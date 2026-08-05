Gifts for camera enthusiasts are always a bit of a challenge, considering that everything photo and video related is so dang expensive. But you can pick up this fun little oddity from Amazon for just $48 in the US and £32 in the UK.

It’s a tiny remote-controlled (RC) car with an equally minuscule 720p camera mounted on top. This then connects to a smart device to provide a live feed, so you can zoom the little car around your living room using a first-person POV akin to one of the best dashcams. Pretty neat!

The car is 1:64 scale, so you can expect it to be around the size of a standard Hot Wheels model. The setup is built around a 180mAh lithium battery, which is said to deliver 15 minutes of use and take 30 minutes to charge using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.

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A magnet connects the camera to the roof of the SUV-style car. It’s controlled using an app, which is said to feature photo and video recording. The little vehicle also boasts headlights and ambient undercarriage lighting.

What’s more, the device can be connected to a VR headset and you can also purchase a physical controller with provision for a smart device separately. However, I can’t seem to find this – and for a novelty device like this, it seems a little over the top anyway.

The car I’ve linked to on Amazon UK appears to be branded as the Akfldms FPV RC Car, while the Amazon US offering is listed as the Wltoys 1:64 FPV RC Drift Car. As is often the case with products like this, you can find plenty of similar items on Amazon with small variations such as different cars, beefier cameras and physical controllers.

The Facebook video (above) is from a brand called Mini Cam Racer, which has a dedicated website. If you or any of your photography friends have a birthday coming up, this could be a fun little gift.

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