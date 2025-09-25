Our top-rated Canon Pixma Pro-200S A3+ printer drops to its lowest price yet

If you're looking for a photo-quality printer at a knock-down price during the Black Friday sales period, then your search could well be over. The recently-launched Canon Pixma Pro-200S (which we rated the full five stars and our coveted Gold award) is available at the best price we have seen so far - with a generous saving of 20%.

Save 20% Canon Pixma Pro-200S: was £459 now £367 at Wex Photo Video Save £92 at Wex The Canon Pixma Pro-200S delivers spectacular print quality for colour and mono images on glossy, semi-gloss and lustre papers. Print speeds are impressive, it’s well built, has great handling characteristics, and is a stellar performer in every respect.

This A3+ printer uses an eight-colour dye-based ink system for vibrant professional-quality prints. It can print borderless prints up to 13 x 19 inches using standard media, or eye-catching panoramics up to 13 x 39 inches. But while it's capable of such large prints, it has a space-saving compact design that should fit into any home office or studio.

The built-in 3-inch LCD display lets you check ink levels at a glance, as well as easily control all the printer functions. You can print through Wi-Fi or a wired connection, and it can deliver a borderless A4 glossy print in just under a minute

