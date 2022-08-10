Best 8K and 6K cameras in 2022: high-resolution video cameras a step up from 4K

The best 8K and 6K cameras right now are hybrid mirrorless cameras that have pounced on the professional video market and seized a lot of the initiative from proper professional video cameras. Or at least, that's how it seems.

Or at least that's how it seems. In fact, the best professional cinema cameras still do things that regular hybrid mirrorless cameras don't, and it's not just about resolution. The new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, for example, offers 6K raw and Apple ProRes capture complete with powerful color grading tools and the high-end Davinci Resolve Studio 18 software included free – and for less than the cost of all but one of the cameras on this list.

We haven't included the top-end cinema cameras as they cost hundreds of thousands of pounds but we have included a mix of mirrorless, box style, "compact" and cine cameras ideal for individuals or small independent studios.

It will be a surprise to no-one that the three stars of this particular guide are the Nikon Z9, Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and the Sony A1 (opens in new tab). Neither is strictly speaking a cinema camera and both have well-documented issues (and responses) to the tricky topic of temperature control. But it's a sign of the times that hybrid stills/video shooters like these are nipping at the heels of full-on cinema cameras and making some of them look a bit silly into the bargain.

But we have also included a couple of 8K 360 cameras. Is that cheating? After all, once you crop an 8K spherical view to a flat video, you've got a much lower resolution. But these cameras do have 8K capture systems (which counts, in our book), and 360VR capture is just as exciting technically.

But 8K capture does bring issues with overheating, processing power and both storage and editing. 6K is a more practical proposition for many, yet still offers a substantial resolution increase over 4K. 4K video is broadly equivalent to 8 million pixels, whereas 6K is around 18 million pixels. It depends on whether you're talking about 4K UHD, C4K, 5.9K vs 6K etc, but it's still roughly double the resolution.

What's interesting here is that while the list of 6K cameras is still relatively short, that could change quickly. The latest Panasonic firmware updates (opens in new tab) bring 6K Blackmagic RAW output via a BM Video Assist recorder to the Lumix S5 (opens in new tab) and S1 (opens in new tab). If Panasonic can add 6K with a firmware update, it's a sign that the leap from 4K to 6K capture might actually be a smaller step than we thought.

We also HAD to mention the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K. This doesn't instantly make it the best cinema camera to get, for various reasons, but if you're buying into 8K purely for the numbers, then Blackmagic might just have pulled out the rug from under you.

The best 8K and 6K cameras in 2022

8K cameras

1. Nikon Z9 With a 2-hour, 8K record limit, the Z9 is by far the best camera if you need to record long clips Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 45.7 Lens mount: Nikon Z Monitor: 3-inch bi-directional tilting touchscreen, 1.04m dots Viewfinder: Super-bright OLED, 3.69m dots, 100% coverage Max continuous shooting speed: 20fps RAW (up to 1,000 buffer), 30fps hi-res JPEG, 120fps lo-res JPEG Max video resolution: 8K User level: Professional Today's Best Deals View at Ryda Dot Com (opens in new tab) View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 8K video with 2-hour record limit + 120fps burst shooting + Value for money Reasons to avoid - 8K 60p not available until 2022 - Raw shooting only 20fps - No fully-articulated screen

Nikon might've been late to the game in launching its professional, top-spec mirrorless but the Nikon Z9 was definitely worth the wait. It's an absolute beast of a camera when it comes to video, knocking the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab) out of the park. It's capable of recording in 8K 30p 10-bit Apple ProRes 4:2:2 HQ or 8K 60p 12-bit ProRes RAW HQ (although not until 2022) and has an enormous record limit of 2-hours.

Nikon removed the mechanical shutter completely which means the Z9 is capable of 120fps continuous shooting and has a max shutter speed of 1/32,000 which makes it perfect for sport and bird photography. The Z9 is powered by Deep Learning AF (opens in new tab) which makes the camera capable of nine kinds of recognition: human eyes, faces, heads and upper bodied; animal eyes, heads and bodies; and cars, planes, trains and motorbikes.

It has the same 493 AF points as the Nikon Z7 II which seems impressive until you find out that the Canon EOS R3 has a whopping 4,779 AF points. The Z9 comes in quite a bit cheaper than both the Sony A1 and the Canon EOS R3 and it's packed with advanced features. Admittedly, the Z9 is still on pre-order otherwise, it would probably take the number one spot. As you can't actually get your hands on it right now, we've popped it in at a solid second place.

