The best DJI Mini 3 deals in December 2022: prices and stock updates

These are the best DJI Mini 3 deals right now, all in one place. The DJI Mini 3 (opens in new tab), launched in December 2022, is one of the most talked-about lightweight DJI drones (opens in new tab)on the market, offering outstanding video and photo capabilities in a father-weight package. Available in three controller variants, this guide will highlight the best deals for all three options, making your purchase a breeze.

Given that, in many places, ultralights are the most popular drones, it’s not a surprise DJI has added to their range. The drone does still sport DJI’s cinematic QuickShots (opens in new tab) (Dronie, Helix, etc.) which will make someone the center of attention for a single shareable shot. Perhaps even more significantly for social media fans, the drone retains the rotating portrait/landscape camera from its ‘Pro’ sibling.

DJI Mini 3 Ultralight drone trims the feature set (and the price) Weight: 8.8 oz / 249 g | Dimensions (folded): 148.0 x 90.0 x 62.0mm | Dimensions (unfolded): 251.0 x 362.0 x 72.0mm | Sensor: 1/1.3" CMOS | Camera resolution: 12MP | Maximum aperture: ƒ/1.7 | EFL: 24mm | Field of View: 82.1˚ | Shutter: Electronic, 4-1/8000s | Video Resolution: 4K: 3840×2160 @ 30 | Gimbal: 3-axis | Battery life: 23 minutes | Max Range: 2km / 1.25mi) | Max flight: 38 mins | Max Speed: 36mph View at DJI Global (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Camera rotates for portrait or landscape Ultra-light drone below registration 4K 30fps HDR video Flight time up to 38 minutes Works with DJI RC or RC-N1 controllers Price rise compared to Mini 2 No collision sensors No subject tracking Looks aren’t for everyone

The main camera gimbal looks very similar and houses a similar imaging system; 1/1.3-inch CMOS and a ƒ/1.7 aperture. The 48-megapixel 4-in-1 sensor is designed to produce decent 12-megapixel results in low light. Just like the Mini 3 Pro the sensor can also be turned using what DJI calls “True Vertical Shooting.”

The new Mini 3 is available with the same selection of controllers its ‘Pro’ brother is; none, the DJI RC-N1 (which uses a phone as a monitor) or the DJI RC which includes a built-in screen. Both of DJI’s offered remotes have a similar aesthetic and include rubber recesses for the storage of the control sticks so they’re safe in transit.

There is much to be said for collision avoidance and subject following, but they can also be somewhat irritating and, if we’re absolutely honest, not wholly reliable technologies. Dispensing with them to save a bit of cash isn’t the worst move. In fact, you’d save $200 ($559 instead of $759, or £519 instead of £709), which is not to be sniffed at.

