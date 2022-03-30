The best DJI Air 2S deals in March 2022: stock updates and prices

By published

Find the best DJI Air 2S deals on this powerful cinematic drone that's perfect for content creators

DJI Air 2S deals and prices
(Image credit: DJI)

If you're looking for the best DJI Air 2S deals, you've come to the right place. Since its announcement in Spring 2021, the DJI Air 2S has been a sought-after drone thanks to its 20MP sensor for aerial photography and ability to capture 5.4K video at 30fps or 4K at 60fps.

• Read more: DJI Air 2S review

The DJI Air 2S one one of the best camera drones due to its attractive price and useful safety features. For anyone who has never flown a drone before, investing in one that has great safety features, along with amazing recording capabilities is a really good way of building your confidence when flying and improving your aerial visuals at the same time. As ever with DJI drones, you can buy the Air 2S on its own, or as the Air 2S Fly More Combo bundle that also includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, ND filters, and a shoulder bag.

(Image credit: DJI)

The Air 2S brings a 20 megapixel 1-inch sensor to the sub-600g frame for the first time, offering creators high-end performance on an agile (and portable) drone. 

The camera specifications haven’t been seen in a drone this small before, but aren’t the only spec bump over its immediate predecessor the DJI Mavic Air 2, which was launched in April 2020. 

The new quadcopter also features DJI’s MasterShots content creation tool, improved autonomous object avoidance with new upward sensor, and 12km range, which makes a package which will suit outdoor enthusiasts and operators looking to capture professional-level footage of moving subjects with a bit of help from the AI.

(Image credit: DJI)

The best DJI Air 2S deals

With a pro-sized camera and a compact frame this is a best of both worlds

Sensor: 1" CMOS | Max resolution : 20MP | Video: 5.4K at 30p, 25p, 24p, 4K at 60p, 50p, 48p, 30p, 25p, 24p, Full HD 1080 at 120p, 60p, 50p, 48p, 30p, 25p, 24p | Size: Folded: 180 x 77 x 97mm - Unfolded: 183 x 77 x 253mm | Weight (body only): 595g (Including Propellers, Battery, Gimbal, Camera))

5.4K Video, HDR
1-inch sensor
Ever-better AI
Portable
No side sensors
App can be distracting

The new f/2.8 camera, on a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, can capture 5.4K video at 30fps or 4K at 60fps. The bit-rate has been boosted to 150Mbps, 30Mbps more than the predecessor and 50 more than the Mavic 2 Pro. While the Air 2’s half-inch sensor is good in low light, it is effectively 12 megapixels (a Quad-Bayer 48 MP, with each pixel just 0.8μm). The Air 2S’s new sensor has larger 2.4μm pixels. 

Flight time is 31-minutes, three minutes less than the Air 2, but at 595g this newer drone and camera are 25g heavier. At 180 x 97 x 74mm, the dimensions of the Air 2 and new Air 2S are identical, though the nose and upper casing are new moldings. The maximum speed remains 19 m/s too, though intriguingly the normal mode has been accelerated to 15 m/s.

The updated “Advanced Pilot Avoidance System”(APAS) 4, and take advantage of all four sensors at the front, upward and forward-facing, thanks to the angle of the fuselage during forward flight. DJI say the Air 2S is suitable for sparse woods and other narrow environments, and the system can either plot avoidance routes or simply stop-and-hover, making this the perfect drone for anyone looking to take their aerial photography or cinematics to the next level. 

Read more:

• Best camera drones
Best drones for beginners
• Drone rules
• Best DJI drones
• Best underwater drones
• Best drone accessories
• Best drones for kids
• Best indoor drones
• Make money from a drone

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles