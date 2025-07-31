The brilliant DJI Mini 4K camera drone drops to under $250

The DJI Mini 4K is an excellent entry-level drone from the market leader in consumer drones, and as the drone expert, this is the drone I'd highly recommend, particularly at this price - currently just $249 with the RC-N1 controller, if you are an Amazon Prime member.

DJI, at one point, seemed to hesitate about sharing the high-resolution 4K camera with their cheapest drone, and they only did so with the launch of this drone last year, so it's still something of a bargain at full price (and particularly so with lots of prices rising due to tariff changes). Now you can choose between this 4K video drone or the more child-safe (but less photo/video-centric DJI Neo).

Anyway, when I reviewed and tested this I gave it 5 stars because of the value (and that was at full price. Now I've seen the prices fall back down to where they were over Black Friday…

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $249 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Save $50 on Amazon Prime This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage. Also shoots RAW & Panoramas! Review: ★★★★★

The DJI Mini 4K is a capable drone, which boasts GPS and a good quality remote control capable of keeping a clear signal from a range of up to 10km (much more than the distance you're legally allowed to fly, but that means the live video won't drop out).

There is one-touch return to home, around 30 minutes of flight time, and the ability to fly in wind of up to 5 on the Beaufort scale (thats 38kph).

One thing you might consider is the similarly price, but slightly cheaper DJI Neo - you can see my thoughts on the two in my DJI Neo vs Mini 4K comparison. But pick either one and you will have a great quadcopter for aerial photography!

