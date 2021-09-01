Best backup camera for your vehicle in 2021

Looking for the best backup camera for your vehicle? Our guide will help you choose the right one for your budget – and show you where you can find it at the best price today.

It’s a lot easier to backup with a new car; there’s probably a reversing camera built in. Not so long ago, however, it was an optional extra, and one that car manufacturers seemed to have very little shame in extracting an extreme profit margin on. The components may cost less than a delivery pizza, but somehow on the options list the price was in the hundreds. As a retro-fit, though, things can be much cheaper – plus you don’t need to buy a new car at the same time. Since most cameras are fitted to license plate mounts, they’re also widely supported, and can be fitted by a garage or a DIY fan (there are different levels of difficulty in this list).

Adding a back-up camera is also a good move on vans, especially in a world moving ever-more to home deliveries. If you’re the enterprising type and your small business is a mobile one, imagine how much easier things could be if you had a camera to help out when making deliveries at unfamiliar locations. Back into someone’s fence and they’re definitely not going to choose your services again, whereas if you courteously avoid disaster, even without a rear window, you’ll impress.

When it comes to fitting, there are a number of options available. Reversing cameras are typically attached to the top of the license plate, with a cable run to a monitor which you fit on the dash. Since dash cams to record incidents are also a popular option amongst motorists, some combine the functionality.

Given that up to 30% of collisions are caused by rear-ending, it’s not unlikely you’ll want some evidence of this, so cameras discretely fitted to front and back are ideal. Some even keep recording while you’re parked, helping avoid runaways as well as insurance fraud.

Best back-up cameras in 2021

(Image credit: Auto-Vox)

1. Auto-Vox V5 Pro The elegant in-mirror option with two-way dash cam and GPS tagging Specifications Video quality: 480x272px monitor Viewing angle: 140 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 5” Activated: Button Connectivity: Wireless Night vision: Yes Video quality: 1080p Full HD front, 1080p Full HD 30fps rear Viewing angle: 139 degrees Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: 9.35” Touchscreen Activated: Automatic Connectivity: Wired TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $309.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Blends into car design + Easier to fit than some + Can draw power when car is off Reasons to avoid - More expensive than some

The Auto-Vox V5 is already a good dash cam, but this ‘Pro’ option is designed to be fitted directly to a car’s fuse box so it really blends into the driving experience. 1080P video might not be the highest resolution available, but the Sony sensors captures good footage which is more than adequate for insurance evaluation. Assuming you supply the maximum 64GB SD card, that’ll record up to 72 hours, automatically recorded on a loop overwriting the older footage, and adding GPS geodata as it goes.

To use as a simple dash cam, the only cable you’ll need to run is the one from the rear camera to the mirror, but to operate as a back-up camera it also needs to be wired to the reversing light. When you engage reverse and the light comes on, and the device knows to display the rear view on the screen.

The whole mirror replacement is a touchscreen which lets you see 5 lanes and has a lot of handy functions; from split-screen dual view to dragging-and-dropping the reversing guide likes once you’ve fitted the camera, and brightness is adjustable (a backlit monitor needs to be much brighter in the day).

(Image credit: Yada)

2. Yada BehindSight BT54860 Best backup camera for pickups with no cable run from back to front Specifications Video quality: 420p monitor Viewing angle: 110 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 5” Activated: Automatically Connectivity: Wireless Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $59.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Suction cup to mount the screen + Digital wireless video saves a cable run + Works when reverse is engaged Reasons to avoid - Needs 12V (cigarette lighter) socket

Yada actually provide a good range of choices when it comes to monitors, from 2.4-inch options for suction mounting through 3.5 and 4.3 all the way up to this 5-inch. That goes to emphasise the fact that, while size is important, it’s more to do with the space in your vehicle than viewing experience. If you have a big-ish family car, 5-inches (plus bezel) won’t obscure too much of your forward view so it’s a good choice.

Useful for many are Yada’s fitting assistance efforts, including videos, a toll-free helpline (in the USA) and their catalogue of professional installers, so fitting shouldn’t be a chore, and the system is 12 or 24V compatible and, once fitted, is triggered automatically by reverse gear. These are the benefits of an established brand and model (the downside is newer designs have higher resolution, but this has all the important features).

