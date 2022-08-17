Best cheap security camera

Smart home technology has made home security systems cheaper than ever. And while you can still pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a comprehensive system covering the interior and exterior of your property, it’s possible to pick up an internet-connected, high definition security camera for significantly less.

While many readers will be aware of smart security cameras from Nest, Ring and Arlo, these generally carry three-figure price tags. For this article, we’re focusing on security cameras that cost significantly less, and which are closer to the $50 level. This means they don’t necessarily have the same intelligence as more expensive options, but they still get the job done, and provide your smart home with an extra level of security.

Some smart security cameras at this price come from brands you might be less familiar with. But fear not, because startups like Wyze have a proven track record for offering extraordinary value, quality products and a good set of desirable features. The US company’s Cam v3 is even weather resistant for outdoor use, connects to Alexa and Google Assistant, and has color night vision, yet costs just $30.

Similarly, the Blink Mini (opens in new tab) is an Amazon product that integrates with your existing Alexa-powered smart home system, with 1080p Full HD resolution, but costs under $40.

But there is a limit as to how far your money will go. Generally speaking, smart security cameras in the $50 range miss out on 4K video, have fairly small imaging sensors, and tend not to have the same artificial intelligence features as more expensive models. So, while most will start recording when movement is detected, they can’t all spot the difference between a potential burglar and next door’s cat.

As with many smart security cameras, it is often the case that more advanced features (and the ability to save footage to the internet) are only accessible if you pay a monthly subscription. In the case of Wyze, for example, the company’s Cam Plus service is $1.99 a month and makes recordings available to view online for 14 days.

Best cheap security cameras

1: Wyze Cam v3 Best budget home security camera overall Specifications Resolution: 1080p Full HD Field of view: 130 degrees Night vision: Yes, colour Smart home integration: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Cloud storage: Unlimited for 14 days with Cam Plus Monthly fee: Cam Plus, $1.99 a month (optional) Audio: Two-way Local storage: Yes, microSD Movement detection: Yes, improved with Cam Plus Person detection: With Cam Plus Power source: : Plug-in Size: 52 x 51 x 58.5mm Weight: 98.9g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + Weatherproof for outdoor use Reasons to avoid - Fairly narrow lens - Lacks Apple HomeKit support

Seattle-based Wyze is a startup that has made a name for itself when it comes to cut-price smart home tech. The Cam is the company’s most popular product, and the third-generation example featured here includes Full HD video, color night vision via a Starlight sensor, waterproofing for outdoor use, and smart home integration via Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

The Wyze Cam v3 has a microphone and speaker for two-way audio, plus a siren, an adjustable stand and a microSD card for local storage. Alternatively, Wi-Fi opens the door to cloud storage, which costs $1.99 a month and automatically holds an unlimited amount of recorded footage for 14 days.

2: Blink Mini Best cheap security camera for Alexa users, but with a fee Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Field of view: 110 degrees Night vision: Yes, but range not stated Smart home integration: Alexa Cloud storage: Optional extra Monthly fee: From $3 a month or $30 a year Audio: Two-way Local storage: No Movement detection: Yes Person detection: No Activity zone: No Power source: : Plug-in Size: 50 x 49 x 36mm Weight: 48g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Deep Amazon and Alexa integration + Lots of additional features, but at a cost Reasons to avoid - No local storage - Most features require subscription

Blink is an Amazon company, so naturally this camera is a good option for those already invested in the Alexa smart home ecosystem. However, while this is a compact and well-priced indoor security camera, most features require a Blink subscription, which costs $3 or $10 a month depending on the plan you choose.

Without paying, the Blink Mini will notify you about movement, then show a live stream for up to five minutes, but video is not recorded, as there is nowhere for a microSD card, and cloud storage requires a subscription. On the plus side, we like how the camera and its speaker double as a chime for Amazon’s range of Ring video doorbells.

