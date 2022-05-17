Tickets go on sale for The Photography Show and Video Show 2022

Tickets for The Photography Show & The Video Show – which will take place at the NEC in Birmingham, England, from 17-20 September 2022 – have just gone on sale. The four-day event brings together some of the world’s leading photographic exhibitors as well as experts in the industry and internationally renowned photographers for a series of talks, workshops and hands-on demonstrations.

Every year, around 30K visitors on average pass through the doors of the NEC – with the 2021 event being the first physical show in over two years due to the pandemic.

While The Photography Show has moved from its traditional March slot to its new September home, hundreds of exhibitors will still be at the show – including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Epson, Blackrapid, Rotolight and more – giving visitors the opportunity to test out equipment, check out the latest releases and chat with experts about what best suits their needs.

Every year, a diverse array of free-to-attend talks are scheduled as well as paid talks and workshops that are ticketed.

This year's speaker line up is already shaping up to be extremely interesting with the likes of Tommy Reynolds (who worked with Sony Music and Universal Music) will be giving a talk on the realities of going pro while, Denise Maxwell letting you know how to make a full-time income from your side hustle, and Angela Nicholson talking about banishing imposter syndrome,

The event is free to attend for professional photographers and videographers, and members of the imaging trade. Students can also attend the show for free on any day, upon registering with a valid student ID.

And of course, the traditional show-exclusive discounts will present some of the best camera deals on all the kit you could ask for, with specialist retailers like Wex and Camera World as well as manufacturer-specific offers.

With just four months now to go until doors open, it’s definitely not too early to get a ticket and get thinking about what equipment might take your fancy. With hundreds of show discounts and special prizes, it’s the perfect time of the year to trade in, upgrade or treat yourself to that camera, lens, or bag you’ve always wanted.

Register for your tickets right here, right now.