The 2.4GHz digital wireless transmission works through the vehicle but doesn’t really have the range to go at the back of a trailer too. The slightly chunky IP67 camera works in most weather conditions but you should look elsewhere if you expect to face extremes regularly rather than face the risk of the camera fracturing over time. You might also find that, although wireless is convenient to fit, there is a lag between engaging reverse and the monitor detecting & displaying the video signal.

(Image credit: Auto-Vox)

3. Auto-Vox Solar-1 Easy to fit DIY with the true wireless solution: solar power Specifications Video quality: 480x272px monitor Viewing angle: 140 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 5” Activated: Button Connectivity: Wireless Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $139.99 View at Amazon Prime $169.99 View at Amazon Prime $169.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very easy to fit + Real talking point Reasons to avoid - Tends to discharge if kept indoors - Low resolution

Fitting a reversing camera can be a daunting task if you’re not a motor enthusiast, but there is an unsurmountable need for power (the screen and the camera) and a connection between the two. The Auto-Vox Solar 1 takes advantage of wireless to transmit the video from the camera, and a solar panel to power it.

In pure specification terms, the 480x272 pixel 5-inch display, is a bit disappointing. Unlike the camera, it draws its power from your vehicle’s 12V (cigarette lighter) socket, has three buttons on the side to tweak settings, and a small antenna attachment and a remote, battery-powered switch you can stick somewhere within reach of your driving position.

The actual fitting involved removing your rear license plate (which must be under 17cm/6.97-inches tall). After that, tuck the the solar panel & camera bracket behind and screw it back together. The solar block houses a 2,800mAh battery which the panel will help top up, but there is also a Micro USB socket which you’ll definitely need if you keep your vehicle in the dark a lot (it certainly needs a full charge before first use, too). Oh, and don’t forget to clean the solar panel!

(Image credit: Dallux)

4. Dallux Backup Camera Best for wireless reversing camera Specifications Video quality: 480x272px monitor Viewing angle: 140 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 5” Activated: Button Connectivity: Wireless Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $22.99 View at Amazon Prime $28.99 View at Amazon Prime $29.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wireless + Higher resolution than some + Additional cameras can be added Reasons to avoid - Could be more attractive

If you’re looking for decent resolution, a wide angle of view and the monitor to see that picture back on, then Dallux are offering a single camera which could help you out whether you’re looking to fit it on a car, camper, truck or SUV.

Sure, the 5-inch monitor could be prettier, but the camera can draw power from the 12-30V which powers your tail lights and, by virtue of returning a signal as digital wireless, is easier to fit than some while still being secure. In practice securely encrypted video is rarely a worry, but popping the monitor out of sight is also easy thanks to the suction cup.

The IP69K camera is partnered with two LEDs to help illuminate the view behind and can operate in temperatures from -68˚F to 176˚F (-55˚C to 115˚C, not that we were able to test this). A higher spend can offer you a larger screen and more reversing lights, and any image can mirrored and have guide lines added or removed via menu (avoiding a permanent choice by cutting a wire on installation).

(Image credit: Furrion)

5. Furrion Vision S Vehicle Observation System The ultimate RV & caravan camera system Specifications Video quality: 720x480 cameras Viewing angle: 20 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 7” Activated: Optional Connectivity: Wireless Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Works with vehicles up to 30 + Up to 4 channels on screen + Record option Reasons to avoid - Cheaper options available

If you’re hauling a big camper, you need to think about driver visibility, indicating the presence of the load, and – when you reach your destination – the safety of you and your possessions. The Vision S system is built to contribute in every aspect with a selection of cameras; not just the rear Sharkfin with 120-degrees visibility but side cameras with 65-degrees visibility and amber marker lights. These can be installed in place of existing lights, cutting down on installation effort – ideally at the front on either side to give a view of the blind spot. Finally a doorway camera is included which affords a better view of visitors – welcome or otherwise.

When you’re parked up, the 7” touch screen can be rested in the camper on the supplied stand and – except the side-view cameras – there are microphones in these cameras so they can even help you listen as you monitor events outside, though we’d have liked to see a record function.

