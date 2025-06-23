The best UK Amazon Prime Day camera deals – the countdown to the July 2025 sale has started!

Amazon Prime Day has quietly grown into one of the biggest online sales events of the year, especially if you know how to spot the best deals. This year, the event is scheduled to launch across four days from July 8 through July 11 - with the four-day sale lasting double the time that Prime Day lasts.

For photographers, it’s a golden opportunity. Whether you’re after one of the best mirrorless cameras, a backup SD card, or just curious to see which lenses are getting deep discounts, this is the moment to be paying attention.

Of course, the noise can be deafening - thousands of deals, countdown timers flashing red, and endless scrolling. That’s where this guide comes in.

We will be sifted through the chaos to bring you the best Prime Day camera deals that are worth your time, your money, and your attention.

Top retailers

Although Amazon is the only store offering Prime Day discounts, many of its rivals will have its own sales. Here are some of the key retailers to check in on…

Amazon: We expect big savings on camera, lenses, memory cards, and more

Apple: Great deals on new iPhones when you trade in your old handset

Canon UK: Buy direct from the source and tap into Summer Savings

Jessops: Deals from the iconic camera store

John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment

Park Cameras: Amazing Cashback savings on cameras & lenses

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on Canon, Rotolight, Elinchrom & more

Mixbook: Amazing deals on personalised photo books

Early camera deals

OM System OM-5: was £1,199.90 now £809 at Amazon SAVE £390.99 at Amazon. The Mark 1 OM System OM-5 is a compact, weather-sealed Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera designed for travel and adventure, offering 20MP stills, 4K video, and advanced computational features like Live ND and handheld 50MP high-res shooting!

GoPro Hero: was £199.99 now £169 at Amazon SAVE £30.99 at Amazon. The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture

OM System OM-3: was £1,999.99 now £1,760.64 at Amazon SAVE £239.35 at Amazon. The OM System OM‑3 is a stylish yet rugged Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera featuring a 20 MP stacked BSI sensor (carried over from the OM‑1 Mark II), in-body stabilization up to ~6.5 EV (approximately 7.5 EV with Sync‑IS lenses), 4K/60p video, high-speed burst shooting (up to 50 fps with continuous AF, 120 fps locked), and a host of creative computational photography tools - all packed into a weather-sealed body with retro controls and a fully articulated touchscreen

Prime Day FAQS

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8 through July 11, stretching the savings across four full days for the first time. That gives photographers a full 96 hours to scout out serious bargains, doubling the usual 48-hour window we've come to expect.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the UK, deals will start dropping from midnight BST with fresh waves of time-limited offers landing each day. Expect plenty of camera-related flash sales in the mix - but the best ones won’t hang around for long.

Do I need to be a Prime member to get the deals?

Yes, most of the best deals - especially the time-limited lightning deals which will be launching each day at Midnight are exclusive to Prime members. If you're not already signed up, Amazon usually offers a 30-day free trial, which can be used to access the offers.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday instead?

Not necessarily. While Black Friday sometimes brings deeper discounts, Prime Day is far more focused—and for camera gear, it often matches or even beats Black Friday prices. If you see a good deal on something you’ve been eyeing, don’t wait until November.