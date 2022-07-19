Samsung likely to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 on August 10

Yesterday, we reported on the first rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 (opens in new tab) and noted these were even earlier than normal as Samsung had yet to unveil their predecessors.

Well, now it looks like their won’t be long to wait for that, according to a convincing looking leaked teaser image, shared on Twitter by Evan Blass (opens in new tab), who is a leaker with a great track record. The image comprises of an image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which Blass has blurred out, alongside the August 10 date.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL**See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yUJuly 18, 2022 See more

The teaser mentions that August 10 will be a Galaxy Unpacked event, and as these usually see Samsung launch several products, we also expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launch then too. Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) isn’t pictured on the teaser, from monitoring Samsung’s announcement patterns, we fully expect it to launch at the same time as the Galaxy Z Flip 4. August 10 looks like a big day for Samsung.

Multiple sources

Blass isn’t the only leaker to hail August 10 as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 announcement date – last month another leaker, Jon Prosser (opens in new tab), said that would be when we’d see the Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4, too.

Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2)S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26Fold 4Phantom Black, Green, Beige Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10Launch Aug 26Flip 4Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, BlueAnnouncement / pre-orders Aug 10Launch Aug 26June 8, 2022 See more

Prosser also said pre-orders will open immediately and that the new smartphones will hit the shops on August 26. When we look back at the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, these flip phones were unveiled on August 11 2021, making the leakers’ claims even more likely to be true as manufacturers do tend to follow launch patterns.

Read more

Best fold phones (opens in new tab)

Best flip phones (opens in new tab)

Best budget camera phones (opens in new tab)

Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)

Best add-on lenses for phones (opens in new tab)