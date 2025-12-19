Need a last-minute Christmas gift? These Nixplay digital photo frames are half price!

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: digital photo frames make the best Christmas gifts. After all, the best gifts are those that are personal, and there's nothing more personal than a digital photo frame packed full of treasured photographs of the recipient's loved ones.

Nixplay is one of the premium manufacturers of digital photo frames, and in their pre-Christmas sale, they are selling their most popular frame, the Classic 10.1in HD Touch Screen, for half the regular price, at just £89.99, down from £179.99.

And not only that, if you buy two frames, they'll knock another tenner off, bringing the price down to just £84.99 per frame, so you could get one as a gift and keep one for yourself.

If you want to really show off your shots in style, there's the same half-price deal on the Classic 15.6in, which is a real showstopper of a frame, down from £349.99 to £174.99. This time, if you buy two, you'll save a further £20.

And if that deal wasn't sweet enough, there's free shipping too, but you'll need to order by Saturday, December 20, to guarantee delivery in time for Christmas…