Gimbal cameras and drone cameras are capable of following action without a person behind the camera – but a robotics start-up is launching a mini robot camera to follow you around on wheels. Beni is a personal camera robot with 4K video, auto-follow capabilities, and even the ability to climb stairs.

The California-based Mondo Robotics calls Beni the “first portable, all-terrain robot that independently films while following you around.”

(Image credit: Mondo Robotics)

Beni sounds a bit like a camera drone that wheels around the ground rather than taking to the skies. The camera robot has obstacle avoidance built in, along with smart video tracking that can be set to follow the action from different angles.

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The company says that Berni’s wheels are meant for all terrains, and the little bot is capable of speeds of up to 18 mph (28.9 kph). The small robot is even capable of jumping as high as 10 cm and righting itself if it tips over, which the company says gives it the ability to climb stairs.

The camera robot can shoot 4K30 footage with a 16:9 aspect ratio. A 60 fps frame rate is available at 3K, while 100 fps slow motion is available at 1080p.

(Image credit: Mondo Robotics)

Mondo Robotics, however, says that Beni isn’t just a camera – the robot can nod and shake its head, and also has a game mode where the small robot can jump and flip.

The little robot weighs less than four pounds, the company says. Beni's small stature and eyes remind me a bit of one of my favorite Disney characters, WALL-E.

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Beni is Monbdo Robotics' first launch, arriving via a Kickstarter campaign that opened on July 08. All crowdfunding projects come with risks, but the camera robot exceeded the original funding goal in a matter of minutes.

Early pledges start $549 with a $799 expected retail price. The company also ships to the UK, Canada, and Australia, where that early pledge converts to about £410 / CA$779 / AU$795.

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For more cameras that can track action, consider a gimbal camera like the popular DJI Osmo Pocket series or the Insta360 Luna. Or, take a look at the best drones for beginners.