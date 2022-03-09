The best iPhone SE (2022) deals in March 2022: iPhone SE preorders and prices

If you're looking for the best iPhone SE (2022) deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release the new iPhone SE has been spoken about non-stop in the world of phones and mobile devices thanks to its unique feature set in the Apple ecosystem.

The iPhone SE (2022) comes in a compact and durable design, with iOS 15 delivering a seamless user experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades including the performance of the A15 Bionic chip, which powers advanced camera capabilities and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality.

Along with 5G, longer battery life and improved durability, the iPhone SE comes in three stunning colors – Midnight (black), starlight (white), and Product Red (red, with Apple promising that "Every iPhone SE Product Red purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19).

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global phone industry, retailers are struggling to stock some of the most popular models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who have the best iPhone SE (2022) deals for pre-order or in stock right now.

Pre-order at Apple US: from $429

Pre-order at Apple UK: from £419

Pre-order at Apple AU: from $719

(Image credit: Apple)

The best iPhone SE (2022) deals Processor: A15 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU | Display: 4.7" Retina HD 1334 x 750 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB | Size: 138 x 7 x 67mm | Weight (body only): 144g Upgraded performance 5G Cheap price more expensive than expected same design as iPhone 8

4.7-inch Display

The iPhone SE (2022) is as durable as it is beautiful, and features an aerospace-grade aluminum and glass design, now with the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back (the same as on the back of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, the iPhone SE (2022) is designed to protect against spills. And it features the familiar Home button with Touch ID – an easy, private, and secure alternative for logging in to apps, authorizing App Store purchases, making Apple Pay transactions and more (all without the mask-related fuss of Face ID).

New Camera Experience Powered by A15 Bionic

It also features an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic, with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture wide camera that offers incredible computational photography benefits, including Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, Portrait mode and Smart HDR. Introduced with the iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for color, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background.

This ensures that faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting, and renders people in the same photo individually, with different adjustments optimized for lighting and skin tone for each person. Photographic Styles enables users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image, while still benefitting from Apple’s multi-frame image processing.

(Image credit: Apple)

Pre-order at Apple US: $599 / $749

Pre-order at Apple UK: £569 / £719

Pre-order at Apple AU: $929 / $1,159

Read more:

Apple live event

Apple's M1 Ultra chip explained

iPad Air (2022) most powerful iPad Air ever

Apple Mac Studio & Studio Display