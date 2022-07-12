Canon launches RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro and RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM

Canon continues to bolster its RF mirrorless lens line-up with sensible ‘everyday’ lenses, not just wildly exotic pro optics.

These two new lenses are for full frame RF mount cameras such as the EOS RP or EOS R5/R6. They will naturally fit the new APS-C format Canon EOS R10 and EOS R7 too, though with a 1.6x crop factor which will make them less useful.

Oddly, the two new lenses are significantly more expensive in the UK/Europe than they are in the US.

Canon RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM key features

The interesting thing about this lens is that it doubles both as a fast wide-angle prime lens and as a macro lens – though with a maximum magnification of 0.5x, it’s not a true ‘macro’ lens. It will, however, focus a lot closer than a regular lens and should still prove highly versatile.

Unusually for a prime lens, this one does have Canon’s IS image stabilization built in, so it’s a great choice for use with Canon cameras that don’t have IBIS, such as the EOS R10, EOS RP and original EOS R. Canon claims a 5-stop advantage from the lens IS alone, and 6.5 stops with an EOS R body with IBIS.

The STM stepping motor autofocus is designed for fast and quiet AF in a small lens, though on the outside there is still room for a customizable Lens Control Ring for adjusting the lens aperture, ISO or AF modes.

The optical configuration consists of 11 elements in 9 groups, with super spectra coating and a circular 9-bladed aperture.

• The Canon RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM will sell for $599/£719.99 (about AU$1,269).

Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM key features

The Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is arguably the more interesting of these two lenses. It offers an ultra-wide angle of view in a small and affordable lens, and should appeal strongly to travel fans and beginners.

Most camera makers’ ultra-wide zooms are big, heavy and expensive, so it’s great to see Canon bucking the trend with a much smaller and more sensible alternative – though the somewhat restrictive f/4.5-6.3 maximum aperture undermines the notion that mirrorless cameras and lenses would offer new optical opportunities.

Other key features include optical stabilization – another big plus point for an ultra-wide zoom – for 5.5 stops of compensation on its own and 7 stops with an EOS R camera with IBIS. This lens comes with STM autofocus, which combines small dimensions with fast, quiet AF, and in fact the lens weight just 390g.

Canon sees this as an ideal lens not just for travel but also for vlogging, where an ultra-wide lens is useful for getting both yourself and the background in the frame.

Like the new 24mm f/1.8 ‘macro’ lens, this one can focus really close, for a maximum magnification of 0.52x. It also has a combined focus and Lens Control Ring to allow camera adjustments without taking it from your eye.

• The Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM will cost a very competitive $549/£669.99 (AU$1,181).

