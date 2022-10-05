The best DJI Avata deals in October 2022: prices and stock updates

DJI Avata
This page is dedicated to bringing you the best deals on the DJI Avata drone. The DJI Avata is one of the most talked about drones on the market and it is bringing FPV flying to the masses. As a successor to the DJI FPV (opens in new tab), the DJI Avata builds on the original, with a cinewhoop-style design that can be flown by both amateurs and seasoned FPV professionals.

Check out our DJI Avata review (opens in new tab) and more about cinewhoop drones (opens in new tab) if you've got no clue what we're talking about, as well as the best FPV drones (opens in new tab).

The DJI Avata comes equipped with a 48MP 1/1.7" CMOS sensor, which supports up to 4K video at 100 fps. This footage is shot with an ultra-wide 155° FOV that mimics how we see with our own eyes for a natural and realistic experience.

Best DJI Avata deals

Bringing FPV to the masses

Weight: 14.5 oz / 410 g | Dimensions: 180.0 x 80.0 x 180.0 mm | Sensor: 1/1.7"-Type CMOS Sensor | Camera resolution: 48 Megapixel | Maximum aperture: ƒ/2.8 | Video Resolution: 4K at 100fps | Gimbal: 3-axis

Robust protective frame design
Produces gorgeously steady swooping video
Manual camera options
Easy to control even for first time pilots
Better battery life than typical FPV drone
No forward collision sensors
DJI Motion Controller can’t achieve maximum speed
DJI Goggles 2 can mist up on warm days (despite fan)
Video can drop out at under 400m
No bag in the Fly More kit

The footage is stabilized in two ways using RockSteady 2.0 EIS and HorizonSteady EIS. RockSteady EIS works to reduce camera shake, while HorizonSteady locks the Avata's footage to a level horizon. Unlike its predecessor, this drone is more conventional in design than the DJI FPV (opens in new tab), which helps its looks. The ‘whoop’ frame shape, with propellors surrounded by firm guards, is long established in the enthusiast market. 

The difference is that a good-quality camera (like a GoPro) needs to be attached afterward if high-end footage is needed. Enthusiasts tend to add one camera (like a GoPro) to record while piloting with another. The latter, the FPV camera, is often analog, though pricey digital alternatives are available (one from DJI).

If you want to fly FPV, and capture amazing footage then getting the soldering iron out and assembling a kit of parts is no longer essential. We also felt the Avata’s camera stabilization system seems to produce much smoother 4K footage than the traditional GoPro piggy-backing on a self-build – it, after all, connected in a way a separate camera is not.

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

