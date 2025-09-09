New leak reveals possible specs for Sony's rumored 200MP camera phone sensor

Until now, Samsung has monopolized the market for 200-megapixel camera phone image sensors. It started in 2021 when it revealed the 200MP ISOCELL HP1: a 1/1.22" chip that first saw use in the Motorola X30 Pro, and later the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro: one of the first phones to use a 200MP image sensor (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The first Samsung phone to get a 200MP sensor was the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which featured Samsung's 1/1.3" ISOCELL HP2, and the same sensor has since been used in the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra. Samsung also produces an ISOCELL HP3; another 200MP sensor, which we've seen in phones from Honor, Xiaomi and Realme. There's even the more recent ISOCELL HP9: a 200MP 1/1.4" chip designed specifically for use in telephoto modules.

The Vivo X200 Ultra uses Samsung's 200MP HP9 sensor for its periscope telephoto module (Image credit: Future / Luke Baker)

But now Sony wants a piece of the 200MP sensor action. There's been speculation for some time that Sony might be developing such a sensor, but a new leak has come to light suggesting possible details. According to long-time tipster Digital Chat Station, the new chip will be called the IMX09E and could measure 1/1.12-inches in size, giving it 0.7µm pixels. Other details in the Weibo post suggest the sensor may be capable of 100+dB ultra-high dynamic range and support up to 4x lossless zoom when used in conjunction with the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. If these specs turn out to be correct, then the IMX09E would be the largest 200MP sensor we've seen, if still marginally smaller than Sony's current flagship image sensor, the 1/0.98", 50MP Lytia LYT900.

The current Xiaomi 15 Ultra is at the forefront of camera hardware; could its replacement use Sony's rumored 200MP image sensor? (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

We don't yet have any information about which phones could actually feature this 200MP Sony sensor. The next flagship handsets from Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are likely only a few months away, so it's possible we may see the IMX09E show up in at least one of those phones.