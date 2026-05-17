The trendy Sony A7 V just gained pro audio features, including 32-bit float recording in a key firmware update
Firmware version 2.0 for the Sony A7 V brings a suite of updates – notably pro audio recording features, bolstering the camera's hybrid-creator tool status
Sony has released firmware version 2.0 for the Sony A7 V, introducing a suite of new features – most notably support for 32-bit float audio recording and expanded filmmaking tools, further positioning the camera as a professional hybrid production rig.
The update adds 32-bit float and 96kHz audio recording support when the camera is paired with Sony’s XLR-A4 audio adapter.
If you're unfamiliar, 32-bit float is widely used in professional filmmaking as it enables significantly greater dynamic audio range and reduces the risk of clipped recordings – especially when filming in unpredictable environments such as live events or while running and gunning.
Firmware version 2.0 highlights Sony’s increasing focus on hybrid creators demanding advanced stills, video and audio capabilities in a single camera.
Competition in the mirrorless market has shifted towards creator-oriented features, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on improving professional video capabilities without requiring users to buy a dedicated cinema camera.
Sony has also expanded “Preset Focus” functionality to support zoom lenses without power zoom capability. The feature enables users to save and instantly recall focus positions, making repeatable cinematic focus transitions and interview setups easier when using standard zoom lenses.
Additional changes include decimal-point focal length display for more precise framing, as well as a fix for a recording issue affecting the Sony ECM-M1 microphone. Sony also said that the update includes broader operational stability improvements but, as usual, didn’t expand on what this line means.
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Firmware version 2.0 doesn’t fundamentally affect the A7 V’s hardware capabilities. It does, however, bolster Sony’s broader strategy of turning its Alpha lineup into ever-more capable hybrid production tools for creators wanting compact alternatives to larger and more expensive cinema-focused cameras.
The firmware update is available to download directly from Sony.
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Take a look at the best lenses for the Sony A7 V and, if you're an A7 IV owner considering the upgrade, check out our Sony A7 V vs A7 IV comparison.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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