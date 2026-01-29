Samsung's new privacy screen can dynamically adjust viewing angles

Picture the scene: you're out in public, logging into a banking app, entering your pin or password when you notice someone a little too close by looking over your shoulder. Wouldn't it be great if your phone could shield private/sensitive on-screen information from prying eyes?

That's exactly the kind of tech that Samsung may have in store for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Currently called "a new layer of privacy", the feature appears to dynamically restrict a phone screen's viewing angles, preventing so-called 'shoulder surfers' from spying on your phone's content.

But what's particularly special about the feature is that it's said to be customisable. You can control the level of privacy protection you want, including whether to shield specific screen elements, such as notification pop-ups. Apparently this is the culmination of over five years of development, but the result is "a fusion of hardware and software expertly calibrated to protect you without getting in your way".

At the moment Samsung has only issued a short press release to state that this 'privacy screen' feature is coming soon. This would presumably mean it'll be debuting with the S26 Ultra, as the technology likely relies on Samsung's upcoming Flex Magic Pixel OLED display, which is expected to be exclusive to the next flagship Galaxy phone.

Reports suggest that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S26 Ultra at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, rumored to take place on February 25th.