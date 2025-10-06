These Prime Day savings on Aura digital photo frames are as pretty as a picture!
Save $30 on the new Aura Aspen photo frame and a massive $60 on the Aura Walden, but you'll need to be quick…
Aura makes some of the best digital photo frames around, and Amazon Prime Day is the best time to buy one, with Aura offering generous discounts on its two finest frames. You can save $30 on Aura's newest Aspen frame, which packs a stunning 1600 x 1200 resolution into a sleek 12-inch frame, or you can go bigger (and receive a bigger $60 discount) with the 15-inch Walden frame.
In our review of the Aura Aspen digital photo frame, we concluded: "Aura's mid-sized, mid-priced, and mid-range digital photo frame packs a high-resolution 1600 x 1200 pixels into a smart 12-inch crisp and clear display that's never overly bright, thanks to its auto-dimming feature. Its minimalist good looks belie clever functionality, controlled by the 'hidden' swipe bars and backed by the excellent Aura app."
The Aura Walden is the company's biggest digital photo frame, and we were equally enthusiastic in our review: "The Walden Aura is a big frame that is big on features. When it comes to displaying photographs, bigger is almost always better, and the large 15-inch display shows off pictures in gorgeous clarity, while the companion Aura app makes sharing images from multiple people simple."
Aura digital photo frames store all your images for free on cloud-based servers, effectively enabling you to display an unlimited number of images (and short videos, too). They are quick and easy to set up, and it's a doddle to instantly add photos and videos from your phone using the free Aura app, which is available on iOS and Android.
You can also invite family and friends to share their photos directly to your Aura digital picture frame, where the color-calibrated HD display automatically manages photo cropping and screen brightness to best suit each image. But the best thing about Aura frames is that they are perfect for gifting; you can preload images into the frames without first opening up the box, simply by scanning a QR code on the packaging, so they are ready to display as soon as the recipient powers up their present. And at this price, they really are a gift!
