Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch on August 11

Just a day after prolific tipster, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), tweeted that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be launched on 11 August, the company has taken to Chinese social media platform, Weibo (via PlayfulDroid), to confirm the date of the unveiling.

The date is important for this launch, and 11 August is earlier than we expected to see it, as it means we will see Xiaomi’s new foldable smartphone just a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 (opens in new tab) are launched on 10 August . The battle for the best foldable camera phone (opens in new tab) of the year is well and truly on.

I can't say too much, I hope you can pay attention to the MIX Fold2 on August 11th, the day after the Fold4 release, it will be an amazing product.August 8, 2022 See more

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Specifications

While Xiaomi’s launch date teaser posted on Weibo doesn’t give much away, we can see that Mix Fold 2 will boast Leica-optimized cameras, as promised by the rumor mill. It’s said to feature an OIS-ready 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 13MP camera, and a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and we only have a few days to wait to see if that’s correct.

Are you looking for the best camera phone (opens in new tab)?

A few leaks have pointed to the Mix Fold 2 being a lightweight device and said it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Other rumors have promised various specifications including a Samsung AMOLED E5 external display with 21:9 aspect ratio, a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The inner foldable display is said to house a Samsung Eco² AMOLED display, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

As the TENNA certification of a device with the model number 22061218C – widely believed to be the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 – has been found online, we know that the new foldable will come in variants including 12GB RAM + 512 GB and 12GB RAM + 1 TB storage.

• These are the best fold phones (opens in new tab) and these are the best flip phones (opens in new tab), and if you're looking for something affordable, check out the best budget camera phones (opens in new tab).