Save 25% off Photoshop and Lightroom for six months, I’d grab this Adobe deal if I were a new user!

Yesterday, Adobe’s new Photoshop and Lightroom price rises officially came into effect. But amid the various changes the Photography (1TB) plan has remained the same price, retailing for $19.99/£19.97 per month. So, it was a nice surprise to find that Adobe is offering 25% off the plan, making it $14.98 in the US and £14.96 in the UK (per month). However, be aware that this is only for the first six months of what is an annual subscription, meaning you could incur a cancellation fee if you end it prematurely.

Whatever you think of Adobe’s pricing structure, I think this is a great deal. The fact is, the Photography (20GB) plan is no longer available for new users and even existing 20GB users have to weather a steep price increase from $9.99/£9.98 to $14.99/£14.99 per month, making the 1TB option better value. And of course, you get access to Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Lightroom Classic, and Adobe Lightroom CC – three of the best photo editing software applications around.

I myself use Creative Cloud for the majority of my photo editing, here's why…

🇺🇸 US Adobe Photography (1TB) plan deal

Adobe Photography (1TB) plan: was $19.99 now $14.98 at Adobe Save $5.01 (per month) Enjoy 25% off monthly payments for six months of this annual subscription. The Photography (1TB) plan includes Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Lightroom, everything even professional photographers could need to build a successful post-production workflow.

🇬🇧 UK Adobe Photography (1TB) plan deal

I’ve written my fair share of opinion articles bemoaning Adobe’s subscription plans, but a combo of Lightroom Classic and Photoshop is still my photo editing workflow of choice. Ultimately, Adobe's software is considered industry-standard for good reason: it’s powerful, versatile, feature-rich and turns out excellent results.

And while there’s an argument that individual editing software has Adobe beaten on price (Affinity Photo 2) or raw power (DxO PhotoLab 8 Elite), no developer offers an overall package that can best Adobe’s Photography plan on all fronts, considering its fine blend of image organization, batch editing, AI-powered tools and RAW processing.

And that's why I've primarily edited images using Adobe software throughout my photography journey.

