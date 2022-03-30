The best DJI Air 2S deals in March 2022: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best DJI Air 2S deals, you've come to the right place. Since its announcement in Spring 2021, the DJI Air 2S has been a sought-after drone thanks to its 20MP sensor for aerial photography and ability to capture 5.4K video at 30fps or 4K at 60fps.

The DJI Air 2S one one of the best camera drones due to its attractive price and useful safety features. For anyone who has never flown a drone before, investing in one that has great safety features, along with amazing recording capabilities is a really good way of building your confidence when flying and improving your aerial visuals at the same time. As ever with DJI drones, you can buy the Air 2S on its own, or as the Air 2S Fly More Combo bundle that also includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, ND filters, and a shoulder bag.

(Image credit: DJI)

The Air 2S brings a 20 megapixel 1-inch sensor to the sub-600g frame for the first time, offering creators high-end performance on an agile (and portable) drone.

The camera specifications haven’t been seen in a drone this small before, but aren’t the only spec bump over its immediate predecessor the DJI Mavic Air 2, which was launched in April 2020.

The new quadcopter also features DJI’s MasterShots content creation tool, improved autonomous object avoidance with new upward sensor, and 12km range, which makes a package which will suit outdoor enthusiasts and operators looking to capture professional-level footage of moving subjects with a bit of help from the AI.

(Image credit: DJI)

The new f/2.8 camera, on a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, can capture 5.4K video at 30fps or 4K at 60fps. The bit-rate has been boosted to 150Mbps, 30Mbps more than the predecessor and 50 more than the Mavic 2 Pro. While the Air 2’s half-inch sensor is good in low light, it is effectively 12 megapixels (a Quad-Bayer 48 MP, with each pixel just 0.8μm). The Air 2S’s new sensor has larger 2.4μm pixels.

Flight time is 31-minutes, three minutes less than the Air 2, but at 595g this newer drone and camera are 25g heavier. At 180 x 97 x 74mm, the dimensions of the Air 2 and new Air 2S are identical, though the nose and upper casing are new moldings. The maximum speed remains 19 m/s too, though intriguingly the normal mode has been accelerated to 15 m/s.

The updated “Advanced Pilot Avoidance System”(APAS) 4, and take advantage of all four sensors at the front, upward and forward-facing, thanks to the angle of the fuselage during forward flight. DJI say the Air 2S is suitable for sparse woods and other narrow environments, and the system can either plot avoidance routes or simply stop-and-hover, making this the perfect drone for anyone looking to take their aerial photography or cinematics to the next level.

