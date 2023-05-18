The best Google Pixel 7a cases in 2023

The latest Pixel smartphone is here, and if you value your devices, then you'll want to ensure your new Google Pixel 7a is protected from the get-go with a tough case. Undoubtedly one of the best budget camera phones in 2023, and soon to be an addition to our picks of the best Google phones (opens in new tab) for photographers, the Google Pixel 7a (opens in new tab) got a five-star rating from us, so make sure it has a five-star case to keep it covered.

We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. We're pretty much experts now when it comes to the best phone cases (opens in new tab) on the market, as well as the best magnetic smartphone accessories (opens in new tab)that you need; as well as the ones that you probably don't.

How do I choose a case?

It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?

Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best Google Pixel 7a case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze. Make sure that you buy a case specifically for the Google Pixel 7a, and not its sister devices; the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) - as these will be totally different sizes and have precise cutouts for the mic and charging ports.

If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in a case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector (opens in new tab) too.

Best Google Pixel 7a cases

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

(opens in new tab) 01. OtterBox Commuter Series Case View at OtterBox (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for: The outdoorsy type Materials: 35% recycled plastic, polycarbonate The OtterBox Commuter Series case is designed to be ultra-slim and pocket-friendly, comprising two dual layers coated with antimicrobial technology. These cases may not look like much, but OtterBox is a renowned phone case brand offering ultimate levels of protection, and the commuter series boasts 3x the military-grade (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) standards for drop testing.

(opens in new tab) 02.Peak Design Everyday magnetic Case View at Peak Design (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for: Photographers Materials: Nylon canvas, Ultralight polycarbonate Peak Design is a company that caters to photographers and adventurers in every aspect, and its phone cases are no different. Featuring high-temp neodymium magnets, as well as a rubberized full-surround shock-absorbing bumper and a protective lip around the screen and camera lenses to keep your smartphone photography looking sharp. (opens in new tab) 03. Caseology Nano Pop Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for: The creative types Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane This case from Caseology is a great pick from a design perspective offering a simple yet bold duo-tone aesthetic with a splash of yellow. The case has a comfortable yet firm grip, and offers military-grade drop protection with air space technology fitted in the corners of the case. It also has a raised ring around the camera and is wireless charging compatible too! (opens in new tab) 04. CaseBorne bundle with screen covers View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for: The bargain hunter Materials: Polycarbonate, TPU bumper This clear case from CaseBorne is a bit of a bargain for those seeking an affordable case, with not one, but two tempered glass screen protectors thrown in as well. It also boasts 2x military grade drop test standards, plus anti-yellowing and nano-coating technologies to keep your case looking clear, shiny, and new for much longer. (opens in new tab) 05. TORRO Leather wallet case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for: The fancy type Materials: Premium Cowhide leather Warning: This case is not suitable for Vegans. But besides that, TORRO is known for making premium-quality cases from genuine cowhide leather. This case features a card slot for 3 credit cards plus a larger compartment for storing notes, and a metallic clasp to keep things secure. It also boasts a durable TPU frame formulated to aid in shock absorption. (opens in new tab) 06. Urban Armor Gear scout case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for: The construction worker Materials: Antimicrobial TPU This composite construction rugged case is the best option for those that need stricter protection. The textured bumpers provide a non-slip grip, and the raised bezel around the camera offers impact resistance. It has oversized tactile buttons that are ultra-responsive and have a distinct click-feel. It meets the military drop test standards and is shockproof.



How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.

There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.

• Take a look at our case guides for the latest flagship smartphones that boast the most powerful cameras: including the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases (opens in new tab), as well as the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases (opens in new tab), and not forgetting the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases (opens in new tab) and best Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab)cases to protect your device from the get-go.