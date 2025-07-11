I'd choose a 35mm lens if I were starting photography today – and now you can get one for only £140

If I were starting my photographic journey today, I'd skip the zoom lens and go with a 35mm prime. Why? Because this one lens will teach you in no time.

Right now, some great 35mm options are heavily discounted in the Prime Day camera deals. Depending on your camera system, you can save up to £115!

I was just writing recently about how zoom lenses, while convenient, can hold us back from truly learning photography. When working with a zoom lens, you often skip over the fundamental process of seeing and composing a shot with intention.

So, if you're serious about improving or building your photographic skills, I always recommend starting with a prime lens – especially a 35mm. Many professional shooters prefer this focal length; you can read here why. And a prime is one of the fastest ways to train your eye, master composition, and become more confident behind the camera.

Why a 35mm lens is great for beginners or to improve your photography:

It works across genres

From street to portraits, landscapes to events, even night and travel photography – a 35mm can handle it all.

It gives a natural perspective

A 35mm optic closely mimics how our eyes see the world and has minimal distortion. It's wide enough to capture a scene with context but tight enough for intimate compositions.

It teaches you to see

Without a zoom, you'll start "zooming with your feet." You'll move, observe, and truly interact with the scene – skills that will sharpen your eye for framing and storytelling far more than any zoom lens can.

Sure, prime lenses can be pricey, but that's where timing helps. With the amazing Amazon offers live now, it's a great opportunity to pick up a high-quality prime lens at a lower price.

Take a look at the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals to find the latest discounts.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best lenses for street photography along with the best cameras for beginners.