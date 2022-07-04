The best Leica SL lenses: a guide to the full Leica SL lens range in 2022

Named after its founder, Ernst Leitz, Leica Camera has a rich heritage in designing and manufacturing full-frame cameras and lenses in Germany that stretches back over 100 years. The original concept was to enable large pictures to be created from relatively small negatives, placing great demands on the quality of the lens. That’s every bit as true today, with the 47 megapixel Leica SL2 (opens in new tab) and the 24 megapixel Leica SL2-S (opens in new tab) playing host to a range of exotic prime and zoom lenses.

Leica uses the ‘L mount’ for its full-frame digital camera bodies and interchangeable lenses, which has now been adopted in an alliance between Leica Camera, Panasonic and Sigma. The large mounting flange of 51.6mm and its close proximity of 20mm from the image sensor ensures optimum performance with both full-frame and APS-C format camera bodies. The short flange distance also enables the effective use of mount adapters, opening the doors to more than 150 lenses in Leica’s back catalogue.

While the L-mount alliance enables you to mix and match camera bodies and L-mount lenses (opens in new tab) from Leica, Panasonic and Sigma, we’re focusing on Leica’s own SL prime and zoom lenses in this guide. Indeed, ‘focusing’ is a salient point. Think Leica lenses and you’re probably thinking ‘manual focus’, as with the lenses covered in our guide to M-lenses. By contrast, the SL line-up boasts fast, virtually silent and highly precise autofocus technology, based on the combination of advanced control algorithms within the camera body and ‘Dual Synchro Drive’ motors in the lenses.

Famous names feature in the line-up of SL lenses, derived principally from aperture ratings. The 50mm Summilux prime has a fast aperture of f/1.4, whereas the Summicron primes have a more modest aperture rating of f/2. ‘Vario’ applies to zoom lenses, with an Elmar f/3.5-4.5 wide-angle optic available, as well as standard and telephoto Elmarit zooms available, with an f/2.8-4 aperture rating. All but one of the prime lenses in the current line-up have an APO ‘Apochromatic’ designation, along with the telephoto zoom. This signifies that the optical design keeps chromatic aberrations to absolutely negligible levels.

Remarkably, apart from the faster 50mm f/1.4 lens, all of the primes in the range, which stretch from focal lengths of 28mm to 90mm, are the same size and very similar in weight, as well as taking the same 63mm filter thread. They’re designed to deliver sumptuous image quality and superb all-round performance, but with a fairly compact and lightweight build.

Naturally, the zoom lenses are larger and heavier but add versatility. They have a bigger 82mm filter thread, as does the 50mm f/1.4 prime, and the two longer zooms also benefit from optical image stabilization. Let’s take a closer look at all the current SL lenses and what they have to offer.

Leica SL zoom lenses

Leica SUPER-VARIO-ELMAR-SL 16–35 f/3.5–4.5 ASPH. A wide zoom with more generous viewing angles than any of the primes Specifications Elements/groups: 18/12 Angle of view: 105.6 to 64.6 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.25m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.27x (35mm) Filter size: 82mm Dimensions: 88x123mm Weight: 990g Reasons to buy + Properly wide maximum viewing angle + Versatile zoom range Reasons to avoid - The aperture range isn’t particularly fast but helps to maintain a fairly compact and lightweight construction

Considering that the ‘widest’ SL prime lens has a focal length of 28mm, this zoom gives you far more scope for playing the angles. It can shoehorn sweeping vistas and architectural interiors into the image frame, with a relatively mighty 105.6-degree maximum viewing angle. Meanwhile, the 0.25m minimum focus distance enables you to get in really close to the main subject within a scene, and make it stand out against a rapidly receding backdrop, to exaggerate perspective. Build quality is typically robust and features AquaDura coating, so you can keep shooting whatever the weather. Image quality is amazingly sharp throughout both the zoom and aperture ranges.

Leica VARIO-ELMARIT-SL 24-70 F/2.8 ASPH A versatile zoom for all shooting situations Specifications Elements/groups: 19/15 Angle of view: 82.3° to 35.3° Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 7.1" / 18 cm Filter size: 82mm Dimensions: 3.5 x 4.8" / 88 x 123 mm Weight: 1.9 lb / 856g Reasons to buy + Versatile zoom range + Fast f/2.8 constant aperture Reasons to avoid - no stabilization -

We’re well used to hearing about ‘trinity’ zoom lenses nowadays, with wide-angle, standard and telephoto versions all having a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture rating. This standard zoom goes beyond the usual 24-70mm standard zoom, stretching further into telephoto territory, but with the trade-off of having a variable aperture rating, which shrinks from f/2.8 to f/4 at the long end of the range. One upside is that the lens isn’t overly heavy, making it comfortable for long periods of handheld shooting, further enhanced by the inclusion of a 3.5-stop optical image stabilizer. The complex optical path includes four aspherical elements and 11 ‘anomalous partial dispersion’ elements, the latter being highly effective in controlling chromatic aberrations.