2. Sony A1 There's almost nothing this camera doesn't do well but that comes as a price Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full Frame Megapixels: 50.1MP Lens: Sony E mount LCD: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1.44million dots Viewfinder: EVF, 9.44million dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 50fps electronic shutter, 10fps mechanical Max video resolution: 8K User level: Professional Today's Best Deals View at Camera Electronic (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unprecedented 30fps burst shooting + 8K video that doesn't overheat (as much) + Hybrid CFexpress A and SD card slots Reasons to avoid - Stabilization initially suspect - 30fps isn't guaranteed - No articulating screen

If you have an obscene amount of money to spend on a camera, you can't really beat the Sony A1. There is nothing it can't shoot may it be sports, fine details, portraits, landscapes or video. Thanks to its insane 30fps continuous shooting, its 50.1-megapixel resolution, 8K recording and it's fully weather-sealed make it an absolute powerhouse of a camera. Perhaps the only downside is the fact it doesn't have a fully articulated screen.

While the Sony A1 is probably one of the fastest and most powerful cameras you can buy, it comes with a pretty weighty price tag. It costs almost twice the amount of the Sony A9 II and it's even more expensive than Fujifilm's phenomenal GFX 100S. It does have a tendency to top out at 15-20fps which while is still pretty fast, it's not exactly what the spec sheet says. Also, it's worth noting that you need to update the firmware to 1.10 in order for its in-body stabilization to work as intended. Despite those two little niggles, it's an absolute beast of a camera and a joy to shoot with.

Read more: Sony A1 review (opens in new tab)

3. Canon EOS R5 Astounding 8K and the best autofocus system on the market makes the Canon EOS R5 a powerful video-making tool Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 45 Lens mount: Canon RF Monitor: 3.15-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 2,100k dots Viewfinder: OLED EVF, 5,690k dots, 100% coverage, 0.76x magnification Max continuous shooting speed: 12fps mechanical shutter, 20fps electronic Max video resolution: 8K User level: Professional Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) View at CameraPro (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Best AF on the market + Best full-frame IBIS + 8K video is astounding Reasons to avoid - Some video recording limitations - Standard 4K is just okay

As a stills camera, the Canon EOS R5 is simply Canon's finest product ever. It’s the perfect amalgamation of the EOS R’s form, the EOS 5D’s function, and the professional-grade autofocus of the EOS-1D X. If you're a stills or hybrid shooter who flits between photography and videography, it's one of the best cameras you will ever have the pleasure of using. It has attracted some attention for the wrong reasons, notably overheating (or the threat of it) when recording 8K video, but this shouldn't detract from this camera's extraordinary capabilities, and a subsequent firmware update has extended its 8K recording times. It's not perfect at everything, but given its resolution, its frame rate and its video capabilities combined, this is genuinely a landmark camera. What's more – and this might sound a little strange – it's taken the arrival of the much more expensive Sony A1 to realize just how good the Canon EOS R5 actually is.

Read more: Canon EOS R5 review (opens in new tab)

4. Z Cam E2-F8 Not the best known brand but these specs are jaw-droppingly good Specifications Type: Box camera Sensor: Full Frame Megapixels: 61MP Lens: Canon EF or PL mount LCD: Add-on Viewfinder: Add-on Max video resolution: 8K 30p User level: Professional Today's Best Deals View at Camera House (opens in new tab) View at MyDeal (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Canon EF or PL mounts + Unlimited 8K recording (claimed) + 14 stops dynamic range (claimed) Reasons to avoid - 'Box' camera that needs add-ons - 4K HDMI output

We haven't reviewed this camera so we can't tell you too much about it aside from the maker's own specifications. It follows the same 'box cam' design we've seen in the Panasonic Lumix BGH1, and this is good in that it's a modular design that can be adapted to all sorts of filming situations, but on the downside this is not a complete, ready-to-go camera because it needs rigging up with accessories, including an external monitor, first. It uses a full frame 61MP CMOS sensor (which sounds like the one used in the Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab) and Sigma fp L (opens in new tab), maybe) and Z Cam claims the camera's heat dissipation system allows for unlimited recording times up to the capacity of the memory card. Storage is via a single CFast 2.0 card (opens in new tab) slot, a format not used on stills and hybrid cameras, but still found on pro video gear.

