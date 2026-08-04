"World’s smallest and lightest full-frame compatible zoom" just got better, along with three other super lenses

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New free firmware update for four full-frame L-mount lenses brings new focus ring controls and other improvements to a versatile lineup of quality zooms

Panasonic Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 MACRO
Panasonic Lumix S-series lenses get new improvements in the latest firmware update (Image credit: Rod Lawton)
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Panasonic Lumix has released a free firmware update for four of its S-series lenses, including the lens that launched as the "world’s smallest and lightest full-frame compatible zoom."

The updates bring new focus-ring controls and other improvements to the L-mount zooms, covering everything from ultra-wide shooting to superzoom and telephoto photography.

The lenses include the S 14-28mm f/4-5.6 Macro, S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3, S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 Macro O.I.S., and S 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 Macro O.I.S., with all four receiving the same improvements in firmware Ver.2.0.

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Firmware overview

Covering all bases, the Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 Macro O.I.S. superzoom makes a play to be the only lens you need on the move (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Panasonic Lumix S 14-28mm f/4-5.6 Macro
Ver. 2.0 for S-R1428 – Download link for Windows and Mac

Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3
Ver. 2.0 for S-R1840 – Download link for Windows and Mac

Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 Macro O.I.S.
Ver. 2.0 for R28200– Download link for Windows and Mac

Panasonic Lumix S 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 Macro O.I.S.
Ver. 2.0 for S-R70300– Download link for Windows and Mac

Improvements

The Panasonic Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 wide-angle zoom launched as the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame compatible zoom lens (Image credit: Panasonic)

When set to AF mode, preferred functions can now be assigned to the focus ring.
- Compatible models as of Jul. 29, 2026: DC-S1RM2, DC-S1M2, DC-S1M2ES, DC-S5M2, DC-S5M2X, DC-S9

The rotation direction of the focus ring can now be selected according to your preference.
- Compatible models as of Jul. 29, 2026: DC-S1RM2, DC-S1M2, DC-S1M2ES, DC-S5M2, DC-S5M2X, DC-S9

Pro Advice

You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel,Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcast services (Image credit: Future)

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, above, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, and what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.

It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.