3: Reolink E1 Pro A cheap panning security camera for a complete view Specifications Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Field of view: 87.5 degrees stationary, 355 degrees motorised pan, 50 degrees vertical pan Night vision: Infrared, up to 12 metres (40 feet) Smart home integration: Google Assistant Cloud storage: No Monthly fee: No Audio: Two-way Local storage: Yes, microSD up to 128GB Movement detection: Yes Person detection: No Activity zone: Yes, called Guard Point Power source: : Plug-in Size: 76 x 70 x 107mm Weight: 198g Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Motorized tilt and panning + Resolution is higher than Full HD Reasons to avoid - Night vision isn’t in color - Lack of artificial intelligence (for person detection)

Motorized panning and tilting gives this camera a near-360 degree view of its surroundings, helping you view an entire room from one point. The Reolink uses fast 5GHz Wi-Fi, has a 1440p resolution and includes infrared night vision that works up to a distance of 12 metres or 40 feet. Google Assistant integration means you can ask with a voice command to see a live video feed on your Google or Nest smart display.

Footage is stored locally to a microSD card (not included), so there’s no reliance on cloud storage or a subscription.

4: Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 A cheap compact security camera with AI detection and 2K resolution Specifications Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Field of view: 105 degrees Night vision: Infrared up to 10 metres (32.8 feet) Smart home integration: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit Cloud storage: Yes Monthly fee: No Audio: Two-way Local storage: Yes, microSD Movement detection: Yes Person detection: Yes Activity zone: Yes Power source: : Plug-in Size: 57 x 57 x 104mm Weight: 104g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + AI person and pet detection + Dual cloud and local storage options Reasons to avoid - Narrow field of view - Not compatible with EufyCam HomeBase

Like Wyze, Eufy is another smart home company selling a range of connected products. This wired, indoor security camera features a 2K resolution and artificial intelligence. This helps the camera spot the difference between a person and a pet, and can also identify the sound of a crying child, turning the device into a baby monitor too.

Infrared night vision works to just over 30 feet, and the Eufy’s smart home credentials are strong, thanks to integration with Alexa, Google Assistant and, rare at this price point, Apple HomeKit. Video can be recorded to the cloud or a microSD card, and a 24/7 recording mode is also available.

5: TP-Link Tapo C210 This budget panning camera doubles as baby monitor Specifications Resolution: 2304 x 1296 Field of view: 114 degrees vertical, 360 horizontal (motorised) Night vision: Infrared Smart home integration: Alexa, Google Assistant Cloud storage: Yes, via Tapo Care subscription Monthly fee: From $3.49 Audio: Two-way Local storage: Yes, microSD (up to 256GB, not included) Movement detection: Yes Person detection: Yes Activity zone: Yes Power source: : Plug-in Size: 85 x 86 x 117mm Weight: 190g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 360-degree motorized panning + Can double as a baby monitor Reasons to avoid - Baby cry detection requires subscription - Lacks HomeKit support

Another panning camera, this time from TP-Link. The Tapo has a 2K resolution and night vision, plus artificial intelligence to help tell the difference between a person and a passing vehicle. There’s also a microphone and speaker for two-way audio, support for microSD cards of up to 256GB, and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Tap also doubles as a baby monitor, but upgrading the artificial intelligence to recognise crying requires a subscription to Tapo Care, which starts at $3.49 a month. This also includes 30 days of cloud storage, notifications with video snapshots and the creation of privacy zones.

6: Kasa Spot Pan Tilt Motion-tracking security camera for under $30 Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Full HD Field of view: 113 degrees vertical, 360 degrees horizontal (motorised) Night vision: Infrared, up to nine metres (30 feet) Smart home integration: Alexa, Google Assistant Cloud storage: With Kasa Care subscription Monthly fee: From $3 Audio: Two-way Local storage: MicroSD (not included, up to 64GB) Movement detection: Yes, plus sound detection Person detection: No, but motion is tracked when detected Activity zone: Yes Power source: : Plug-in Size: 82 x 82 x 113mm Weight: 425g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great price + 360-degree view Reasons to avoid - Narrow vertical view - Local storage limited to 64GB

We think this Kasa indoor security camera is great value, at under $30. It shoots in Full HD, has infrared night vision and works with the Alexa and Google Home smart home systems. It also offers full, 360-degree coverage of whichever room you put it in, and rotates to track options as they move. Customizable activity zones mean you can set the camera to only react when movement is spotted in a certain part of its view, preventing false-positives.

Cloud storage is also available, but only when subscribing to Kasa Care which starts at $3 a month for each camera you install.

