something that's lacking on many other sleeves.

(Image credit: Tomtoc)

9. Tomtoc Laptop Case Sleeve briefcase The best MacBook Pro case with carry handle and bumper protection Specifications Manufacturer: Tomtoc Style: Briefcase Material: Polyester Color: Grey, Black, Dark Blue, Sage Compatible with: 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $25.99 View at Amazon Prime $25.99 View at Amazon $25.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Military-grade CornerArmor protection + Neat carry handle Reasons to avoid - Style not to everyone's taste

If you're looking for a good value case with a carry handle that can offer great protection to your MacBook Pro, then this might be the one to opt for. It features two built-in CornerArmor on the bottom edges and the 3D soft inner padding to protect your laptop from falls, bumps, and scrapes, just like car airbag would. The Tomtoc MacBook Pro bag is made from robust 600D polyester and features a Japanese YKK zipper, so that it is incredibly hard-wearing, tear-resistant, and splash-repellent. In addition to the main compartment, this case has an additional front pocket that is specially designed for you to store a power adapter, mouse, or other essentials, helping you to stay organized. It even has a belt to ensure that your device stays safely nestled inside.

(Image credit: Mektron)

10. Mektron Heavy Duty Rubberized Hard Case Cover The best silicone hard case shell for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: Mektron Style: Briefcase Material: Silicone Color: Khaki, Purple, Gray, Rose and Sky Blue Compatible with: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $24.99 View at Amazon Prime $25.99 View at Amazon Prime $26.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid design + Good drop-test rating Reasons to avoid - Adds a bit of bulk

If you're looking for a shockproof, shell hard case this one from Mektron takes some beating. The Heavy Duty Rubberized Hard Case Cover combines a hard shell with protective, shock-absorbing ridges on the front and back of every corner, ensuring that your device is safe from accidental scuffs, scratches and drops. It's easy to fit onto your MacBook Pro, and turns off and on as expected when you shut the cover and open the cover up, plus all the ports are accessible on this case. The protective casing means that it’s nicely protected from scratches while you're out and about. There are some good touches here too: it has rubberized feet that offer additional functionality enabling you tilt the laptop for a more ergonomic typing angle and a better visual experience, and there are vents on the underside to make sure your MacBook remains cool.

(Image credit: Under Armor Gear)

11. Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case The best ruggedized case that offers the best drop protection for your MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: Urban Armor Gear Style: Hard shell Material: Polycarbonate Color: Ice/Transparent Compatible with: 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $25.19 View at Amazon $26.49 View at Amazon $46.91 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Meets military drop-test standards + Slimline and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Style not to everyone's taste

If you're a bit accident prone you should invest in a case that is going to give your laptop the best and toughest protection possible. This Feather-Light Rugged Case from Urban Armor Gear has been military tested for the ultimate drop protection. It has been designed for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro, but there is also a 16-inch version available for the newer MacBook Pro, that has slightly different styling from the image above. The shell is constructed from polycarbonate and it has impact-resistant bumpers to give full protection in case you should drop your laptop. The outer shell has a good grippy feel, so you can be assured that your MacBook Pro won't slip out of your hands in wet conditions. As with the other shell-type cases in this guide that encase the laptop, there are vents on the underside to make sure your MacBook doesn't overheat. And since it's transparent, you can still see your beautiful Apple product inside. (Please note that the newer 16-inch case has slightly different styling.) There's a lot to like here.

(Image credit: UZBL)

12. UZBL EVA Always On Work-in Protective Laptop Sleeve and Case with Carrying Handle The best briefcase for the 13-inch MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: UZBL (pronounced usable) Style: Briefcase Material: Ethylene-vinyl acetate Color: Black Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $39.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rugged EVA outer shell + Convenient carrying handle + Shoulder strap Reasons to avoid - Not available for 15-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro

This rugged case fits most 13-14-inch laptops and comes with interior clips secured to an elastic slide and bottom straps to ensure your laptop's safety, so that if you forget to zip your EVA case shut, or if it falls off a desk the clips and straps will keep your device secure. Also on the inside, you'll find corner tabs that lock onto your device's edges, keeping your MacBook Pro fastened inside the case at all times, and it features soft padding that provides an inner cushion. While the hard outer EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate) shell retains its rigid shape and provides shock-absorbing protection from impacts and scratches. This case comes with a shoulder strap for comfortable, convenient carrying.

Read more

The best iMac for photo editing

The best photo-editing laptops

The best laptops for video editing

The best photo-editing software

The best video-editing software

Best laptop stands