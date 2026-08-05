The SG-image AF 25mm f/1.8 Micro Four Thirds is a lightweight 130g prime lens that now gets faster autofocus and improved AF-C performance for video with a free firmware update

A lightweight 130g prime has just received a free firmware update that promises faster autofocus (AF) and fixes an issue that could prevent continuous AF from working correctly during video recording on some camera models.

The SG-Image AF 25mm f/1.8 Micro Four Thirds (MFT) gets firmware Ver. 1.1, with the update specifically targeting AF performance. While the lens is available in several mounts, including Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z, this particular update is for the MFT version.

For photographers and videographers using the compact budget prime, the update should make focusing more responsive while addressing a potentially frustrating AF-C issue when shooting video.

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New firmware Ver. 1.1

The SG-image AF 25mm f/1.8 is offered in several camera mounts, making it compatible with a range of camera systems, including Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts (Image credit: SG Image)

SG-image AF 25mm f/1.8 Micro Four Thirds

Ver. 1.1 – Download link

Improvements

- Improved AF (autofocus) speed

- Fixed an issue where continuous autofocus (AF-C) might not function correctly during video recording on some models

SG-Image on how to update your lens

1) Download it to your computer

2) Link your lens to your computer through the USB-C port on its side, and it should show on your computer as "SG-image"

3) Copy and paste the firmware from your computer to your lens, and that's it

There is a txt file on the lens that shows the firmware version and its release date. It should show the firmware version you upgraded it to.

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Pro Advice

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.

It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.

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