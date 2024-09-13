Blackmagic unveils Ursa 17K 65mm camera to tackle Arri – but it costs $29,995

By
published

The 17K, 65mm large format camera from Blackmagic comes with a similarly large $29,995 price tag

Blackmagic Ursa 17K 65
(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Blackmagic Design has announced the pricing and availability of its latest cinematic powerhouse (and rival to the legendary Arri Alexa 65), the Ursa Cine 17K 65. Officially launched at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, this revolutionary large format digital cinema camera is set to retail starting at a jaw-dropping $29,995! 

Which is a lot of money, no doubt, but not when you think of large format cinema. Featuring an unprecedented 65mm RGBW sensor, the Blackmagic Ursa Cine 17K 65 is designed to deliver breathtaking image quality and unparalleled integration into post-production workflows – specifically with DaVinci Resolve.

Sebastian Oakley
