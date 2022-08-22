New intel suggests we will get an iPhone 14 Mini after all!

iPhone 14 rumors (opens in new tab) so far have pointed to Apple not releasing an iPhone 14 Mini and instead letting the new (opens in new tab)iPhone SE (2022) (opens in new tab), the company’s most affordable phone to date, take its place. However, a new leak suggests that’s not the case at all and we can indeed expect to see a successor to the excellent iPhone 13 Mini (opens in new tab). The new intel comes courtesy of Evan Blass and 91mobiles (opens in new tab) – well known and usually reliable leakers with good track records in providing accurate information.

Intel via one of Apple's Asian partners

Evan Blass and 91mobiles (opens in new tab) leak source is cited as “one of Apple’s top-tier channel partners in the Asia-Pacific region”, who has begun preparing for Apple’s September launch – tipped to launch a week early. As Apple’s partners are its wholesale customers, they would indeed need to let in on the upcoming iPhone 14 models and details ahead of time as they are purchasing to market to their own retail customers.

The partner has made pages for specific models. These models are an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and an iPhone 14 mini. We are surprised not to see the iPhone 14 Max on the list, as we are sure it’s coming, but this could possibly be down to this model being delayed due to supply chain difficulties and therefore launching after the others.

Recently, Analyst Ross Young reported via a Super Followers tweet, (via 9to5mac), that production of the iPhone 14 Max is behind schedule, making it the first 6.7-inch iPhone that isn’t a Pro model to cause some supply chain issues. Young said that panel shipments are still “way behind” where they should be this close to launch and he also shared that panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max are still lagging far behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab).

In addition to the iPhone 14 models, the partner has made mock-up pages for the 10th-generation entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, and two new iPad Pros - an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model. It is generally believed that new iPad models would be launched in October, but this leak points towards Apple releasing them along with the iPhone 14 family. This earlier release seems unlikely to us at this point but it’s not impossible.

Fact or fiction?

The only fact is that there’s no way of knowing if any of the iPhone 14 leaks and rumors (opens in new tab) are true. This tip-off is unusual as it goes against the grain of everything that’s been tipped so far but it does come from sources who have provided us with a lot of accurate information in the past. Only time will tell!

Best iPhones for photographers (opens in new tab)

Best phone for video recording (opens in new tab)

Best USB-C hubs (opens in new tab)

Best camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best budget camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best camera for TikTok (opens in new tab)

Best camera for Instagram (opens in new tab)