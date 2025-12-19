Need a last-minute Christmas gift? These Nixplay digital photo frames are half price!
This is the best price I've ever seen these Nixplay frames going for, and they ship in time for Christmas!
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: digital photo frames make the best Christmas gifts. After all, the best gifts are those that are personal, and there's nothing more personal than a digital photo frame packed full of treasured photographs of the recipient's loved ones.
Nixplay is one of the premium manufacturers of digital photo frames, and in their pre-Christmas sale, they are selling their most popular frame, the Classic 10.1in HD Touch Screen, for half the regular price, at just £89.99, down from £179.99.
And not only that, if you buy two frames, they'll knock another tenner off, bringing the price down to just £84.99 per frame, so you could get one as a gift and keep one for yourself.
If you want to really show off your shots in style, there's the same half-price deal on the Classic 15.6in, which is a real showstopper of a frame, down from £349.99 to £174.99. This time, if you buy two, you'll save a further £20.
And if that deal wasn't sweet enough, there's free shipping too, but you'll need to order by Saturday, December 20, to guarantee delivery in time for Christmas…
This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps.
With a huge 15.6in 1080p Full-HD display with auto-rotation for landscape and portrait orientation, this touchscreen photo frame is a real statement piece that shows off your images in all their glory.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
