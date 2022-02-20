The best iPhone stands don't cost a lot, but they can really make it easier, more relaxing and more productive to use your iPhone. They free up your hands to do other things when perusing a slideshow of images, making a video call, or watching Netflix on your phone. Plus they reduce the possibility you'll drop your iPhone while trying to do multiple tasks... so they'll potentially save you a lot of money and anguish too.

But there are so many models to choose from, and some are of very dubious quality. So to make sure you pick the right one, we've gathered together the absolute best iPhone stands available today, in one place.

We've divided our list into two categories. The first five entries on our list all support your iPhone and let you adjust its position for the best possible viewing angle. However, if you're looking for the best iPhone stand that also charges your phone, jump ahead to entries 6-9.

The best iPhone stands in 2022

(Image credit: Lamicall)

1. Lamicall Phone Stand The best iPhone stand overall Specifications Type: Folding stand Made from: Aluminium Compatible with: iPhones 6-13 Size: 13.21 x 9.09 x 2.69 cm Weight: 182g

This stand from Lamical is well made, does a great job of supporting your iPhone, is easy to adjust for the ideal viewing position, and is available for quite a reasonable price.

Its silicone cover pad and rubber hook keep your iPhone firmly in place. It’s fully collapsible, so can be neatly packed into a bag for your travels. And it’s compatible with all iPhones from 6 onwards, and indeed any phone between 4 and 8 inches in size.

You can use it with your iPhone in its case, too, as long as said case is less than 14mm thick. Solid, flexible, and sturdy, this is quite simply the best iPhone stand available today.

(Image credit: Ugreen)

2. Ugreen Phone Desk Stand Foldable The best cheap iPhone stand Specifications Type: Folding stand Made from: Silicone, ABS Compatible with: iPhones 6-13 Size: 2 x 2 x 1cm Weight: 10g

Short on funds? Then you’ll like the low price of this model from Ugreen, which is the best cheap iPhone stand we can recommend today.

What you’re getting for your (small amount of) money is pretty basic: this is very much a no-frills option. But it is adjustable, and has anti-slip rubberized cushions to keep your iPhone in place. You can fold it up and put it in a bag, and it’s super-small and light, making it a great option for travel. This stand will fit iPhones from 6-13 and any smartphone or mini tablet between 4 and 7.9 inches in size.

(Image credit: Nulaxy)

3. Nulaxy A4 Cell Phone Stand High quality, slip-proof iPhone stand Specifications Type: Folding stand Made from: Aluminium Compatible with: iPhone 12, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, X , Xs, Xs Max, XR 6.1, 6.5; iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 Plus, 5s SE Size: 10.31 x 7.32 x 2.41cm Weight: 138g

Here’s another top-quality iPhone stand that ticks all our boxes. Nulaxy’s A4 stand is lovely and sturdy, and can be rotated through 270 degrees for the absolute best viewing angle. It has an anti-slip pad to keep your iPhone safe, and can be folded down to pocket size for easy carrying.

With a hook width of 19mm, there’s no need to remove your iPhone from its case. This stand is pretty stylish looking too. And as well as most iPhones, this stand will also support tablets up to 10 inches in size.

(Image credit: Omoton)

4. Omoton Phone Stand The best iPhone stand for height adjustment Specifications Type: Angle/height-adjustable stand Made from: Aluminum Compatible with: iPhones SE 2020/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS/8/7/6s Size: 20.19 x 11.4 x 4.39cm Weight: 299g

If flexibility is the main thing you’re looking for, here’s our top recommendation. As well as adjusting the angle of your iPhone through 180 degrees, Omoton’s stand features a telescopic rod can be elongated by 50mm vertically. This allows you to position it at the best height for relaxed and ergonomic viewing. This is a particularly good stand, then, for anyone suffering from posture problems, or pain in the neck, shoulders or back.

Even if you place your iPhone at the maximum height, the round metal base keeps everything steady, and you don’t need to worry about shaking. There’s also a non-slip silicone pad to protect your device from scratches and slippage.