8K 360 cameras

5. Kandao QooCam 8K 360 If you'r after a 360 camera that shoots 8K the Kandao QooCam is the best you can get Specifications Weight: 245g Dimensions: 145x57x33mm Waterproof: No Stills resolution: 29.5MP Video resolution: 7.7K Memory: 64GB internal, SD card slot Mount: Tripod Battery life: 90mins (claimed) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sharp 'SuperSteady' video + 4K 120fps slow-mo Reasons to avoid - Loud fan, short battery life - Expensive, not natively waterproof

The QooCam 8K the best 360 camera right now for image quality. A massive (by 360 standards) 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor, 10-bit colour and, of course, that 8K resolution make sure of that. When it comes to the quality of its photos and videos, the QooCam 8K is peerless in the 360º market. Photos have plenty of color and contrast like nothing we’ve seen before from a camera like this. The ability to spit out a great-looking photo from a 360º video is welcome, while the detail, sharpness and smoothness of video – whether in 360º or cut-down to widescreen – itself makes the QooCam 8K a giant leap forward for creative filmmakers. It does have an audible fan, however, the battery life isn't great and it's not waterproof without a housing. It's also pretty expensive.

Read more: QooCam 8K review (opens in new tab)

6. Insta360 Pro II A professional grade 360 degree camera with stabilization and 8K VR live streaming Specifications Weight: 1,550g Dimensions: 143 x 143 x 143mm Video resolution: 8K, 6K, 4K Memory: 6x microSD, 1x SD Cameras: 6x 200-degree fisheye Stabilization: 9-axis FlowState Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + FlowState stabilization + 300mm FarSight remote control + Live 4K VR streaming Reasons to avoid - 8K stitching external not in-camera - Price and weight

We haven't reviewed the Insta360 Pro II because it's a specialised device that's outside our regular territory, but we are familiar with Insta360's consumer 360 devices like the Insta360 One R (opens in new tab) and One X2 (opens in new tab), and the Pro II extends this 360 3D VR expertise into professional territory, with no fewer than six 200-degree fisheye/camera units, four mics for 360 audio, a Farsight remote control system and built in GPS. It's a big old beast compared to Insta360's pocket sized consumer cameras, but packs in way more power, including the ability to stream 360 3D VR 4K video live to YouTube, for example, while still recording 8K internally. The size, shape and weight make this more of a tool for commercial projects than random vlogging, and while it can stitch 4K 360 video internally, you need to stitch 8K 360 in software later.

Read more: Best 360 cameras (opens in new tab)

12K cameras

7. Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K This gives you the option to shoot in 4,8 or 12K for the best resolution possible Specifications Sensor size: 27.03x14.25mm (Super35) Sensor resolution: 79.6MP Card slots: 2x CFast 2.0 slots, 2 x SD UHS-II slots Lens mount: PL, optional EF or F Max shooting resolution: 12K Display size: 4-inch touchscreen EVF: Optional Today's Best Deals View at Camera House (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + It shoots in 12K and nothing else does! + 8K and 4K are useful and beautifully filmic + Built like a tank to last for years Reasons to avoid - Super 35 not full-frame - AF is very limited - Only records in Blackmagic Raw

If you really must have the bragging rights that comes with owning the highest-resolution video camera on the market, then the Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K is it. With a 79.6-megapixel CMOS sensor, it shoots 12K Blackmagic Raw files which give stunning quality with 14 stops of dynamic range and very filmic colours. Reduce it to a more reasonable 8K and 4K, and not only is the quality incredible, but you can shoot at fast frame rates that no other cameras can. But a camera is more than just its headline resolution and the Ursa Mini Pro 12K is based on the original Ursa Mini Pro launched almost four years ago and is starting to show its age. For example it has a Super35mm sensor, no IBIS, no codecs other than Raw, no continuous autofocus at all and certainly no phase-detection AF. It’s really a camera for experienced cinematographers shooting narrative drama such as feature films and VFX specialists rather than all-rounders.

