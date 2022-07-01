Crazy camera causes chaos live on air!

We all have embarrassing moments at work, but most of us don't have to deal with them on live television. Two ABC news presenters recently had to think on their toes after one of the cameras had a mind of its own live on air.

Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar were presenting the breakfast show when the camera went rogue, losing its focal point and veering off into the corner.

Like true professionals, Rowland and Millar pushed on with the script despite the fact that the camera wasn’t facing them when the show started. As it moved in their direction it then seemed to tilt towards the floor, struggling to position itself.

Making light of the conversation, co-host Rowland asked Millar, "should we kneel down Lisa?” The news presenter later shared the short video clip on his Twitter account.

When cameras go rogue.. @BreakfastNews pic.twitter.com/EdsBCGpXfuJune 30, 2022 See more

The slightly embarrassing technical difficulty made for some more entertaining Friday morning news than your average broadcast, and it certainly put a smile on the presenter's face. As the camera seemed to gain control, the presenters continued with the show with Rowland remarking, “We’re going to rise to the occasion and can I just say a happy 90th birthday ABC, take it away, Lisa”.

ABC News is an Australian-based news channel covering both local and global affairs and is produced by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. While this slip-up might have caused a moment of slight embarrassment, it’s surely nothing that will be remembered for long.

The cause of the glitch is unknown. It was after all a Friday and perhaps the camera or its operator had just had a long week. Let’s hope the weekend provides the relaxation required and that next week’s breakfast shows are glitch-free and run smoothly, as ABC has recently beaten Nine's Today breakfast show every day in one week after more than 13 years.