(Image credit: Amtifo)

6. Amtifo FHD backup system Low-cost RV & camper backup camera system Specifications Video quality: 1080p cameras Viewing angle: 150 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 7” Activated: Optional Connectivity: Wireless Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $149.99 View at Amazon Prime $219.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Works with vehicles around 20m/60ft + Up to 4 channels + Looped Record option Reasons to avoid - More cameras means more power wires

With a theoretical maximum (without obstruction), the 1080P video signals from these cameras can travel nearly 1000ft (300m), meaning they still have a decent amount of range when the radio waves need to negotiate the structures of a truck or RV.

Each of the cameras is designed to withstand the outdoors, with an IP69 rating. The mounting brackets afford a good range of movement, though at 3.3-inches/8.5cm wide they’re not designed for smaller vehicles. Not that the extra size doesn’t have a purpose; it houses 16 LEDs to provide automatically enabled infra-red night vision when needed – don’t forget you’ll need to hook the cameras to power sources – a big camper’s running lights are handy for this.

The 7-inch monitor is sharp, with a selection of buttons to tweak settings like reversing lines and split screens. It’s designed for a big cab, but offers fan shaped or bracket bases. It is also home to the SD card which can record a loop from the up-to four cameras (the included 32GB records 68 hours in this dual camera arrangement).

(Image credit: Garmin)

7. Garmin BC35 Upgrade your Garmin GPS and keep down in-car clutter Specifications Video quality: 1080p cameras Viewing angle: 160 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 7” Activated: Optional Connectivity: Wireless Night vision: No Compatible Garmin Navigators: Garmin dēzl 780/OTR800/OTR1000, dēzlCam 785 RV 701/785/890, Overlander, Garmin fleet 770/780/790 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $169.99 View at Amazon $169.99 View at Crutchfield Reasons to buy + Avoid adding extra screens + Recording with GPS + Makes it possible to retro-fit a whole system Reasons to avoid - Need to buy the Garmin GPS screen component separately - Doesn’t work with all Garmin GPS navigators

The chances are, if you’re thinking of adding a backup camera to your vehicle, you’ve come to accept there will be an extra monitor in the cab. If so, it’d be nice to have as many features as possible for as little clutter, which is along the lines Garmin, perhaps better known for its GPS navigation systems, have been thinking. The result is the BC35 camera which can be used with several of its Navigators, including the dezl 780 or the Overlander.

The BC35 has wide 160˚ horizontal viewing through its CMOS sensor, and sends its video signal wirelessly, though you’ll need to draw power from a source in the vehicle when you fit it.

Garmin also offer a battery wireless camera which can be attached to the top of a license plate, the Garmin BC40, but the BC35 comes with a good length power cable (15ft/4.5m) but a slightly random selection of other cables with the fuse flimsily mounted in the lead.

If you opt for the touchscreen Garmin Overlander – which is like a kind of motorist’s tablet – you get the BC35 with a range of other features including cloud backup as well as local recording, so this is an elegant and useful solution for traveler.

(Image credit: VanTop)

8. VanTop Discovery H612T Best backup camera with 4K front dashcam Specifications Video quality: 1080p (4K front) Viewing angle: 160 degrees Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: 12in touchscreen Activated: Button/Voice/automatic Connectivity: Wireless (rear camera is wired) Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 12inch mirror/monitor + Front 4K dashcam camera + GPS Reasons to avoid - Screen is not particularly bright

This is a rear mirror set-up that includes a front-facing dash cam and a backup camera. The front camera, which acts as a dash cam, can be tweaked to your preferred angle, and its Sony IMX415 4K sensor delivers good resolution and detail. It can pick out license plates for your insurance claims even in low light. The rear camera is a more typical 1080P one, and can occupy the whole 12-inch mirror as needed with parking guidelines.

Sliding your finger up and down the screen acts as a brightness control, while a simple tap brings up an extensive array of options. Sadly the LCD-behind-the-mirror never quite gets as bright as you’d like, though this issue isn’t unique to this dash cam, and there are many other features to offset this complaint as well as the optical mirror mode. One option is to swipe through five different cropped views of the reversing camera. Alternatively the hands-free voice commands work well if you’ve not got the radio (or kids) up too loud.

