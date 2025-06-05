Will Apple announce the rumored camera at WWDC – or is it another victim of Trump's tariffs?

Tariffs have created supply chain uncertainty, and that means one of the most interesting Apple product rumors in a long while – a camera, no less – might now have been shelved. It's certainly gone quiet.

Admittedly, we're looking at a remote discussion about Chinese supply chains preparing to manufacture the device back in 2024, for a 2026 release, so there is no reason to hear about it. And it's also important to note that – since it's WWDC 2025 – Apple may not need to say anything on June 9. It is typical to keep major hardware announcements for separate events.

Still, in 2024 Medium reported that Apple was preparing for its own, branded foray into the IP camera market. This would mark a big change in direction since, unlike Google, the company didn't have its own brand.

There is wide compatibility built into Apple's operating systems iOS / MacOS / TvOS / iPadOS, but Apple depends on other brands to supply the best HomeKit cameras that appear now as 'Apple Home'.

Why not introduce Apple's own products branded 'Apple Home'? It'd likely upset the manufacturers of compatible devices, but Apple has struggled to lure manufacturers to its ecosystem.

Alexa and Google compatibility are wider, though the former may have a lot to do with the fact that Amazon owns both Ring and Blink, two of the biggest secutiy camera firms, as well as Alexa.

All of this means Apple really ought to be producing its own products in this category – the company doesn't have that much to lose.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The problem? The manufacturing company named in the original rumor, GoerTek, is Chinese (like the majority of Apple suppliers). China has been targeted with even higher tariffs by Donald Trump's new government than most countries and Trump has said on his own social media platform, "I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Similarly, punitive rates have also been applied to cameras, causing price hikes in America, so it seems plausible that effort will need to be spent finding new manufacturing possibilities. In other words, now might not be the time for Apple to begin manufacturing devices as planned, and the easiest lines to drop would be ones that haven't even begun.

Incidentally, on the subject of the impact of tariffs, an alternative comedy suggestion has caught my eye… Apple might have to go back to its 1976 kit computing era and leave the manufacturing to the consumer...

Tariff-Strained Apple Announces 7,083-Piece iPhone Kithttps://t.co/QX6HxLVhsXMay 29, 2025

You might also like

If you're looking to add security cameras to your Apple ecosystem and don't mind another company's branding on the camera, I personally like the Eve outdoor cam.

Alternatively, do check our guide to the best indoor security cameras.