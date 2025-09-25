Our top-rated Canon Pixma Pro-200S A3+ printer drops to its lowest price yet
We rated this brilliant printer the full five stars in our review, and you can save 20% on the price during the Canon sale
If you're looking for a photo-quality printer at a knock-down price during the Black Friday sales period, then your search could well be over. The recently-launched Canon Pixma Pro-200S (which we rated the full five stars and our coveted Gold award) is available at the best price we have seen so far - with a generous saving of 20%.
Save £92 at Wex The Canon Pixma Pro-200S delivers spectacular print quality for colour and mono images on glossy, semi-gloss and lustre papers. Print speeds are impressive, it’s well built, has great handling characteristics, and is a stellar performer in every respect.
This A3+ printer uses an eight-colour dye-based ink system for vibrant professional-quality prints. It can print borderless prints up to 13 x 19 inches using standard media, or eye-catching panoramics up to 13 x 39 inches. But while it's capable of such large prints, it has a space-saving compact design that should fit into any home office or studio.
The built-in 3-inch LCD display lets you check ink levels at a glance, as well as easily control all the printer functions. You can print through Wi-Fi or a wired connection, and it can deliver a borderless A4 glossy print in just under a minute
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
