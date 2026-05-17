Sony has released firmware version 2.0 for the Sony A7 V, introducing a suite of new features – most notably support for 32-bit float audio recording and expanded filmmaking tools, further positioning the camera as a professional hybrid production rig.

The update adds 32-bit float and 96kHz audio recording support when the camera is paired with Sony’s XLR-A4 audio adapter.

If you're unfamiliar, 32-bit float is widely used in professional filmmaking as it enables significantly greater dynamic audio range and reduces the risk of clipped recordings – especially when filming in unpredictable environments such as live events or while running and gunning.

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The Sony A7 V features a vari-angle LCD screen ideal for video (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Firmware version 2.0 highlights Sony’s increasing focus on hybrid creators demanding advanced stills, video and audio capabilities in a single camera.

Competition in the mirrorless market has shifted towards creator-oriented features, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on improving professional video capabilities without requiring users to buy a dedicated cinema camera.

Sony has also expanded “Preset Focus” functionality to support zoom lenses without power zoom capability. The feature enables users to save and instantly recall focus positions, making repeatable cinematic focus transitions and interview setups easier when using standard zoom lenses.

Firmware version 2.0 also enables simultaneous deletion of file from both memory card slots (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Additional changes include decimal-point focal length display for more precise framing, as well as a fix for a recording issue affecting the Sony ECM-M1 microphone. Sony also said that the update includes broader operational stability improvements but, as usual, didn’t expand on what this line means.

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Firmware version 2.0 doesn’t fundamentally affect the A7 V’s hardware capabilities. It does, however, bolster Sony’s broader strategy of turning its Alpha lineup into ever-more capable hybrid production tools for creators wanting compact alternatives to larger and more expensive cinema-focused cameras.

The firmware update is available to download directly from Sony.

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Take a look at the best lenses for the Sony A7 V and, if you're an A7 IV owner considering the upgrade, check out our Sony A7 V vs A7 IV comparison.