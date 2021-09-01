The best GoPro Hero 9 deals in September 2021

If you're looking for the most up to date and best GoPro Hero 9 Black deals, you're in the right place. The very latest model in the GoPro family builds on the company's reputation as the king of the action camera camp – offering a front color LCD screen, that is invaluable for framing the shots whether you are shooting yourself heading haring down a slope, or streaming a YouTube vlog. We are constantly monitoring prices, to offer you the best Hero 9 deals we can find.

With its huge 23.6 MP sensor, the GoPro Hero9 Black boast detailed, clean, smooth and stable video at up to 5K, along with improved photo ability. The size has for sure increased, but it remains pocket-sized – and besides, the larger rear screen and a front screen make the extra bulk more than worthwhile.

The in-camera software is excellent, too, with impressive image stabilization along with the tweaked TimeWarp 3.0 mode. The smartphone app is the icing on the cake, offering trouble-free hook-up, easy-to-use controls, settings tweaks, file transfer and simple edits. It's impressive, easy to use and thoroughly enjoyable.

The Hero 9 Black builds on the modular system of Mods introduced with the GoPro Hero 8 Black introduced in 2019. These include the Media Mod, Light Mod and Display Mod. Media Mod, which physically supports the other two, offers a directional microphone and cold shoe accessory mounts

The most important new accessory only for the Hero9 Black is the Max Lens Mod accessory that offers 360º horizon lock (so the camera can be rotated through 360º) and an ultra-wide 155º Max SuperView mode.

