The best Canon camera bag in 2022: carry your Canon gear in style and safety!

The best Canon camera bag is an essential purchase if you've just invested in one of the best Canon cameras. We've compiled a list of some of the best bags to carry your kit, regardless of whether you have a compact system such as the Canon G7X Mark III or one of the best mirrorless cameras such as the Canon EOS R5 and need space for lots of kit.

Sometimes you may just want to have a bag big enough to fit your camera in but there will be times where you need room for additional Canon lenses, flashguns and other camera accessories such as ND filters. You'll want a bag that has lots of well-padded compartments to keep your kit safe and if you plan on walking long distances you'll need a bag that is comfortable too!

We've included a range of different style bags in our list so that there's something to suit every need. From compact pouches to compartment-loaded backpacks and smart messenger bags perfect for easy access.

Chances are if you want to carry multiple full-frame cameras, lenses and other equipment you'll be steering towards a larger backpack that will evenly distribute the weight and often include lots of handy features such as a tripod pouch and multiple pockets. Most good-quality camera backpacks come with padded shoulder straps as well as a chest and waist strap for extra comfort in case you need to carry your kit long distances.

There are also backpacks that have separate sections for your camera equipment and travel essentials so you can keep things like your keys, wallet and a rain coat in its own compartment.

If you are just looking for something to carry a DSLR and one or two extra lenses, a messenger bag is a great option as you can change lenses easily and you don't have to take the bag off to do so. You can either carry them on your shoulder or across your body if you want to spread the weight. They're perfect for street photographers or city shooters who want to be able to keep a close eye on their kit at all times.

For people who have a small compact camera and don't need space for additional lenses, a small padded pouch might be all you need. These come in various sizes and can be put in your normal rucksack or even fit into your pocket. They're perfect for protecting the camera and often have a strap attachment so you can carry them on your wrist.

Best Canon camera bag in 2022

1. Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW A large, sturdy rucksack perfect for hiking and landscape photography Specifications Type: Backpack Cameras: 2x DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 8 Laptop/tablet compartment: 15-inch Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 1 External dimensions: 348 x 270 x 488mm Weight: 2,600g Reasons to buy + Various entry points + Removable chunky waistband Reasons to avoid - A bit bulky - Fairly heavy

One of Lowepro’s bigger backpacks, the Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW can hold one or two pro-grade Canon DSLRs and up to eight additional lenses or other accessories, so you don’t need to leave anything behind that you might need when hiking into the hills for a landscape shoot, touring the city for architectural photography, or just about anything else. Access to kit is quick and easy, thanks to four separate access points on the top, rear and both sides of the backpack. For negotiating tricky terrain and climbing over obstacles, there’s a waist band that adds stabilising support as well as providing extra storage for small items, but you can remove this if you need a more streamlined approach. Lowepro’s ActivZone System design ensures a really comfortable fit.

You can also get the ProTactic in a smaller size - the Lowepro ProTactic 350 AW II which is perfect if you need to carry less kit and have a smaller stature.

(Image credit: Billingham)

(opens in new tab)

2. Billingham Hadley Pro Handmade in the UK these gorgeous bags are the best you can get for your Canon gear Specifications Type: Shoulder bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 3 Laptop/tablet compartment: Tablet Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: 2 External dimensions: 350 x 120 x 300mm Weight: 1,100g Reasons to buy + Conveniently slim design + Impeccable build quality Reasons to avoid - Shoulder pad sold separately - Not suitable for large collections of kit

The Billingham Hadley Pro shoulder bag is a class act, with its fully waterproof canvas-look outer, coupled with full-grain leather and brass fixings. For a photographic shoulder bag, the design is refreshingly slim, and yet there's enough room inside for a full-frame DSLR body like the Canon 5D Mark IV with an attached 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, plus a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom (without tripod collar) and a pro-grade flashgun like the 600EX II-RT. Two additional front pockets enable extra gear to be stashed away, and the rear zippered pocket is big enough for a tablet. For heavier collections of kit, the optional shoulder pad is worth buying, and additional 'AVEA' pockets that can attach to both ends are also available in two sizes. This is easily one of the best bags you can buy for your Canon camera.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

