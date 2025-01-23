4 Lumix cameras get major firmware updates that add significant new photo and video features

Panasonic has launched significant firmware updates for its flagship Lumix full-frame and Micro four-thirds cameras, enhancing existing features and adding new ones for both photo and video capabilities.

Firmware updates generally serve one of two purposes, they either fix known issues with the camera software or, more excitingly, add new features and improve existing ones, revitalizing older models. Fortunately for Lumix users, the latest update falls into the latter category.

The cameras benefiting from this firmware update include the Lumix S5 II, Lumix S5 II X, Lumix GH7, and Lumix G9 II. Each update contains slightly different enhancements, so for a complete list of firmware notes, users should visit the respective camera model's download page.

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX (Image credit: Jon Devo / Digital Camera World)

One major highlight of the update for the Lumix S5 II, Lumix S5 II X, and Lumix G9 II is the 'Enhanced Subject Detection' feature. This update adds new detection modes for airplanes and trains, improving autofocus tracking capabilities for both stills and videos. Additionally, a 'Target Parts' option has been introduced for Car and Motorcycle detection modes, enabling a more refined focus.

All four Lumix models have also received the 'Multiple Frame Marker' feature, which was introduced in the recently released Lumix S9. This common video feature, found in most on-camera monitors, provides aspect ratio frame lines that can be displayed on the recording screen. As a practical example, this feature enables users to frame shots for both vertical and horizontal formats simultaneously, making it easier to create content for social media and long-form videos. Thanks to the new firmware update, up to three selected frame markers can now be displayed at the same time.

An important update for all models is the improved compatibility with the Lumix Lab smartphone app, which now enables remote shooting, shutter remote control, wireless IP streaming, and image transfer to and from the camera.

Other noteworthy updates include new Crop and Hybrid Zoom features, MP4(Lite) video recording, an XS file size option, and significant security enhancements for data transfer and WiFi connectivity.

Panasonic Lumix G9 II digital camera (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

This update is significant for these Lumix cameras, which are considered among the best hybrid cameras on the market. The new frame marker feature is expected to increase their popularity among content creators.

For a complete list of firmware notes for each Lumix camera, visit the following download pages: Lumix S5 II (Ver. 3.2), Lumix S5 II X (Ver. 2.2), Lumix GH7 (Ver. 1.3), and Lumix G9 II (Ver. 2.3).

While it may not be as extensive as the updates for the other Lumix cameras, the Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R have also received improvements in stability and operational performance. This comes amid recent camera rumors suggesting that a Panasonic Lumix S1 II is expected to be announced in the coming months.

