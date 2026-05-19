Instant film is seeing a resurgence, thanks to retro tech trends – but both film fans and those new to instant film alike can get hands-on experience with the nostalgic art form in a free traveling tour this summer.

Fujifilm Instax’s Capture the Joy Tour will bring an interactive instant film shooting experience to several locations across the US from May to September this year.

The tour will include a custom-built dome at every event site. Inside that dome, guests can get hands-on experience across Instax products, including both cameras and portable printers. The inside of the dome will have “colorful surroundings” for instant photographers to shoot in.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fujifilm) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The event is free, and guests are welcome to keep the film they shoot on, Fujifilm says – allowing new users to try the craft before investing in an instant film camera and film packs.

The tour begins May 22 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Only the first five locations have been announced, but Fujifilm says the tour will conclude on the West Coast in September. The confirmed locations so far are:

Asbury Park, NJ: May 22-25

Boston, Mass.: May 29-31

New York, NY: June 9 (Bryant Park)

Milwaukee, Wis: June 18-20 for Summerfest 1

Milwaukee, Wis: June 25-27 for Summerfest 2

Fujifilm says the tour will be making stops at musical events, food festivals, sporting events and parks.

For additional information and more stops as new tour dates are added, visit Fujifilm’s Capture the Joy Tour website.

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