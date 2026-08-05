The new GoPro Mission 1 action cameras just received their price drop – with a massive $100 saving!
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By Sebastian Oakley
Published 2 min read
The GoPro Mission 1 Pro is only months old, yet it has already fallen to $599.99
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The GoPro Mission 1 Pro has only been available for a few months, but you can already secure the company’s flagship compact cinema camera for its lowest price yet.
GoPro has dropped the price to just $599.99, down from its regular $699.99 asking price, saving you a very welcome $100 in the camera’s first proper discount.
GoPro Mission 1 Pro: was $699.99 now $599.99 at GoPro
lowest-ever price
Save $100
The GoPro Mission 1 Pro is a compact, rugged camera built to deliver professional-quality video wherever your adventures take you.
GoPro Mission 1: was $599.99 now $499.99 at GoPro
lowest-ever price
Save $100
The GoPro Mission 1 is almost identical to the GoPro Mission Pro but loses out on some high-end video features such as higher frame rates, Open Gate capabilities, and maximum bitrates.