(opens in new tab)

3. Peak Design Everyday Messenger A messenger style bag with easy access and plenty of space Specifications Type: Messenger bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 3 Laptop/tablet compartment:: 13-inch or 15-inch Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 3 External dimensions: 300 x 410 x 170mm or 300 x 430 x 180mm Weight: 1,010g or 1,100g Reasons to buy + Good security and easy access + Grows to hold more kit Reasons to avoid - Internal dividers unintuitive - A bit pricey

Whether you're on your daily commute, going for a day out, or just off for a coffee, the Peak Design Everyday Messenger is a really handy messenger bag for stashing your Canon camera kit. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch options, it's ideal for carrying a medium-sized Canon DSLR kit, plus either a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop, respectively. Innovative design elements include quick-action MagLatch closures, plus a zippered top flap for even faster access to your camera, without opening the whole bag. FlexFold dividers are said to be origami-inspired and, while they work very well to cosset your kit, they can seem a bit unintuitive at first. The Version 2 editions have enhanced weatherproofing and their small inner pockets are made from a more durable fabric.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

(opens in new tab)

4. Think Tank TurnStyle 20 V2.0 The best sling style bag to keep your Canon kit safe Specifications Type: Sling bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 4 Laptop/tablet compartment: Tablet Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: 1 External dimensions: 235 x 440 x 137mm Weight: 500g Reasons to buy + Tough but particularly lightweight + Swivel access for gear Reasons to avoid - Single spread doesn't spread the load - Separation could be better

Think Tank's TurnStyle sling-back bags are available in three sizes and two colour options: blue/indigo and charcoal. The Think Tank TurnStyle 20 V2.02 is the largest, but all three have one shoulder strap rather than usual two, and are designed to be worn across the body. A particular bonus is that you can swivel the bags around on their strap, enabling you to get access to your camera and accessories without needing to take the bag off and lay it down. There's enough room for a full-sized Canon DSLR and up to four additional lenses or other accessories. The 10 edition takes one less lens, and the 5 edition is better suited to mirrorless Canon EOS-M outfits. Each bag has an additional tablet pocket, and an extra front compartment. if you're looking for a sling bag for your Canon camera, these options are top-class.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

5. Manfrotto Pro Light RedBee - 110 Backpack The best roller bag for your Canon camera Specifications Type: Backpack Cameras: 2 x DSLR Additional lenses/accessories: 2 Laptop/tablet compartment: 13 - inch Laptop or Tablet Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 1 External dimensions: 470 x 240 x 300 mm Weight: 1,400g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extra padded compartments + Side panel access + Comes with a rain cover Reasons to avoid - No compartment for travel essentials

Manfrotto is known for making good quality backpacks and for the price, you can fit a lot of kit in this relatively compact bag. It doesn't have a compartment for personal items so if you're planning on taking it on a day out another bag in the list could suit your needs better. That being said, it's big enough to take two full-frame DSLR's with a Canon EF 70 - 200mm f/2.8 L IS III USM lens attached to each or you could just take the one body, a couple of lenses and use the rest of the space for personal belongings. It has a strap attachment on the side so that you can attach a tripod externally and inside there is w waterproof mesh pocket which is ideal for keeping spare batteries, memory cards or even a portable hardrive. It comes in Manfrotto's signature red and black design and has bright red, extra padded, removable segments so you can configure the compartments however you like. There is also a handy side-access zip so you can grab your camera without taking the bag off both shoulders.

