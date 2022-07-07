The best camcorders for video in 2022: which is the one for you?

Times have never been better for the best camcorders – with 4K cameras (opens in new tab) now being available at every price point. More and more people are realizing that having a device that is dedicated and designed for shooting movies – and have a big zoom built in – often means, when choosing the best camera for video (opens in new tab), a camcorder a much better choice than a multi-purpose camera or smartphone (opens in new tab).

But there's more than one type of camcorder. You might normally think of smaller, inexpensive all-in-one camcorders for casual use, but there's a growing professional broadcast market too, as demonstrated by the recent Canon XF605, for example.

There's plenty to consider if you're shopping for the best camcorder with the market ranging all the way from budget-friendly consumer camcorder to professional camcorders for TV broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking.

We've put together a list of what we reckon are the best camcorders available on the market right now. From small, self-contained shooters designed for holidays and day-to-day casual shooting, to the best and latest 4K camcorders that produce footage of superior quality, there should be something for all users – and all budgets!

What to look for:

If you're considering returning to the world of camcorders for the first time after adventures many years ago with 8mm and VHS-C tape, you may be wondering why you need one at all, when there's a perfectly functional camera built into a device that you have with you at all times. The key advantage of a camcorder over a camera phone is that you tend to get a big optical zoom lens built in, meaning you can get closer to your subjects without compromising the quality of your picture. This is particularly useful for shooting sports and wildlife, and is also something that sets camcorders apart from the best action cameras.

Of course, camcorders are not the only choice for videographers. The best 4K cameras for filmmaking have the advantage of not only providing a gorgeous picture, but also offering the capacity for the user to swap lenses. The best cinema cameras, meanwhile, are designed more for professionals and come with a price-tag to match; content creators working on their lonesome will likely be more interested in the best cameras for vlogging.

The best camcorders in 2022

Best budget camcorders

Not everyone wants or needs a 4K camcorder. If Full HD resolution is all you need, then here are some choices that will deliver great-looking video at a rock-bottom price.

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon Legria HF R806 The best camcorder for families Specifications Max recording resolution: 1,920 x 1,080px Image sensor: CMOS Total pixels: 3.28MP Dimensions: 53(w) x 58(h) x 116(d)mm Weight: 235g Reasons to buy + Compact and lightweight + 32x optical zoom + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Not for feature fanatics - Limited still image resolution

This palm-sized go-anywhere Canon Legria HF R806 is all about family fun. It records 1080p high-def video to an SD card. It boasts a huge 32x optical zoom, DIGIC DV4 image processing and an Intelligent Image Stabilizer with Zoom Framing assist. There’s even a decent parcel of filters, including assorted Cinema-Looks and an advanced Baby Mode, which lets you create albums for up to three children, automatically saving video footage to a designated album. It's inexpensive to buy and fun to use.

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon Legria HF G26 Canon's go-to Prosumer Full HD camcorder Specifications Max recording resolution: 1,920 x 1,080px Image sensor: Advanced HD CMOS Pro Total pixels: 3.09MP Dimensions: 115(w) x 84(h) x 231(d)mm Weight: 880g Reasons to buy + Powerful raft of creative controls + Dual-slot Full HD and MP4 50P recording Reasons to avoid - Bigger than the usual palm-corder - Two-hour battery life

If 4K isn’t a prerequisite, there are serious bargains to be had with high-spec Full HD models. The Vixia HF G21 (sold as the Canon Legria HF G26 outside North America) is one such creative tool. It boasts a 20x optical zoom, 8-blade aperture for focus blurring, and wide 28.8mm lens. You can record in AVCHD and economic MP4 formats to SD card (dual card slots offer double or serial recording), with images handled by Canon’s lauded DIGIC DV 4 processor. A high-sensitivity HD CMOS sensor promises above-average low-light video capture. The Canon HF G21 is literally a handful, but not so much that you wouldn’t want to take it on holiday. In addition to the 3.0-inch touchscreen, there’s a sharp, adjustable electronic viewfinder. Optical image stabilization ensures smooth shooting.

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony HDR-CX405 A great budget camcorder for beginners Specifications Max recording resolution: 1,920 x 1,080px Image sensor: Exmor R CMOS Total pixels: 2.29MP Dimensions: 54(w) x 59.5(h) x 128(d)mm Weight: 215g Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Optical SteadyShot + Highlight Movie Maker Reasons to avoid - No viewfinder - No mic input

You don't have to spend big to make great movies. Sony's HDR-CX405 sells for under £200, but comes with a host of sophisticated tricks to help you make extremely polished movies. The camcorder records records simultaneously in XAVC S or AVCHD format and file-sharing friendly MP4 format, and you can edit in-camera using the onboard Highlight Movie Maker. You can even apply various visual effects without having to faff around with separate editing programs. Optical SteadyShot, with effective Intelligent Active mode technology, goes some way to combating handshake. There's a Carl Zeiss Vario Tessar 30x optical zoom, with an impressive 26.8mm wide-angle setting. The camcorder even has 5.1 audio capture. Usability is good. We particularly like the tethered USB cable, which makes it a doddle to recharge the camcorder and copy footage to a PC. Given the spec you might be hard pressed to justify spending more, making this one of the best camcorders for filmmakers on a budget.