Leica VARIO-ELMARIT-SL 24–90 f/2.8–4 ASPH. A standard zoom that goes further than most Specifications Elements/groups: 18/15 Angle of view: 82.4 to 27.8 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.3 to 0.45m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.26x (90mm) Filter size: 82mm Dimensions: 88x138mm Weight: 1,140g Reasons to buy + Unusually large overall zoom range + 3.5-stop optical image stabilizer Reasons to avoid - Unlike typical 24-70mm full-frame standard zooms, this one doesn’t have a constant f/2.8 aperture rating

We’re well used to hearing about ‘trinity’ zoom lenses nowadays, with wide-angle, standard and telephoto versions all having a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture rating. This standard zoom goes beyond the usual 24-70mm standard zoom, stretching further into telephoto territory, but with the trade-off of having a variable aperture rating, which shrinks from f/2.8 to f/4 at the long end of the range. One upside is that the lens isn’t overly heavy, making it comfortable for long periods of handheld shooting, further enhanced by the inclusion of a 3.5-stop optical image stabilizer. The complex optical path includes four aspherical elements and 11 ‘anomalous partial dispersion’ elements, the latter being highly effective in controlling chromatic aberrations.

Leica APO VARIO-ELMARIT-SL 90–280 f/2.8–4 It picks up the telephoto baton from the other SL lenses Specifications Elements/groups: 23/17 Angle of view: 26.4 to 9.1 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.6 to 1.4m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.2x (280mm) Filter size: 82mm Dimensions: 88x238mm Weight: 1,710g Reasons to buy + Generous zoom range with long telephoto reach + 3.5-stop optical image stabilizer Reasons to avoid - As with the SL standard zoom, this telephoto lens lacks a constant aperture rating

Just like with the SL 24-90mm standard zoom, this telephoto lens beats typical 70-200mm zooms with a bigger zoom range that enables longer reach, at the expense of a variable aperture rating that narrows to f/4 at the long end. Even so, at the long end, the focal length and aperture combination equates to using a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens with a 1.4x teleconverter. The starting point of 90mm is also ideal, neatly taking over from both the standard zoom as well as the longest prime lens in the current SL line-up. It’s comparatively heavy for an SL lens, tipping the scales at 1,710g but is still sufficiently lightweight for comfortable handheld photography which, as with the 24-90mm lens, benefits from a 3.5-stop optical image stabilizer.

Leica SL prime lenses

Leica APO-SUMMICRON-SL 28 f/2 ASPH. The widest prime in the current Leica SL line-up Specifications Elements/groups: 13/10 Angle of view: 75.4 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.24m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.2x Filter size: 67mm Dimensions: 73x102mm Weight: 700g Reasons to buy + Short minimum focus distance + Immaculately engineered and finished Reasons to avoid - Relatively restrictive viewing angle, considering it’s the widest prime in the collection

Billed by Leica as a modern classic, this prime lens has a focal length that’s been highly popular down the decades, for it’s wide-angle view. Like all the other Summicron lenses in the line-up, it has an f/2 aperture rating which, despite the relatively short focal length, can deliver quite a tight depth of field for isolating the main subject, at least at the short end of the focus distance range, which also enables a 0.2x magnification ratio. Suffice it to say you can get in close and create dramatic wide-angle perspective effects. Image quality is excellent in all respects, boosted by three aspherical elements which have six aspherical surfaces in total.

Leica APO-SUMMICRON-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. Wide-angle prime ideal for street photography and more Specifications Elements/groups: 13/11 Angle of view: 63.4 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.27m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.2x Filter size: : 67mm Dimensions: 73x102mm Weight: 750g Reasons to buy + Great handling in both autofocus and manual focus modes + Consistent look and feel with other Summicron primes Reasons to avoid - Typically expensive for a Leica SL lens, although all of the primes having roughly the same price

In full-frame shooting, the 35mm focal length is often preferred for street photography, thanks to its moderately wide-angle perspective. It’s also great for reportage, architectural photography, environmental portraiture and more. As with other Summicron lenses, there’s a fairly modest f/2 aperture rating but you can still isolate the main subject very effectively. Lecia says this is because the optical design makes perceived contrast particularly strong for in-focus areas, dropping away in defocused areas to give a three-dimensional effect with real ‘snap’. While autofocus is typically fast and virtually silent, the electromagnetically coupled focus ring works really well for manual focusing, as in other SL lenses, which is a bonus for traditional street photography.