(Image credit: Fanlory)

5. Fanlory Screen Magnifier Stand The best iPhone stand for magnifying movies Specifications Type: Screen magnifier Made from: Plastic Compatible with: iPhones Xs Max/XR/X/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6S Size: 26.6 x 18.1 x 1.8cm Weight: 417g

Here’s something a little different. If you’ve ever watched a movie on your iPhone and wished the screen was a little bigger, this magnifier stand offers a simple and affordable solution. As the name suggests, it features a second screen that increases the size of your picture, making for more enjoyable viewing and less eye strain.

Be warned, though. Some of the promo images for this stand suggest that it allows for wide viewing angles, and that’s very much not the case. You basically have to look directly at the screen and have it at the exact angle for it to work, so this is not suitable for enjoying a movie with friends or family. Other than that, though, it delivers exactly what it promises, and for not much money at all.

The best iPhone stands with wireless charging

(Image credit: Satechi)

6. Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand The best iPhone charging stand for modern iPhones Specifications Type: Wireless charging stand Made from: Stainless steel and aluminum Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13 Mini/13/12 Pro Max/12 Pro/12 Mini/12 Size: 20.8 x 11.9 x 10.3 cm Weight: 442g

Want to power up your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while it’s on a stand? Then here’s our top choice. This 7.5W stand from Satechi works with MagSafe technology to wirelessly charge your devices, so it’s not compatible with iPhones before 12. If you do have one of Apple's latest phones, though, you’ll be able to benefit from fast charging, while using your phone hands-free.

This sleek looking stand comes with an adjustable ball mount that lets you position your iPhone perfectly optimal hands-free viewing. And if you’ve got AirPods, there’s a designated 5W charging pad for them too.

(Image credit: Belkin)

7. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand The best iPhone charging stand for older iPhones Specifications Type: Wireless charging stand Made from: Plastic and rubber Compatible with: iPhones SE 2020/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS/8/7/6s Size: 99.09 x 9.93 x 12.29cm Weight: 186g

Got a pre-12 iPhone? Then you can charge it up while simultaneously using it hands-free, in both portrait and landscape formation, with this stand from Belkin. There’s an LED light that shows you it’s powering up, and it plugs into your wall socket via a generous five-foot long cable.

The stand delivers 7.5W optimal charging for iPhones, and up to 10 watts for all other Qi enabled devices. And generally, there’s a high-quality look and feel to this charging stand that raises it above the norm, despite the affordable price.

(Image credit: Nanami)

8. Nanami Fast Wireless Charger The best iPhone charging stand for designer looks Specifications Type: Wireless charging stand Made from: ABS Compatible with: iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/SE 2020/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8/8 Plus Size: 14.7 x 8.4 x 7.7cm Weight: 145g

Here’s another great charging stand for your iPhone that won’t cost you a lot of money, and has a unique ‘windsurfer’ design that to our eyes looks pretty darn cool. The Nanami Fast Wireless Charger lets you charge your iPhone at 7.5W, in either portrait or landscape, and is compatible with all models from iPhone 8 onwards. Note, though, that if you have a Qi compatible phone, you’ll need to buy a QuickCharge 2.0 (or above) adapter to get the fastest speeds.

This stand comes with four anti-slip rubber feet to keep your iPhone safe and secure, plus there’s in-built protection against overcharging. It supports most phone cases of 5mm thickness or less, although you will need to remove magnetic items like credit cards from your case. Soft LED lights show you your charging status, with solid blue indicating standby mode, and green for charging. A blue light will flash if your phone is not properly aligned or any metal objects are detected.

(Image credit: Logitech)

9. Logitech Powered 3-in-1 dock The best iPhone charging stand for multiple devices Specifications Type: 3-in-1 wireless charging stand Made from: Silicone, Polycarbonate (PC), ABS Compatible with: iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 Size: 11.7 x 23.6 x 10.1cm Weight: 600g

Want to charge more than one device at a time? Then we recommend this 3-in-1 charging stand from Logitech, which allows you to power up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. It also supports other Qi-enabled devices from Google, LG, and Samsung, with up to 10W wireless charging.

This nicely designed stand comes with a 1.5m-long cable and power adapter. It works with most cases up to 3.5 mm thick, and a glowing light tells you when your iPhone is charging. It holds everything in place well, and the high build quality and versatility it offers does make up for the relatively high price.

