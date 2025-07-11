I'd choose a 35mm lens if I were starting photography today – and now you can get one for only £140
Forget your zoom lens! If you really want to learn photography, start with a 35mm prime – and thanks to these lens deals, it doesn't have to cost a fortune
If I were starting my photographic journey today, I'd skip the zoom lens and go with a 35mm prime. Why? Because this one lens will teach you in no time.
Right now, some great 35mm options are heavily discounted in the Prime Day camera deals. Depending on your camera system, you can save up to £115!
This prime for full-frame Alpha cameras offers excellent image quality, refined handling, and a solid, weather-resistant build with a metal barrel. It features a tactile focus ring and customizable button.
See our full Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 review
This APS-C prime is small and lightweight, boasting a fast aperture and AF, is built well, and delivers decent image quality. Available for Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm cameras.
See our full Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 review
Compact and lightweight, this RF lens pairs perfectly with full-frame cameras like the Canon EOS R8. The AF is quiet, fast for stills and smooth for video. Image quality is excellent – sharp across the frame with smooth bokeh.
See our full Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM review
This prime is for Nikon full-frame cameras and is ideal for street photography. It weighs just 305g and offers fast, silent AF. Its small size, solid performance, and affordable price make it a great option for everyday, walkabout shooting.
See our full Nikon AF-S 35mm f/1.8G ED review
I was just writing recently about how zoom lenses, while convenient, can hold us back from truly learning photography. When working with a zoom lens, you often skip over the fundamental process of seeing and composing a shot with intention.
So, if you're serious about improving or building your photographic skills, I always recommend starting with a prime lens – especially a 35mm. Many professional shooters prefer this focal length; you can read here why. And a prime is one of the fastest ways to train your eye, master composition, and become more confident behind the camera.
Why a 35mm lens is great for beginners or to improve your photography:
It works across genres
From street to portraits, landscapes to events, even night and travel photography – a 35mm can handle it all.
It gives a natural perspective
A 35mm optic closely mimics how our eyes see the world and has minimal distortion. It's wide enough to capture a scene with context but tight enough for intimate compositions.
It teaches you to see
Without a zoom, you'll start "zooming with your feet." You'll move, observe, and truly interact with the scene – skills that will sharpen your eye for framing and storytelling far more than any zoom lens can.
Sure, prime lenses can be pricey, but that's where timing helps. With the amazing Amazon offers live now, it's a great opportunity to pick up a high-quality prime lens at a lower price.
Take a look at the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals to find the latest discounts.
You might also like…
Take a look at the best lenses for street photography along with the best cameras for beginners.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.