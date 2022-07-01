The best baby camera monitors in 2022 in the UK

The best baby camera monitors have come a long way in recent years. Far from the simplistic devices of years gone by, these days they are smart, connected and bursting with features. Want HD video, night vision, a generous display, and integration with your virtual assistants like Alexa or Google? The latest and greatest baby camera monitors can do all of it.

So what does a baby camera monitor do, anyway? Its task is simply to watch over your child while you're not in the room, streaming the live footage to a separate display unit, or to a dedicated app on your smart device such as a camera phone (opens in new tab). Some can be moved remotely, allowing you to change the angle by panning, tilting or zooming, giving you a clear look at your child.

Resolution-wise, baby monitors don't tend to be knocking anyone's socks off, but they also don't need to. Most of the decent ones will offer at least 720p HD, while the slightly more premium ones may go up to 1080p Full HD for more detail.

They can also come with features tailored to looking after a baby, such as temperature estimates, or voice control through virtual assistants that can allow you play a lullaby through your smart speaker.

We've included a range of different baby monitor cameras on this list, at a range of price points. Also worth considering are indoor security cameras (opens in new tab) from the likes of Nest instead of dedicated baby monitor, which can be integrated easily into a larger home security system.

Here are our picks of the best baby camera monitors right now…

Best baby camera monitors

1: BT Smart Video Baby Monitor 6000 Best baby camera all round, with Alexa and Google Assistant Specifications Video resolution: 720p Two-way audio: Yes Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: Yes Storage: Smartphone app Reasons to buy + Playful design + 5-inch display + Pans by 135 degrees + Alexa and Google Assistant control Reasons to avoid - Not 1080p Full HD - Only one night light color - Not available in USA

BT might not be your first port of call when shopping for a baby camera, but the UK telecom company’s originally-named Smart Baby Monitor comes highly recommended. The camera has a playful, child-friendly design, a large 5-inch display, and the option to check in on the temperature of your baby’s room.

Smart home fans will be pleased to see how the BT Smart Baby Monitor integrates with Amazon Echo and Google/Nest Home. This means you can ask Alexa or Google Assistant to play a lullaby or check your baby’s temperature.

You don’t need to use the included display, as the BT Smart Controls app can be used to stream live video to your smartphone, or save photos and video. Being able to use the phone app too means you can leave the display at home for the babysitter, then check up via your phone from wherever you are.

2: Arlo Baby Best baby camera monitor to use with your own display Specifications Video resolution: 1080p Two-way audio: Yes Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: Yes Storage: Smartphone app Reasons to buy + 1080p Full HD resolution + Cute child-friendly design + Smartphone app control Reasons to avoid - No display included

Arlo is the smart home security camera brand of networking company Netgear, and the Arlo Baby is – unsurprisingly – a baby camera monitor. But instead of coming with a dedicated monitor like most others, this is just a camera; you have to supply your own monitor, in the form of a smartphone or tablet.

This may sound like an inconvenience, but it means added convenience for anyone who already uses their smartphone as a home surveillance hub, and also less waste when you eventually come to through the monitor away. The good news is also how the Arlo Baby’s camera resolution is 1080p Full HD, which is far sharper than the 720p of many other options.

The camera’s field of view can be adjusted from 90 to 130 degrees by pinching on the view finder, and as well as viewing on your smartphone, you can put the camera’s video feed on a Google/Nest Home Hub or Amazon Alexa smart display, via a voice command. As well as sound and vision, the Arlo Baby also has an air quality monitor for measuring room temperature and humidity.

Finally, the Arlo Baby’s design helps it stand out from the crowd. We’re sure many will call it child-friendly, but we wonder quite how comforting a camera with ears looks to a small child in the dead of night!

3: Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor This smart baby monitor can detect danger before it happens Specifications Video resolution: 1080P Two-way audio: Yes Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: Yes Storage: Cloud (18 hours) Reasons to buy + Sophisticated AI-powered features + High-quality video and night vision Reasons to avoid - Some features require paid subscription - Expensive initial price

The Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor really feels like the next generation of this type of camera. It's equipped with the latest in AI tracking technology, and as such, is able to detect when a baby might be in danger, It can spot a baby rolling over onto the front, or covering their face with a blanket, and notify the parents accordingly. It can even listen out for coughs!

It's also equipped with night vision, auto-light sensitivity adjustment, and a 135° wide-angle lens. You've got two-way audio, as well as a bank of built-in lullabies, and the Cubo can detect a baby's temperature and the level of humidity in the air.

We could go on about what the Cubo Ai Plus can do – it's a hugely impressive piece of kit. The only real strike against it is the cost, as it comes at a high initial price tag, and then to get the best features, you need to subscribe to one of the care plans, which puts you on the hook for a monthly cost. A premium option then, but worth it if you can afford it.

3: VTech VM901 Baby Monitor Panning head and a large display Specifications Video resolution: 1080P Two-way audio: Yes Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: Yes Storage: None Reasons to buy + Large 5in display + Remote pan/tilt zoom + Temperature lens Reasons to avoid - No cloud services

This option from VTech has a large 5-inch color LCD display and a compact camera with a120-degree lens than can remotely controlled via a pan/tilt and zoom motor, for keeping an eye on your little one when they move around the cot.

