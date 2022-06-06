Best lights for Zoom calls in 2022: smarten up your image with desktop lighting

The best lights for Zoom calls will improve the way you look on video conferencing platforms. And that's important because, let's face it, people will take you more seriously if your present yourself in an attractive manner. The best lights for Zoom calls help you project a clear, crisp and flattering image to the people in your meeting... so why wouldn't you want to use one?

If you’ve spent money on getting a decent webcam or dedicated camera to improve your calls, then it makes sense to invest in lighting too. And aside from Zoom meetings, decent lights can be useful for lots of other tasks too. Whether you need to do at-home product photography, shoot a few quick videos for social media, or are streaming on social media, decent lighting can be a huge help.

Zoom lights come in different configurations, though are pretty much universally powered by LEDs due to their longevity, reliability and low energy consumption. You might want a table-top light, a larger free-standing lamp, or a small light with a suction-cup light that can be mounted anywhere. Bigger lights tend to offer more brightness/color flexibility and a more flattering light, while also being more expensive,

So, we’ve included all different types in this guide. Read on for our picks of the best Zoom lights you can buy right now.

Best lights for Zoom calls in 2022

(Image credit: Lume Cube)

1. Lume Cube Video Conferencing Kit The best light for Zoom calls overall Specifications Color temperature: 3200-5600K Power Source: Built-in battery or USB Weight: 85g (Panel Mini) Dimensions: 90.9 x 55.3 x 11.4mm (Panel Mini) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Handy suction-cup mount + Can run off USB + Incredibly light and portable Reasons to avoid - Pricier than other options

The trick with the Lume Cube Video Conferencing Kit is not just its excellent Panel Mini LED light, it’s the included suction cup that allows it to be mounted to pretty much anything. Though the obvious choices would be at the top of your laptop or computer monitor, you could also mount it to a wall for a side-light if you wanted, or to a tall piece of furniture. In short, there are plenty of possibilities.

The light itself is excellent. It offers a good range of brightness and color temperature options, making it easy to customise the quality of the light and get it just the way you want it. Also, while it’s powered by a built-in battery, you can use the included USB-C to USB-A cable to connect the panel to your computer and power it that way, meaning you never have to worry about the battery dying mid call.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

2. Razer Ring Light The best ring light for Zoom calls Specifications Color temperature: 3,000K / 4,500K / 6,500K Power source: USB Dimensions: 300mm outer diameter, 241mm inner diameter Weight: 260g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Razer (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Superior light quality + Sturdy and robust + Excellent tripod Reasons to avoid - USB power only

YouTubers, Twitch streamers and TikTokers typically use a ring light, which produces constant light, and sculpts the face in a flattering way. If you want to go down that route for your Zoom calls, our top recommendation is this 12-inch model from Razer.

The light quality is great, and is softly diffused to cast your face in the most attractive manner. The included tripod is beautifully sturdy and substantial. And the wired remote lets you tweak the brightness, and cycle between three color temperatures with one hand. That means you can adjust things discreetly during your Zoom call, without drawing attention to yourself.

Overall, this ring light is easy to use, well made, and offers great performance for the price. For more information, read our Razer Ring Light review.

(Image credit: Neewer)

3. Neewer Table Top 10-inch USB LED Ring Light The best light for Zoom calls with a smartphone holder Specifications Color temperature: 3200-5600K Power Source: USB Weight: 467g Dimensions: 290 x 270 x 50mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact design + Flexible phone mount Reasons to avoid - Limited color modes - Stand isn’t height adjustable

This 10-inch table-top LED ring light from Neewer has an in-built, adjustable smartphone holder perfect for Zoom calls and vlogging alike. An attractive integrated light stand can fold forward 90 degrees for table-top compositions to show documents or other types of flat lays. The stand isn’t height adjustable unfortunately, but it does have a universal 1/4" thread to mount to a light stand.

With three color modes to choose from, it can easily match interior lighting for more realistic color and skin tones, though a dimmable slider option would be better for those requiring precise balancing. Powered by USB it plugs straight into a laptop or powerbank for quick startup.

(Image credit: Rotolight)

4. Rotolight Video Conferencing Kit The best light for Zoom calls if money's no object Specifications Color temperature: 3150-6300K Power Source: AA batteries or Mains Weight: 354g (Rotolight NEO 2) Dimensions: 145 x 50mm (Rotolight NEO 2) Today's Best Deals View at Jessops (opens in new tab) Preorder at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + No flicker + Incredibly versatile + Great accessories Reasons to avoid - Over-specced for just Zoom

Rotolight is deservedly one of the most respected names in video lighting, and this kit includes the Rotolight NEO 2. With ease, you can rig up this light to give yourself soft, flattering, professional-quality lighting on your calls. The fully dimmable set of LEDs can be white-balanced from 3150K to 6500K, ensuring accurate colors in all conditions.

