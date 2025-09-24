Want a Leica camera? Xiaomi’s new 15T might be your best budget option

Xiaomi has lifted the lid on its latest T Series devices, the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro – and it’s the cameras that steal the show. Co-engineered with Leica, the 15T represents a more affordable way to carry a bit of Leica’s legendary optical pedigree in your pocket.

At the centre of the 15T Pro's camera system sits a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera powered by Xiaomi’s new Light Fusion 900 sensor, with a 23mm focal length, a wide f/1.62 aperture, and 2.4μm super pixels for low-light shooting.

Xiaomi is also introducing the T Series' first 5x Leica Pro telephoto camera, offering a 115mm equivalent reach with stabilised optics and an optical zoom that extends up to 10x. Finally, for landscapes and group shots, a 12MP ultra-wide at 15mm rounds out the trio of lenses.

This combination gives a focal length spanning 15mm to 230mm. Beyond that, Xiaomi’s Ultra Zoom 2.0 uses AI to enhance clarity beyond the standard digital zoom.

Meanwhile, the 15T sports the same Leica Vario-Summilux 23mm lens and 50MP resolution, but instead uses a Light Fusion 800 sensor and a narrower f/1.7 aperture. The main difference comes with the 15T's telephoto camera, which is a Leica 46mm (or 2x) lens, with a 50MP resolution and an f/1.9 aperture. The 15T also shares the same 12MP ultrawide camera.

Both models share the same front camera, featuring a 32MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 90° field of view (FOV).

But Leica’s influence isn’t just in the lenses. The 15T comes with Leica's street photography mode, allowing you to fire off candid frames directly from the lock screen, and Leica Master Portrait tools with new bokeh effects such as “Wide” and “Bubbles.” There’s also the flexibility to manually dial in focal length and aperture effects for even more creative control.

The 15T is also a surprisingly powerful tool for videographers. The 15T Pro supports HDR10+ video recording across all focal lengths, 4K at up to 120fps, and 8K capture at 30fps, and supports camera LUTs and LOG recording. While the 15T keeps all these videography tools, but tops out at 4K60p.

Away from the cameras, the 15T Pro boasts a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3200-nit peak brightness, and a 5500mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The 15T is powered by the slightly less powerful Dimensity 8400-Ultra, and while the screen is the same size and pixel density, but is limited to 120Hz. It also shares the same 5500mAh battery capacity, but is limited to 67W charging.

Both models also sport Gorilla Glass 7i protection and IP68 water resistance, for protection from drops and spills.

The Xiaomi 15T series will roll out globally. The 15T Pro is available in Black, Gray, and Mocha Gold. It comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, priced at £649, £699, and £799, respectively. The 15T comes in Black, Grey, or Rose Gold, and will cost £549 for the 12GB+256GB version, or £599 for the 12GB+512GB option.

