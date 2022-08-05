WIN! The new Canon EOS R7 with Canon's two latest lenses, worth £2,400

The Photography Show & Video Show is giving away a Canon EOS R7, along with Canon's two latest cutting edge lenses, worth a total of £2,399.98 – and the competition is open for entries right now!

Evert since its release, the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) – which we said could be "the new king of APS-C cameras" in our hands on review (opens in new tab) – has become one of the hottest systems on the market, with its high resolution 32.MP image sensor, rapid fire 30 frames per second burst shooting, 4K video up to 60p, and oversampled 7K video capture.

Better yet, the winner also walks away with both the Canon RF-S 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM (opens in new tab) and Canon RF 100-400mm F/5.6-8 IS USM (opens in new tab) lenses, giving you a vast focal range with which to shoot virtually any subject.

You can get hands on with the EOS R7 yourself at The Photography Show & The Video Show 2022 (opens in new tab), taking place at The NEC in Birmingham, England from 17-20 September.

Canon is among 450 brands exhibiting at the super show, where not only can you get to grips with the latest kit but you can also choose from over 400 talks and live demonstrations from some of the biggest names in the industry.

However, you don't have to wait until September to enter the competition – it's open for entries right now, and all you have to do is CLICK HERE TO ENTER (opens in new tab)! (Full terms and conditions are listed on the competition page.)

"The Canon EOS R7 is the first camera you will reach for if you want the advantages of APS-C combined with pro-level speed and AF, with big-time image resolution," we wrote in our Canon EOS R7 review (opens in new tab).

"It's a fantastic addition to the EOS R ecosystem and a worthy successor to the 90D and 7D lines, making a great proposition for wildlife enthusiasts and anyone who wants to get the most out photography."

