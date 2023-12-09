Save £800 on a smart telescope this Christmas and head to the stars!

By Chris George
published

Unistellar has some out-of-this-world deals on its new-generation of telescopes that make astrophotography a breeze

Unistellar smart telescope deals
(Image credit: Unistellar )

Exploring the planets and distant nebulae with a telescope is great fun – but it can be hard work for the beginner. And it can be a freezing experience in the middle of winter too! A new breed of smart telescopes is changing all this. Instead of looking through an eyepiece, a camera in the telescope beams the image to your phone or tablet - so you can stay in the warm, whilst you leave the telescope outside. And you can control the position of the tripod remotely - using the app to guide you automatically to the most interesting things in the night sky.

These smart telescopes are expensive - but market leader Unistellar is slashing up to £800 of its Evscope 2 smart telescope – and knocking £350 of its budget Equinox 2 model.…

Unistellar EVSCOPE 2 | was $3,999 | now £3,199 Save £800 at Unistellar

Unistellar EVSCOPE 2 | was $3,999 | now £3,199
Save £800 at Unistellar The Unistellar EVSCOPE 2 is the best smart telescope for deep space and planet observations. Start exploring galaxies and nebulae from your backyard. Deep space exploration has never been so immersive - read our full Unistellar Evscope 2 review for more details.

View Deal
Unistellar EQUINOX 2 | £2,199| now £1,849 Save £350 at Unistellar

Unistellar EQUINOX 2 | was £2,199 | now £1,849
Save £350 at Unistellar This is one of a new breed of smart telescope. Instead of using eyepieces, it has a built-in camera that sends pictures of what you are viewing directly to your phone or tablet. See our full Unistellar eQuinox 2 review.

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