(opens in new tab)

6. Vanguard Supreme 53D Hard Case with Divider Bag A hard camera case with a soft centre Specifications Type: Hard case Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 11 Laptop/tablet compartment: None Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: 0 External dimensions: 630 x 520 x 240mm Weight: 7,820g Reasons to buy + Hard shell with removable soft interior + Tough, secure and weather-proof Reasons to avoid - Heavy to carry - Bulky, but smaller sizes are available

To keep your camera kit safe from harm, this Vanguard Supreme 53D Hard Case with Divider Bag offers supreme protection. It's super-tough, fully dust-proof and waterproof, has steel reinforced padlock rings and an automatic pressure release valve to cope with changes in air pressure and altitude, for example when stowed in the baggage hold of an aircraft. It's also O-ring sealed to withstand being submerged in water, down to a depth of five metres. The softer side of the case is within, as it comprises a removable soft inner bag with adjustable dividers. There are no less than three carrying handles for lifting the case, plus a set of wheels and a retractable pull-along handle. The wheels are most welcome, given that the case weighs almost 8kg even without anything in it.

(opens in new tab)

7. Billingham 445 A luxurious bag – even by Billingham's standards – for bigger budgets Specifications Type: Shoulder bag Cameras: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 8 Laptop/tablet compartment: 13-inch (optional sleeve) Tripod attachment: Optional straps Additional compartments: 4 External dimensions: 430 x 250 x 300mm Weight: 2,100g Reasons to buy + Top-notch craftmanship + Capacious main compartment Reasons to avoid - Handmade quality makes it expensive - Weighs over 2kg

This middle-sized bag in Billingham's 5 Series range – the Billingham 445 – can swallow up one or two Canon DSLR bodies, plus up to eight additional lenses, flashguns and the like. There's also a full-length front pocket that can accommodate a 13-inch laptop, for which a 'laptop slip' is available as an optional extra. Nine different pockets are included, which can be arranged at will to suit different photographic items, and external Delta pockets are also available separately, for attaching to the bag. The quality is fabulous throughout but it's a relatively heavy bag for your camera and, even though a shoulder pad is included, it can be a strain to carry when fully laden.

(opens in new tab)

8. Lowepro Dashpoint 10 Camera Pouch Need a bag for a compact camera? This one is small and lightweight but durable Specifications Type: Pouch Cameras: Compact Additional lenses/accessories: None Laptop/tablet compartment: None Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: Memory card pocket External dimensions: 93 x 60 x 134mm Weight: 100g Reasons to buy + Clever design + Tough but lightweight Reasons to avoid - Others are cheaper - Less protective than a hard case

Arguably better known for its shoulder bags and backpacks, Lowepro nevertheless makes pouches and bags for small, compact cameras. The Dashpoint range of pouches comes in 10, 20 and 30 options to suit a range of Canon Ixus and PowerShot compact camera sizes, and they're all available in slate grey or galaxy blue. For small point and shoot cameras, the Lowepro Dashpoint 10 Camera Pouch is likely to be the best fit, but it definitely pays to check the dimensions of your camera before buying. Each edition of the pouch comes with a removable shoulder strap, wide-opening zippers for easy access, and impact-resistant padding.

(opens in new tab)

9. Gitzo Adventury 30L camera backpack Aimed at the adventurist photographer it even has space for a drone Specifications Dimensions: 23x16x38 cm Weight: 2kg Lenses: 4 Raincover: Yes Padded hip belt: Yes Tripod storage: Yes Laptop compartment: 13in Tablet compartment: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Holds telephoto lenses + Can hold a large tripod + Roll-top wet bag on the top Reasons to avoid - Very heavy when packed - Fiddly inner compartment

Aimed at landscape and wildlife photographers, the Gitzo 30-litre backpack (which also comes in a 45-liter version if you need the extra space) is perfect for keeping your camera equipment safe on big adventures. It comes with a removable camera cube which can carry a couple of pro DSLRs and a 200mm telephoto lens. Alternatively, you can configure the dividers to take an extra four lenses including a 400mm, a mirrorless camera, a DJI Phantom drone, a 15-inch Macbook and a 12.9-inch tablet. It's made of water-repellent material and has a coated bottom so you don't have to worry about getting your kit damp.