Leica APO-SUMMICRON-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. The more consistent of the two 50mm standard lens primes Specifications Elements/groups: 12/10 Angle of view: 47.2 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.35m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.2x Filter size: 67mm Dimensions: 73x102mm Weight: 740g Reasons to buy + Typical size and weight for a Summicron prime + Classic standard viewing angle Reasons to avoid - Although the size is entirely consistent with other primes in the range, it’s a bit heavy for a 50mm f/2 lens

A major handling benefit of Zeiss Summicron SL primes is that, regardless of focal length, they’re all pretty much the same and weight. Handling therefore feels entirely consistent when swapping between lenses, even when focusing manually. The downside is that, for a 50mm f/2 lens, this one feels a bit on the heavy side, although it’s significantly smaller and lighter than the f/1.4 Summilux lens. That said, it’s wonderfully robust and well-engineered. The range of three aspherical elements with four aspherical surfaces, and the typical use of ‘anomalous dispersion glass’ keeps chromatic aberrations to an absolutely negligible level.

Leica SUMMILUX-SL 50 f/1.4 ASPH. The fastest prime in the Leica SL collection Specifications Elements/groups: 11/9 Angle of view: 47.9 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.6m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.1x Filter size: 82mm Dimensions: 88x124mm Weight: 1,065g Reasons to buy + Fast f/1.4 aperture rating + Impressively tight depth of field Reasons to avoid - Bigger and heavier than other SL prime lenses and less ideal for extreme close-ups

Weighing in at over a kilogram, this standard lens is about a third heavier than any of the other SL prime lenses in Leica’s line-up, and noticeably bigger with an 82mm rather than 67mm filter thread. The 82mm attachment thread is also used in all of Leica’s current SL zoom lenses. The key attraction of the 50mm Summilux over the Summicron edition is that the aperture is boosted from f/2 to f/1.4. A tighter depth of field is therefore available, along with faster shutter speeds for freezing motion. It’s the only SL prime that lacks APO credentials but, even so, both lateral and longitudinal chromatic aberrations are extremely minimal. The minimum focus distance is about twice as long as in the Summicron 50mm and the maximum magnification ratio is only half, at 0.1x, so it’s less ideal for extreme close-ups.

Leica APO-SUMMICRON-SL 75 f/2 ASPH. Telephoto prime conceived as a universal ‘transitional’ lens Specifications Elements/groups: 11/9 Angle of view: 31.8 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.5m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.2x Filter size: 67mm Dimensions: 73x102mm Weight: 720g Reasons to buy + Highly versatile short telephoto focal length + Retains the usual 0.2x magnification ratio of SL primes Reasons to avoid - Some might feel that the focal length is a fraction on the short side for portraiture

Designed as a ‘universal lens for all situations’, this 75mm prime aims to bridge the gap between standard and telephoto focal lengths. As such, it’s highly versatile and works well in all sorts of situations, from street photography to intimate portraiture, as well as being ideal for shooting wildlife and action sports. As with other SL lenses, the Dual Synchro Drive autofocus system is super-fast and virtually silent, while high-speed communication with the camera body also enables similarly fast and accurate control of the electronically driven aperture diaphragm. Sharpness and contrast are typically excellent, even when shooting wide-open at f/2.

Leica APO-SUMMICRON-SL 90 f/2 ASPH. The most telephoto prime in the Leica SL range Specifications Elements/groups: 11/9 Angle of view: 27.3 degrees Minimum aperture: f/22 Minimum focusing distance: 0.6m Maximum magnification ratio: 0.2x Filter size: 67mm Dimensions: 73x102mm Weight: 700g Reasons to buy + Useful combination of focal length and fast aperture + Short 0.6m minimum focus distance with 0.2x magnification Reasons to avoid - The focal length is only 15mm longer than in the 75mm lens and can still feel a bit on the short side

Arguably better than the SL 75mm prime for portraiture, this lens enables a more natural working distance for intimate head-and-shoulders portraits, with the added bonus of an even tighter depth of field. Fast and impressively consistent autofocus performance combines with superb optical abilities to deliver superb results time after time. Thanks to the lens’s short 0.6m minimum focus distance, it delivers the same 0.2x maximum magnification as the 75mm lens, making it highly suitable for isolating small areas in still life images, against defocused surroundings. Despite having the longest focal length of all the Summicron primes in the line-up, it’s still the same size and weight, and is easily manageable.

How we test lenses

We test lenses using a mix of both real world sample images and lab tests. Our lab tests are carried out scientifically in controlled conditions using the Imatest testing suite, which consists of custom charts and analysis software that measures resolution in line widths/picture height, a measurement widely used in lens and camera testing. We find the combination of lab and real-word testing works best, as each reveals different qualities and characteristics.