You’ll need to provide your own Class-10 microSD card to use the recording function, but included in the box is a GPS sensor which plugs into the dashcam as well as a generous 23’ (7m) cable for installation. This can relay your speed to the screen and recorded data, the use of which is very much your choice. A built in battery keeps things running for a few minutes when power from the car isn’t available, too.

(Image credit: Yakry)

9. Yakry Y12 HD Best budget back-up camera Specifications Video quality: 720P monitor Viewing angle: 150 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 4.3” Activated: Switch/Wire Connectivity: Wired Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $49.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap to buy + Night Vision + Reverse or Forward options Reasons to avoid - No separate button

This is a popular example of a simple and very modestly priced option, but it does the job well and still offers key features. It can be powered via the reversing light or the cigarette lighter (the first is more like new cars, the latter easier to fit and switchable at any time). It can be used front or back; by default the image is mirror flipped but you can choose to flip it normal when you fit it by cutting a wire. The reversing guides can also be adjusted after fitting via buttons on the screen, though it could be easier to use.

The camera mount is designed for the standard screw holes found on US license plates (and all similar jurisdictions), giving the option of tucking the mounting plate behind the plate for a more discrete appearance or (for Americans) the option to obscure your State name if you prefer. Crucially the camera is IP69K waterproof, can survive down to -20˚C (-4˚F), and includes 6 LEDs to boost night vision.

It’s worth saying that 4.3-inches doesn’t sound a lot, but it’s about right for something your mounting near your driving position; in fact you can tuck it into the driver’s side pillar and it won’t obscure your view out like a bigger screen might, or use the included tray and sticky pad. The screen itself is a bit contrasty, but plenty easy to see, especially given the price.

(Image credit: Jansite)

10. Jansite One-Wire Installation Backup Camera Best UK budget backup camera option Specifications Video quality: 640x480 monitor Viewing angle: 120 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: 4.3” Activated: Switch Connectivity: Wired Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $59.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap to buy in Europe + Sucker or bracket to fit monitor + Very similar AUTO-VOX M1 available in USA Reasons to avoid - Low Resolution - Settings changed by snipping wires

This is a simple and cheap solution which can obtain its power via the cigarette lighter and then needs only one cable to be run to the camera, which clips over the license place. Despite the modest price, the screen can be used in normal and mirrored modes with optional reversing guides and the camera even has ‘Super Night Vision’.

The backup camera itself is pleasingly discrete, not only IP68 waterproof but can be fitted without drilling but just attaching to the top of your number plate. (You could attach it over the front plate too if that’s where you needed help). The resolution might not be true HD, but it’s more than up to the task.

Manual switching may offend the sensibilities of car tech enthusiasts, and changing settings is far from simple, but many car and van drivers like having the ability to keep the view on in other driving situations, so for some that might be a plus.

(Image credit: Wrangler)

11. EchoMaster Kit for Wrangler JK Best option for the popular Jeep Wrangler JK Specifications Video quality: 640x480 Viewing angle: 170 degrees Integrated GPS: No Screen: JK factory fitted Activated: Switch Connectivity: Wired Night vision: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent view through rear-mounted spare + Very wide angle view + Uses standard 2007-2018 model display Reasons to avoid - No night vision feature - Wiring requires vehicle maintenance ability

While it’s no longer the current model, there are hundreds of thousands of Jeep Wranglers on the road and adding a camera with a clear view is easily possible thanks to the central position of the spare wheel on the back door. At that height, the 170 degrees gives a great view, with the lines turned on or off.

EchoMaster’s kit, buit round a 1/4 “CMOS IP-67 camera needs to be wired properly, though on the plus side the included module uses the Jeep’s own screen as a display so there is nothing to clip onto the dash, and the work can be done following the included instructions though experience of car wiring is definitely an advantage. Your mechanic, rather than a dealer with a code, will be all you need though.

Before buying, make sure that your Jeep has the same factory-fitted ‘MyGig’ radio on the Amazon page .

Read more guides:

The Best camera phones today

The best dashcam in 2021

Best front and rear dashcams

Best Uber dash cams

Best borescopes and inspection cameras

Best thermal imaging camera

Best indoor security cameras

Best outdoor security cameras

The 10 best action cameras

The best helmet cameras

The best baby camera monitors