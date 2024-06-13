Save £200 on the Nikon Z6 II camera

The Nikon Z6 II just dropped £2000 in price, now being only £1,399.03 at Amazon UK - making it one great camera for the performance!

If you've been looking to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market then picking one of the best Nikon cameras will certainly put you on a good path, whilst being a little biased, as I'm a Nikon shooter myself!

Admittedly, Nikon is teasing the Nikon Z6 III is coming next week - but that may simply help explain why the Mark II model has been slashed in price.

Nikon Z6 II body only|was £1,599|now £1,399.03

Save £200 at Amazon UK Nikon's all-rounder boasts specs fit for any occasion: a 24.5MP full-frame sensor capable of 14fps bursts, 4K 60p or FullHD 120p video, with dual memory card slots, and in-body image stabilization.

Nikon made big moves from the original Z6, adding twin processors, a second memory card slot, and faster burst shooting to give us the Nikon Z6 II – a camera that packs a tonne of performance without the hefty megapixel count and price tag of the Z7 II.

I love a lot of things about this camera – Nikon's full-frame images have glorious colors and great detail, making the files a pleasure to post-process or post straight to socials.

The second card slot is a game changer, making this a professional-caliber body should you want to use it to make money, and the autofocus is brilliant at tracking everything from human eyes to animals.

The only pity is that the 4K 60p video is cropped, but I always tend to shoot at 24p or 30p, so it's no big deal and realistic you should be shooting at 24fps for cinematic shots anyway - but that's another story!.