Best 4K camcorders

4K video has become the new standard for serious filmmaking. It doesn't just give you a step up in resolution, it gives you some scope for cropping and panning later while you're editing your videos. Here are some great 4K camcorders that let you step up the quality without overstretching your budget.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony FDR-AX43 Portable and affordable, this is a fantastic 4K camcorder Specifications Max recording resolution: 3,840 x 2,160px Image sensor: Exmor R CMOS sensor Total pixels: 8.29MP Dimensions: 173 x 80.5 x 73mm Weight: 625g Reasons to buy + 4K recording + Light and compact + 5.1 channel microphone + 20x zoom Reasons to avoid - No HDR - Low-light performance can be noisy

The FDR-AX43 may be compact but it doesn’t skimp on features. Fronted by a Carl Zeiss Vario Sonnar T lens, the FDR-AX43's niceties include a 20x optical zoom, 4K shooting (with super-down-sampling for 1080p displays), a low noise Exmor R CMOS sensor, and dual-video recording in XAVC S or AVCHD, plus easy to share MP4. For those who want convincing surround sound when playing back their footage into a home cinema or soundbar, there’s also a multichannel 5.1 microphone. Expect limitations in low light, but if you’re looking for an easy-to-manage but capable 4K shooter, then this model is a fantastic choice, and that balance between functionality, portability and price is why it takes our #1 spot.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony FDR-AX700 High-spec but compact, the Sony AX700 is a capable 4K HDR camcorder Specifications Max recording resolution: 3,840 x 2,160px Image sensor: 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor Total pixels: 14.2MP Dimensions: 169(w) x 89.5(h) x 196.5(d)mm Weight: 600g Reasons to buy + Easy to use + 4K video quality + Built-in Wi-Fi Reasons to avoid - Big for a palm-sized camcorder - Probably not for casual hobbyists

A superbly specified 4K camcorder, the FDR-AX700 has a one-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor, and shoots 4K video in both SDR and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) HDR. Features include a 12x zoom, big 3.5-inch viewfinder, dual SD card slots, and advanced phase detection AF. The FDR-AX700 uses XAVC S for both 4K and HD recording, with 100 Mbps for 4K, and 50 Mbps for 1080p. It will also shoot in 1080p at 120 fps. The brand’s BIONZ X image processor keeps images crisp. The FDR-AX700 is one of the best camcorders for keen videographers and even aspiring filmmakers. A standard SMPTE timecode can be included on recordings. Trick replay includes Super Slow Motion.

Best professional camcorders

Mention 'camcorder' and most people think of affordable, consumer-friendly all-in-one video cameras, but there's also a growing market for professional camcorders that share the same broad design but are intended for professional news gathering and broadcasting, with underslung grips for low angle run and gun shooting or as shoulder mounted camcorders fitted to chest harnesses or rigs.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

6. Panasonic HC-X2000 Powerful 4K camcorder for truly professional results Specifications Max recording resolution: 3840 x 2160px Image sensor: 1/2.5-type MOS Sensor Total pixels: 8.29MP Dimensions: 129 x 159 x 257mm (5.08 x 6.26 x 10.1in) Weight: 1.5kg / 3.31 lb (with battery and handle) Reasons to buy + Prosumer form factor + Superb image quality + Incredibly versatile + Detachable handle with built-in light Reasons to avoid - Can be unwieldy for the unwary

If you want to shoot like a pro, then Panasonic’s HC-X2000 is the best run-and-gun camcorder in our list. Able to record 2160p at 60fps, it’s designed for event videographers and enthusiasts. At 1.5kg it isn’t a casual option, but it is much lighter than its predecessor the HC-X1000 – and you can remove the handle with its built-in LED light and mic holder if you need to travel light. It features a large 3.5-inch colour touchscreen, has two XLR professional microphone inputs, and dual SD card slots. Not only can it shoot 3,840x2,160 up to 60fps, but can shoot at 120fps at 1080p if you need slo-mo. The HC-X2000E employs an 18.9-megapixel, 1/2.5 MOS sensor and a Leica Dicomar lens. A 24x optical zoom and 5-axis hybrid optical image stabilization offer plenty of compositional opportunities. Image quality is excellent, in both HD and 4K. Detail is high and colour rendering excellent. It's a superb semi-pro shooter, but understandably complex to use.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon's impressive XA40 is a pro-grade camcorder that not only produces excellent 4K footage but also uses oversampling to ensure its Full HD footage is peerless in quality. Its palm-sized build means it's easy to pack up and take wherever you need it to go, while the 20x zoom lens gives you real shooting versatility. Optical 5-axis image stabilization is also a boon, making it easier to capture professional-looking shots while you're shooting handheld. A camera for all seasons and all situations.

(Image credit: Sony )

8. Sony HXR-NX80 A versatile 4K professional camcorder for broadcast and events Specifications Max recording resolution: 3,840 x 2,160px Image sensor: 1" Exmor RS CMOS Total pixels: 14.2MP Dimensions: 161(w) x 172.5(h) x 271.5(d)mm Weight: 1.09kg Reasons to buy + Excellent 4K image quality + Fast hybrid AF + Built-in streaming capabilities Reasons to avoid - Complex menu system - Expensive

This is a 4k professional camcorder that you cany take wherever you go can capture stunning and highly detailed 4K HDR video. This compact, palm-style camera offers phase-detection Autofocus (AF) along with HDR capabilities in a relatively small body. Suitable for corporate events, broadcast news, and television production, the HXR-NX80 camcorder features a stacked 1" Exmor RS CMOS sensor with 14.2MP, a 18x Zeiss optical zoom in 4k or 24x in 1080p, an OLED viewfinder and a 3.5" touchscreen LCD monitor. This camcorder records 4K in XAVC S 4K codec, and it includes S-Log3/S-Gamut3 functions for additional image control. Additional features include built-in 2.4 GHz for multiple streaming options via RTMP/RTMPS protocols, making this the best professional camcorder for a vast number of applications.