Read more: Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K review (opens in new tab)

6K cameras

8. Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro Don't let the name mislead you, it's far from pocket sized but it's excellent value considering Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Super 35 Megapixels: 8.8MP (native 4K) Lens mount: Canon EF 4K/6K frame rates: up to 60/50p Standard ISO range: 400, 3,200 Memory cards: 1x SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-II, 1x CFast Today's Best Deals View at Camera Electronic (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for the spec + Built-in ND filters + Blackmagic Raw and ProRes Reasons to avoid - It’s not a small camera! - No continuous AF, AE or IBIS - Screen is tilt-only

The new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is cheaper still, but we think it's worth paying the extra (and it's not much) for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro. It's an evolution of the original 6K model which adds features missing from the first, including in-built ND filters. First of all, though, you have to get used to the handling from the odd size and large shape of the Super35mm Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro – which is certainly far from being pocket size. And the lack of continuous autofocus, image stabilization or any auto-exposure can be an issue for some. It’s definitely not a run and gun camera. But if you use it as a tool for considered, cinematic shooting then it’s a bit of a steal as it produces rich, detailed files in raw or ProRes from its dual native ISO sensor.

Read more: Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro review

9. Panasonic Lumix S1H Panasonic's powerful mirrorless camera has earned Netflix accreditation Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full frame Sensor resolution: 24.2MP Lens mount: L-mount 4K frame rates: 60, 50, 30, 25, 24p 4K sensor crop factor: 1x Standard ISO range: Dual Native ISO, 100-51,200 (50-102,400 exp.) Memory cards: 2x SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS II) Today's Best Deals View at Camera Electronic (opens in new tab) View at Becextech (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 6K video capture + Effective pro stills camera too + V-Log, LUTs and cinema features Reasons to avoid - No internal raw video capture - Camera rather than camcorder design

With the Lumix S1H, Panasonic has used its considerable video experience to bring many of its high-end VariCam features to the Lumix S range. The controls, the interface and certainly the hardware have been build for video and cinematography, and the fact it’s also a very serviceable 24MP stills camera is a bonus. It’s a truly compelling ‘bridge’ between conventional system cameras and higher end cine gear, especially for existing Panasonic videographers. It's designed like a stills camera rather than a cine camera, though, so the handling is compromised in that respect, but its specifications, performance and dedicated video-centric UI make this a strong challenger to more conventional cine camera designs.

Read more: Panasonic Lumix S1H review (opens in new tab)

10. Panasonic Lumix BS1H Panasonic's latest full-frame box camera can shoot 12-bit RAW when using an external recorder Specifications Sensor size: 35mm full-frame Sensor resolution: 24.2 megapixels Card slots: 2 x UHS II SD Lens mount: Leica L Max shooting resolution: 6K 4K Frame Rates: 60, 50, 30, 25, 24p ISO: Dual Native ISO 100 - 51,200 Today's Best Deals View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) View at Ryda Dot Com (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 12-bit raw video when using an external recorder + Excellent low light performance + Live streaming capabilities Reasons to avoid - No screen - Doesn't come with a battery

For serious video shooters, the Panasonic Lumix BSH1 boxcam can make a lot of sense as it can be rigged up for a multitude of different uses. It has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor with Dual Native ISO technology, 14+ stops of dynamic range and an OLPH (Optical Low Pass Filter) which helps to suppress moire and false colors and make it excellent in low light. It's capable of recording 6K 24p or 4K 60p 10 bit when using an image area equivalent to Super 35mm. If you're using the entire 35mm sensor area, it can shoot 4K 30p 10-bit 4.2.2 in H.264.

With live streaming growing increasingly popular, the BS1H is capable of transmitting high-quality footage to social streaming platforms over a wired LAN collection. It can stream 4K 60p video in H.265 which means the bit rate is halved and the image quality is kept the same. The lack of a screen may be off-putting but its modular system means you can easily attach an external recorder such as the Atmos Ninja V which will also make it capable of outputting 12-bit raw video.

How we test cameras

We test cameras both in real-world shooting scenarios and in carefully controlled lab conditions. Our lab tests measure resolution, dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. Resolution is measured using ISO resolution charts, dynamic range is measured using DxO Analyzer test equipment and DxO Analyzer is also used for noise analysis across the camera's ISO range. We use both real-world testing and lab results to inform our comments in buying guides.

