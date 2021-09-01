Popular

The best GoPro Hero 9 deals in September 2021

Looking for the top-ranking action cam? The hottest GoPro Hero 9 deals mean you can get the best for less

If you're looking for the most up to date and best GoPro Hero 9 Black deals, you're in the right place. The very latest model in the GoPro family builds on the company's reputation as the king of the action camera camp – offering a front color LCD screen, that is invaluable for framing the shots whether you are shooting yourself heading haring down a slope, or streaming a YouTube vlog. We are constantly monitoring prices, to offer you the best Hero 9 deals we can find.

With its huge 23.6 MP sensor, the GoPro Hero9 Black boast detailed, clean, smooth and stable video at up to 5K, along with improved photo ability. The size has for sure increased, but it remains pocket-sized – and besides, the larger rear screen and a front screen make the extra bulk more than worthwhile. 

The in-camera software is excellent, too, with impressive image stabilization along with the tweaked TimeWarp 3.0 mode. The smartphone app is the icing on the cake, offering trouble-free hook-up, easy-to-use controls, settings tweaks, file transfer and simple edits. It's impressive, easy to use and thoroughly enjoyable. 

• GoPro Hero 8 vs 9 Black

GoPro Hero 9 Black

GoPro

GoPro Hero 9

GoPro Hero 9

GoPro Hero 9

GoPro Hero9 Black key specs

Get to grips with the flagship Hero action cam

Weight: 158g | Waterproof: 10m | 5K video: up to 30fps | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 240fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 20MP | Battery life: 1-3hrs estimate

Front-facing screen
20MP photos  
14.7 MP grabs from video

Larger physical size than other GoPros
5K video takes up a lot of memory

The Hero 9 Black builds on the modular system of Mods introduced with the GoPro Hero 8 Black introduced in 2019. These include the Media ModLight Mod and Display Mod. Media Mod, which physically supports the other two, offers a directional microphone and cold shoe accessory mounts

The most important new accessory only for the Hero9 Black is the Max Lens Mod accessory that offers  360º horizon lock (so the camera can be rotated through 360º) and an ultra-wide 155º Max SuperView mode.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