7: TP-Link Tapo 2K Indoor Security Camera 3K video and the option for 21 days of storage Specifications Resolution: 2304 x 1296 Field of view: Not stated Night vision: Infrared, up to nine metres Smart home integration: Alexa and Google Home Cloud storage: No Monthly fee: N/A Audio: Two-way Local storage: MicroSD card (not included, up to 256GB) Movement detection: Yes Person detection: No Activity zone: No Power source: : Plug-in Size: 68 x 55 x 99mm Weight: 70g Today's Best Deals View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) View at The Good Guys Australia (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works with larger-capacity microSD cards than most + Compact dimensions Reasons to avoid - Lacks activity zones - ‘Ultra-high definition’ video claims are misleading

A small and simple security camera, the Tapo 2K by TP-Link records in greater than HD, but not the ‘Ultra-high resolution’ mentioned on the manufacturer website. There’s two-way audio and it accepts larger microSD cards than most cameras, at 256GB, which is enough for 512 hours or 21 days of recordings.

This camera works with Alexa and Google Assistant, but lacks more advanced features like activity zones and person detection.

8: EZVIZ C1C Cheap security camera that doubles as a baby monitor Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Field of view: 130 degrees Night vision: Infrared, up to 12.2 metres Smart home integration: Alexa, Google Assistant Cloud storage: Optional Monthly fee: From $5.99 Audio: Two-way Local storage: MicroSD (not included, up to 256GB) Movement detection: Yes Person detection: No Activity zone: Yes Power source: : Plug-in Size: 63 x 63 x 102mm Weight: Not stated Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at JW Computers (opens in new tab) View at MyDeal (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Longer night vision range than most + Convenient magnetic base Reasons to avoid - Cloud storage more expensive than some - Resolution capped at 1080p

Marketed as a security camera and baby monitor in one, the C1C has a longer infrared range than most others, at about 12 metres or 40 feet. It records at 1080p Full HD, which isn’t as high as some other cameras in this price bracket, but has a simple, compact design and a convenient magnetic base for attaching to different mounting kits.

We like how the C1C accepts microSD cards up to 256GB in size, and while cloud storage is available as an optional extra costing a fairly steep $5.99 a month, the focus here is to opt for local storage instead.

9: Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 Wireless outdoor security camera on a budget Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Field of view: 130 degrees Night vision: Colour Smart home integration: Alexa and Google Assistant (base station required) Cloud storage: With subscription Monthly fee: Cam Plus, $1.99 a month Audio: Two-way Local storage: MicroSD (not included, up to 128GB) Movement detection: Yes Person detection: Yes Activity zone: Yes Power source: : Battery, up to six months Size: 117 x 66 x 66mm Weight: 277g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wireless and weather resistant + Colour night vision Reasons to avoid - Voice assistants require additional hardware - Some features require subscription

Although straying beyond our $50 budget, we have included this outdoor camera from Wyze because it is weatherproof, battery powered and therefore wireless, making it easy to install. It also features color night vision and uses passive infrared sensors to tell the difference between people and the movement of nearby trees.

Wyze’s CamPlus subscription costs $1.99 a month and unlocks extra features, including 14 days of unlimited cloud storage for recordings, and enhanced artificial intelligence with person, pet, package and vehicle detection.

10: Abode Cam 2 A great starting point for a whole-home security system Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Field of view: 121 degrees Night vision: Full colour Smart home integration: Alexa, Google Assistant Cloud storage: Yes, with subscription Monthly fee: From $6 Audio: Two-way Local storage: No Movement detection: Yes Person detection: Yes Activity zone: Yes Power source: : Plug-in Size: 50 x 50 x 50mm Weight: 187g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact design + Full-color night vision Reasons to avoid - No local storage - Most features request subscription

Lastly, the Abode Cam 2 is a compact indoor security camera with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It lacks local storage, so you’ll need to pay a subscription to store recordings online, but it benefits from person detection, weatherproofing for outdoor use and a starlight sensor for full-color night vision.

What we like here is how Abode sells a wide range of devices, making it easy to build up a security system that includes window and door sensors, as well as cameras and motion sensors. This camera doesn’t currently work with Apple HomeKit, but Abode says it is constantly evaluating whether to change this or not.

