OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone with flagship chipset leaked

A new OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone is in the works, according to tipster, Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid), who leaked the device on Chinese social media platform, Weibo. According to source, the OnePlus Ace Pro will boast the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, have 16GB RAM and feature 150W fast charging.

Another name for the OnePlus 10T?

While the Digital Chat Station leak seems believable, we are left wondering if its actually a new camera phone, or if is indeed a rebranded OnePlus 10T. Given the company’s penchant for giving the same phone different names domestic and overseas sales, our money is on the later.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the OnePlus 10T and is holding a launch event for the new smartphone on August 3, in New York City's Gotham Hall. It’s set to be a global launch, rather than a staggered launch where the phone is available in the company’s hone market of China first then global markets months later, as seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro (opens in new tab), launched earlier this year. The event will also see OnePlus show off its new OxygenOS 13, which promises gaming, connectivity, and customization improvements over OxygenOS 12.

August 3, the next step of our evolution.You're invited to #EvolveBeyondSpeed with the #OnePlus10T 5G.July 20, 2022 See more

The OnePlus 10T carries the slogan 'Evolve Beyond Speed', with the main improvement over the 10 Pro being the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. A slightly different design is also expected.

One Plus 10T & Ace Pro: Specifications

According to PlayfulDroid (opens in new tab), the 10T is expected to feature a 50MP main camera with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro triple camera set-up and 16MP selfie camera up front. The Chinese edition meanwhile is tipped to differ with a more covetable 32MP selfie snapper. Here could lie the difference between the 10T and newly rumored Ace Pro.

Again according to PlayfulDroid, the 10T (and presumably the Ace Pro) will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Time will tell...