There’s infrared night vision too, and a vibrating alert system for quietly getting your attention if the baby moves around at night. Two-way audio means you can comfort your baby from another room, and the two units are claimed to work up to 300 metres away, so you can head into the garden while still keeping an eye on your baby.

The system offers four nature-inspired background sounds and five lullabies to help promote sleep. Finally, there is a temperature sensor for making sure the baby’s room isn’t too hot or cold during the night.

4: Motorola MBP481 Baby baby camera on a budget Specifications Video resolution: Not stated Two-way audio: No Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: No Storage: None Reasons to buy + Low price + Very simple + Compact display unit Reasons to avoid - Lacks audio - No motion detection

If you are looking for a baby camera monitor on a budget, then the Motorola MBP481 is a popular low-cost alternative. Costing considerably less than options from Arlo and others, the Motorola still offering basic remote video monitoring.

There is no smartphone app or Wifi connectivity, but for anyone concerned about connected camera being hacked, then an offline solution like this could be appealing. The 0.3-megapixel camera and monitor unit are both fairly compact, with the former being mains powered and the latter having its own rechargeable battery.

The color display measures two inches diagonally and above it sits an LED sound level indicator, showing if your child is crying, and how loudly. The camera also has infrared night vision.

5: Kodak Cherish C525 Smart baby camera monitor with all the right moves Specifications Video resolution: 720p Two-way audio: Yes Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: Yes Storage: SD card or cloud Reasons to buy + 5-inch widescreen display + HD camera with night vision + Pan, tilt and zoom Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive - Wall mounting might not be an option for some

The Kodak Cherish C525 is an all-singing, all-dancing baby camera. It features an HD camera with 720p resolution, but more importantly is how the camera can pan, tilt and zoom; that way, you can clearly see your baby, even if they’ve moved around in the night.

The camera runs off rechargeable batteries, is wall-mountable if you prefer, and connects to your Wi-Fi network. It then streams live, HD video to the included 5-inch HD display, which can be switched on or off with a single touch. There’s infrared night vision for providing a clear view at night, and the camera can also be set to play soothing lullabies or white noise to help your baby fall asleep.

Footage can be stored locally to an SD card (opens in new tab) in the camera, or saved to the Kodak Smart Home app on your smartphone, and uploaded to the cloud for safe keeping. Finally, there’s a smart notification system to alert you to your baby’s noises, and a clear timeline in the app keeps all recordings and alerts in chronological order.

6: Babysense V24R twin-camera bundle A dual-camera setup for multiple angle coverage (or twins) Specifications Video resolution: Not stated Two-way audio: Yes Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: No Storage: None Reasons to buy + Option for two or three cameras + Not connected to the web + Well priced Reasons to avoid - Small display - Few features

If you have twins, or want to sync up several cameras to one monitoring system, then the Babysense monitor is for you. This kit comes with two cameras and a monitor, but another camera can be added to the system helping you keep an eye on your little ones wherever they are sleeping.

Two-way audio means you can hear your baby and (optionally) they can hear you, and although the system doesn’t connect to Wifi, its makers claim a range between camera and monitor of up to 300 metres. There’s also infrared night vision, temperature monitoring to make sure the baby’s room isn’t too hot or cold, and a breathing movement sensor you can place under the mattress to ensure everything checks out.

The only real downside for this low-cost system is the display, which at 2.4 inches is fairly small.

7: Nanit Pro Luxury baby camera with bird's eye of the cot Specifications Video resolution: 1080P Two-way audio: Yes Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: Yes Storage: Optional cloud backup Reasons to buy + Wall mount or tall stand + Built-in night light + Monitors baby's breathing + Optional video back-up service Reasons to avoid - No monitor supplied (you use your smartphone or tablet)

This is a luxury baby monitor that offers some additional features to its rivals. First off, it is designed to give an aerial view of the cot - using a wall-mounted bracket, or a tall vertical stand that hides the wires from tiny hands. Swaddle bands and wraps can be used for parents who want to monitor baby's breathing patterns - rather than simply if they are asleep. You do need to provide your own smartphone or tablet to see footage, or to get the reports on how well your child is sleeping. For additional fee (from $50/year, but free for the first year), the Insights service provides access to video history, morning and evening highlight reels, sleep tracking, personalized sleep coaching, and breathing motion monitoring.

8: Nest Cam Indoor The smart camera alternative Specifications Video resolution: 1080p Full HD Two-way audio: Yes Night vision: Yes Motion alerts: Yes Storage: Cloud Reasons to buy + Full HD video + Attractive, compact design + Can be set to record everything Reasons to avoid - Not a purpose-built baby monitor - Expensive

There is an alternative way of keeping your eye on the baby.... The Nest Cam Indoor is not a purpose-built baby monitor. Instead, it is a smart indoor security camera (opens in new tab). But because it offers excellent video quality, two-way audio, night vision and motion detection, we think it could make a good alternative.

Nest is owned by Google and using the Nest Cam Indoor as a baby monitor would make sense if you already have other Nest or Google Home products in your property (such as a Nest video doorbell (opens in new tab)).

There is no monitor, but instead the footage can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet, or smart display like the Nest Home Hub. Nest cameras aren’t cheap, but if you plan on building out a larger home security system, using the Cam Indoor as a baby monitor could be a smart move – and once your child has grown up, it can easily be used for something else around the home.