If this all sounds a little like overkill for just Zoom calls – well, it probably is. However, the Rotolight NEO 2 is cheaper these days thanks to the introduction of the NEO 3, and this video conferencing kit represents good value for money, throwing in a desktop light stand, a 360-degree ball head and four-piece filter set to further diffuse the light. It’s not cheap, but it’s a great kit, and for making a good impression on professional calls, it’s highly recommended.

(Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

5. Lume Cube 18 inch Wireless Light The best ring light for Zoom calls if money's no object Specifications Color temperature: 3200-5600K Power source: Li-Ion batteries, mains Dimensions: 53.3 x 43.2 x 61cm Weight: 99g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High quality output + Mains or battery + 6.5-foot light stand included Reasons to avoid - Pricier than rivals

If you're seeking a ring light for Zoom and are willing to stretch your budget, the Lube Cube Wireless ring light is packed with premium features.

While it's much more expensive than the Razer Ring Light (number 2 on our list), it's also much bigger, at 18 inches in diameter. The light itself is really bright, and the two included batteries promise up to 1.5 hours of run time on full brightness (you can also run it off the mains.

The built in 3200-5600K color temperature range and high levels of brightness minimize shadows and reduce facial imperfections for the most flattering look. There's an LED readout for settings. Plus it comes with a carry case, and 6.5-foot stand and mounts for iphones, mobile devices, digital cameras, and action cameras up to 10lbs.

In truth, this is probably overkill for just videoconferencing. But if you need a ring light for multiple professional uses, such streaming or professional selfies, then why not buy this and use it for Zooming too? For more information, read our Lube Cube Wireless ring light review.

(Image credit: Neewer)

6. Neewer Dimmable Bi-color LED The best light for Zoom calls for lighting flexibility Specifications Color temperature: 3200-5600K Power Source: Li-ion battery and mains Weight: 1680g Dimensions: 325 x 305 x 75mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Powerful light output + Sturdy and robust build Reasons to avoid - Diffuser panel fiddly to fit - Power cable not long enough

This LED panel from Neewer is an attractive item for those that need a good Zoom light but require flexibility when it comes to lighting for photos or videos. A slim profile and robust metal finish makes it easy to transport for use out of the home office, too. Dimmable and capable of matching color temperatures between 3200-5600K it can render skin tones accurately. A universal 1/4" thread mounts directly to light stands and the U-mount bracket allows full vertical tilting. Also included is a useful diffusion panel for softer, more flattering light.

(Image credit: LituFoto)

7. LituFoto R18 The best light for Zoom calls that doubles as a power bank Specifications Color temperature: 3200-5600K Power Source: Li-ion battery Weight: 205g Dimensions: 149 x 80mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Integrated power bank + Creative lighting modes Reasons to avoid - No mains connection - Small rear screen

About the size and weight of a smartphone, this LED panel from LituFoto doubles as a power bank should you need to charge mobile devices when out and about. When fully charged though, this pocket rocket can output for up to 90 minutes and has three handy 1/4-inch threads to connect to light stands or selfie sticks.

Tactile button controls on the side of the device make it easy to operate and the screen on the rear of the device, though quite small, aids in accurate setup. Perfect for Zoom calls thanks to its compact design and simple operation it also benefits from creative lighting modes to mimic emergency vehicles, flash, or candlelight.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

9. Manfrotto Lumimuse 8 LED The best light for Zoom calls for portability Specifications Color temperature: 5600K Power Source: Li-ion battery Weight: 175g Dimensions: 115 x 71 x 21mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra portable + High power output given size + Rechargeable li-ion battery Reasons to avoid - Snap-on color filters

Setting up a Zoom call but have limited desk space, or perhaps you just need some more light while in a virtual meeting while on a train? Then opt for the Lumimuse 8, a lithium-ion powered LED light that will easily add more light to your video call. It’s incredibly bright considering its compact dimensions and so lightweight it’s easy to throw in the pocket before leaving the house.

Simply prop it up on the desk or attach it to one of Manfrotto’s many accessories for flexible positioning. The only drawback is a limited stepped brightness control and snap-on filters for adjusting color balance, but for most Zoom users it’s a great value LED panel to add a splash of light.

